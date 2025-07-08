It feels like it’s expensive to breathe these days, let alone eat and feed a family. So, like most people, you’re probably stocking up on staples when they go on sale and wondering what easy swaps you can make to save a little here and there (looking at you, o faithful egg noodle). If you’ve never tried cooking with lentils before, now is the time to start. They’re roughly $1.99 a pound at most major retailers, and absolutely loaded with nutrition. With that in mind, you’ll need a few easy lentil recipes to get you started cooking with your new favorite pantry staple.

A quick primer on lentils: They’re one of the best plant-based sources of protein — about 18 grams in a cup — and they pack a major hit of all-important fiber, folate, iron, and more, according to Healthline. Some studies suggest that they may even possess anti-inflammatory properties, making them especially beneficial to people with chronic health conditions. So yeah, you could say these little legumes are worth every penny, and they don’t cost much to begin with. But what can you make with them?

01 Marinated Lentil Salad Budget Bytes Budget Bytes is all about whipping up delicious meals at an affordable price point, and their marinated lentil salad is no exception. It’s a Mediterranean medley of tomatoes, feta, lemon, red onion, and parsley, which you could totally bulk up with some rotisserie chicken, chickpeas, or extra veggies, like cucumber.

02 Vegan Lentil Burgers Make It Dairy Free Make It Dairy Free’s recipe gives you every tip and trick you need to know for tender lentil burger patties that hold together well, plus all the possible toppings that pair with them the best. Just be sure to build in time for your lentils to soak so they’re ready to go at dinnertime.

03 Sweet Potato & Lentil Chili Damn Delicious This recipe from Damn Delicious is a little lower lift — the lentils get soft while the whole dish simmers on the stovetop, no early prep required. It yields a big batch of savory and hearty chili everyone can enjoy, vegetarian or not.

04 Red Lentil Curry Jessica in the Kitchen Curry is a classic lentil dish, and Jessica in the Kitchen’s red lentil curry is a great recipe to follow when making it yourself for the first time. It’s a one-pot recipe that’s ready in about an hour, and is so satisfying topped with some fresh herbs and toasted pita.

05 Lentil Tacos Budget Bytes You can season and serve lentils just like you would your usual favorite proteins, including in taco form, a la this recipe from Budget Bytes. They may take a bit longer than your typical ground beef or turkey tacos since you have to simmer the lentils, but if you’ve prepped them earlier in the week to season later, this one comes together super fast.

06 Pan Seared Salmon With French Lentil Salad A Beautiful Plate Want to start incorporating lentils as a side? It subs in well for rice or pasta in dishes like A Beautiful Plate’s seared salmon with French lentil salad. If you’re unfamiliar with what French lentil salad is, the recipe describes it as lentils “tossed with red onions, sun-dried tomatoes, toasted walnuts and a simple Dijon vinaigrette made from lemon juice, red wine vinegar, and extra virgin olive oil.” Sign me up.

07 Lentil Sloppy Joes Make It Dairy Free Sloppy Joes are quick, easy, affordable, and they generally go over well with the whole fam. Make It Dairy Free’s lentil version is also all of those things, even though it’s not made with the usual beef. Read through the recipe post for advice on using dried versus canned lentils and more insights if you’re new to cooking with them.

08 Lentil Balls With Zesty Rice Jessica in the Kitchen If you like falafel, you’ll love Jessica in the Kitchen’s very similar lentil balls served with zesty rice and a salad. This is a great lunch or dinner meal prep option that you can top with so many different sauces or plate with various sides.

09 One Pot Lentil Bolognese Sauce Make It Dairy Free Make It Dairy Free’s lentil bolognese sauce takes time to really simmer and soften the legumes (I guess all good sauces require time), but you’ll be left with a super nutritious, delicious vegan bolognese that the whole fam will enjoy.

10 Roasted Carrot Lentil Salad With Tahini Dressing A Beautiful Plate A Beautiful Plate has made exactly that with this recipe for carrot lentil salad, dressed in a homemade tahini. This would be a gorgeous side dish for dinner parties or holiday meals, and a yummy lunch to eat throughout the week too.

11 Hearty Lentil & White Bean Soup Damn Delicioius This satisfying soup from Damn Delicious is going to be so good as we transition into fall. You will need some Parmesan rinds, which brings the price point up a little bit — you probably don’t just have those lying around — but you’ll end up with a big stockpot of soup to eat all week long, so it’s still easy and relatively cheap.

Maybe you’re like me and didn’t grow up in a household that ever ate lentils, but that doesn’t mean we can’t start. I, for one, am totally sold on a marinated Mediterranean lentil salad.