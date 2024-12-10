33 Gifts For Moms Whose Favorite Form Of Therapy Is Travel

Some cliches are cliches for a reason. Being a mom is really hard. But it’s also so, so rewarding. Also, travel is the best teacher. For many moms, those three cliches are often true in tandem. Sometimes, the lessons we learn during travel make the invisible load of motherhood a little lighter to bear. Sometimes, the lesson is simply that we have to take time for ourselves in order to be the best moms we can be. And sometimes, seeing the world through our kids’ eyes is enough to remind us that even when the road is rough, the reward is usually worth it.

So, when it comes to gifts you can give the moms in your life, it’s hard to beat travel gifts, especially when travel already seems to be their favorite form of therapy. While splurging on things as pricey as plane tickets or all-inclusive resort stays is (understandably) out of reach for many of us, there are tons of items that any travel-loving mom would be overjoyed to get. We should know! The Scary Mommy editors are all busy moms who enjoy squeezing getaways and adventures into whatever little pockets of spare time we can find.

Here are some of our favorite travel-forward finds.

A portable compact that lights up

For touchups on the plane, in your dim-lit hotel room, or mid-evening out, you can’t beat this compact with built-in LED light. You get two mirrors (1x and 10x magnification), and the 5-inch size means you actually get full face visibility. Sure, it’s a bit bigger than your standard mirrored compact, but it’s lightweight and beats lugging around a ring light.

A cute and cozy travel blanket set

While experts generally agree that airlines don’t reuse blankets, it’s still comforting just to carry your own on board. And how frickin’ cheery is this set from Pink Lemonade? Not only are the pop graphic hearts so much fun, but the blanket is also the perfect weight for keeping you warm on a drafty flight. (It gets a strong stamp of approval from Julie Sprankles, our deputy editor of lifestyle and entertainment, who is always cold). Bonus: It comes with a matching carrying case and eye mask.

A little device that could save Mom some money

Hey, it’s hard enough out here trying to go all the places and see all the things on a budget — it certainly doesn’t make it any easier when you have to pay for your checked luggage. And if you’re taking a longer trip and want to make sure you’ve packed everything you need, you run the risk of a “heavy” bag upcharge. Help your favorite travel mom help herself with this handy little digital scale. At the very least, it’ll ensure she’s not in for an expensive surprise.

A collapsible carry-on

Some people are die-hard carry-on-only types. Maybe it’s the negative memory of lost luggage, or perhaps it’s simply not wanting to deal with the hassle of rolling around an oversized suitcase. Whatever the case may be, moms are true pros when it comes to fitting a lot into a little space. Fortunately, this fully collapsible carry-on lets you pack an impressive amount of stuff! And when you’re done with it, whether during your travels or once you get back home, it collapses back down to just 5” thick and just over six pounds so that you can stash it just about anywhere.

You guessed it: a set of packing cubes

Yep, we’re packing cube converts! At first, we were like, “How much room could these actually save?” And then we tried them and, affirmative, it’s a lot of room. We love these cubes from Nomatic because they fit together like a puzzle in a standard bag and come in three different sizes. So, you can separate out your exercise clothes, everyday clothes, and dress-up clothes. And on the way home? The big one is brilliant for dirty laundry.

A surprisingly spacious foldable tote

For a bag that barely weighs a pound when unpacked and tucks away neatly into a small zippered square, you’ll be shocked by how much it actually holds — when fully expanded, it has a 40-liter packing volume. The expandable bottom adds just the right amount of extra space when needed. We love that it’s a great size to use as your carry-on or to tuck into your suitcase for bringing home souvenirs.

A luggage strap to keep your personal bag in place

Anyone who has ever rushed through an airport undoubtedly understands what a pain in the a$$ it is to keep your personal bag either over your shoulder (cue an endless slip-down-pick-back-up charade) or on top of your suitcase without it flopping all over the place. This clever, well-constructed strap secures your bag to your carry-on or checked luggage handle, so you won’t have to waste precious time fussing over it as you maneuver through the airport crowds.

