You’ve likely seen them, and even likely shopped with them: They’re local (and yes, sometimes national) mom-owned stores, popups or small businesses. You want to support them cause, well, they’re your fellow moms, but you’re also busy so cutting through the noise and helping you choose where to spend your hard-earned dollars is paramount.

That’s where Scary Mommy Approved comes in. It’s a new, curated list of said businesses that we think are super-cool either because they solve a problem, allow you to escape your fam, or simply sell really fun stuff you consistently want to add to your cart.

Here are some of our faves:

Early Birds Club

Flea Style (The Original Hat Bar)

Ladybird Books

Topped Hats

Bad Moms of Boston

I Mom So Hard

Hot Momz Run Club

Reading In Public

Fête Posh: A Prom for Moms

Rowan

District Motherhued

Chunks

Noir Lux Candle Bar

Vintage Charm

McKinley Road

Moms Feelin Themselves

Twyl Trolley

Tiny Pricks Project

Little Words Project

Alice and Wonder

Scary Mommy Approved businesses in this list were verified to be mom-owned businesses that have paid to receive this badge and have been selected by Scary Mommy. Of course, we don’t endorse every single item they sell and their owners’ individual beliefs, but we do love that they’re mom-owned.

To be considered for Scary Mommy Approved, click here.