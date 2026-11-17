Introducing Scary Mommy Approved
Here you’ll find a curated list of mom-owned stores and businesses you’ll want to experience first hand.
You’ve likely seen them, and even likely shopped with them: They’re local (and yes, sometimes national) mom-owned stores, popups or small businesses. You want to support them cause, well, they’re your fellow moms, but you’re also busy so cutting through the noise and helping you choose where to spend your hard-earned dollars is paramount.
That’s where Scary Mommy Approved comes in. It’s a new, curated list of said businesses that we think are super-cool either because they solve a problem, allow you to escape your fam, or simply sell really fun stuff you consistently want to add to your cart.
Here are some of our faves:
Flea Style (The Original Hat Bar)
Scary Mommy Approved businesses in this list were verified to be mom-owned businesses that have paid to receive this badge and have been selected by Scary Mommy. Of course, we don’t endorse every single item they sell and their owners’ individual beliefs, but we do love that they’re mom-owned.
To be considered for Scary Mommy Approved, click here.