A case to keep her jewelry tidy

You know what’s annoying? Getting to your destination only to discover that all of your jewelry now exists as one massive tangled clump of clasps, chains, hooks, and gems. This convenient multi-functional travel box keeps jewelry organized, minimizing the chances of entanglement. It includes six ring rolls, three necklace hooks, and four divided compartments, along with a built-in mirror for on-the-go accessorizing.

An in-flight entertainment hack

No one wants to get stuck on a flight, crammed in a row for hours, without any form of entertainment. And while you can download movies and songs to your phone or tablet to stream while in airplane mode, tapping into the in-flight entertainment is honestly the easiest option. This device wirelessly transmits audio via any 3.5mm audio jack, so you can connect to your AirPods, earbuds, or wireless headphones without the hassle of cords.

Shoe inserts for foot pain relief and comfort

Nothing can sideline a trip faster than foot pain! Shoe inserts may not seem like a flashy pick, but they’re definitely a smart one. Sarah Aswell, our deputy editor of news and social, explains, “Like many people entering their 40s after a lifetime of wear and tear, I deal with a lot of foot issues, especially when I'm walking 20,000 steps a day while traveling. I love these shoe inserts that have gotten me through the most epic travel days, including 12-mile days at Disney World and a 15-mile day hike in Glacier National Park.”

A waterproof backpack that’s perfect for beach trips

For moms who love to pack up the car and head to the nearest beach as much as possible, you can’t get a better gift than this super durable yet lightweight waterproof backpack. Made from a non-toxic EVA foam, it’s mold- and mildew-resistant, meaning she won’t have to worry about it getting funky after a day on the water. “I love that the Woda is the brainchild of two moms living in Charleston, South Carolina, who needed something hands-free that could be hosed down after days on the coast with their kids,” says Sprankles, adding, “And it’s seriously roomy — it has a carrying capacity of up to 30 pounds!”

TSA-friendly face wash

It’s a toss-up when it comes to what’s more vexing: using generic hotel bar soap to wash your face or having to buy new face wash when you get where you’re going because you can’t carry on your fave. That’s why we’re big fans of Olay Cleansing Melts. These portable cleansing squares are TSA-friendly since they’re water-activated, so you can toss ‘em in your purse or carry-on.

The coolest travel collectibles

Our travel-obsessed editors fell in love with The Wander Club at first sight, and we can’t imagine anyone with a heart for travel wouldn’t feel the same. You start with a beautiful leather keychain (they have vegan options), and then you choose tokens that help you recall your adventures. City, state, country, and continent tokens are available, as well as extras like landmarks, national parks, and MLB stadiums. The best part? You can engrave up to 30 characters on the back of any token.

An anti-chafing stick (or two)

Many of the best adventures mean you’re on the move a lot, and that can unfortunately lead to some unfortunate bodily friction — what a buzzkill. Body Glide is your best friend for long, strenuous travel days that might otherwise cause painful rawness from rubbing. It was a staple during the Scary Mommy editors’ recent trip to Disney World.

A chic, portable sun-protection hat

We all know the importance of sun protection by now, right? Wallaroo Hat Company has not only earned the Skin Cancer Foundation’s seal of recommendation for their effectiveness in blocking harmful UV rays, but the stylish Colorado hat also packs beautifully without losing its shape.

The most comfortable travel pillow

Some of us simply can’t sleep well without bringing one of our own pillows along, but pillows aren’t typically very travel-friendly. Thanks to the compact, easy-to-carry design of this organic version from Naturepedic, though, it’s easy to stuff in the car or a suitcase. And the certified organic cotton and shredded latex chunk filling couldn’t be more comfy if it tried.

A way to keep all your kids’ stuff handy

Taking a long flight with your children is not for the faint of heart. You need to make sure you have all the supplies (read: distractions) nearby at all times so you’re prepared for whatever need or tantrum they throw your way. Travelon’s organizer hangs on the back of the seat in front of you or easily pops into the seat’s back pocket, keeping snacks, toys, wet wipes, and more in range.

A bag that’s also a water bottle holster

WanderFull HydroBags are such a smart solution for travel days when you just want to get out and go explore without having to carry around a bulky bag. Two large double-zippered pockets hold the essentials (the larger fits most phones, and the other is ideal for your passport, credit card, keys, and lip gloss), while the big compartment holds water bottles up to around 32 ounces. Listen, you can even toss a wine bottle in this bad boy (no judgment). We really appreciate that the vegan leather fabric is both chic and waterproof, and you can wear it over the shoulder or as a crossbody. Plus, it’s nice that it’s a woman-owned business.

(Pretty) compression socks for long flights

Any itinerate traveler knows long flights cause blood flow in the legs to slow down since you’re seated for extended periods. That, in turn, can increase the risk of health issues like deep vein thrombosis. Compression socks are such a simple way to help blood vessels work more efficiently on long flights, thereby reducing the potential for swelling and blood clots. Trust us when we say that Dr. Motion compression socks are out here compressioning! And they come in so many cute patterns, which is so girly to say... but we don’t care.

An easy-to-use phone holder mount

For such a tiny little tool (it folds up to pocket-sized!), this phone mount offers so much functionality and versatility. To state the obvious, it pops onto the tray table in an airplane for phone viewing. But you can also clamp it to a desk, luggage handle, cabinet — so many places that you need the convenience of being hands-free. It would make a great stocking stuffer or part of a larger travel-themed gift basket.

Sustainable luggage that will last for years

When you travel a lot, luggage is one of those things you come to think of as an investment. So, any travel mom would appreciate being gifted a quality piece that will last for years upon years of adventuring — especially when it’s a brand as thoughtful as Nex. These suitcases are made with travelers in mind: The polycarbonate hardshell is virtually unbreakable, the 360° spinner wheels let you truck it through the airport with ease, and the aesthetics of each collection are inspired by a beautiful travel destination. Nex suitcases are also eco-conscious, as they’re made from recycled materials and backed by Nex’s Million-Mile Return™ policy. When you’re ready for an upgrade, Nex will refurbish your well-loved luggage through the Nexperience Collection, further helping to reduce waste.

An affordable toiletry bag that fits a ton

If you need proof that an affordable but wildly useful toiletry bag exists, this is it. With over 14,000 reviews and a 4.8 rating on Amazon, it’s a hit with travelers for being surprisingly spacious, highly organized, and — a big part of the appeal — very well priced. Some of our editors admit they prefer it over toiletry bags with much higher price tags.

A high-tech language translator

File this under “things travel moms dream about” — but that they probably won’t buy for themselves because they’re too busy buying stuff for everyone else. Anyone can travel abroad with confidence thanks to this genius device, which gives you instant comprehension of 108 languages. Converse with locals, read a menu in a foreign language... it all but eliminates the language barrier. It’s easy enough for non-tech-savvy people to use since it doesn’t require any setup or app downloads, and it comes with free lifetime network connectivity (which usually would mean additional costs).

A language learning app

Alternatively, you could consider setting Mom up with pro membership to a language learning app. A popular pick, Memrise, has over 70 million global users, and it’s not hard to see why — we love that the app offers native speaker videos, making it easier to actually feel immersed in the language and pick up on inflections and pronunciations. Memrise focuses on teaching you practical words and phrases (think learning to ask for directions or order a meal), and you can practice your conversing skills with MemBot, a personalized AI language tutor.

A clever little bag organizer

Pro of bringing a big, roomy bag on your travels? You have tons of space for all your stuff. Con? Said stuff gets lost, forcing you to dig around constantly in search of whatever it is you need at any given moment. That’s why our news and social editor, Katie Garrity, swears by this handy addition: “This tote organizer turns any bottomless pit of a bag into an orderly dream. With pockets and pouches for all of your on-the-go essentials, the ToteSavvy makes traveling a breeze.”

A no-fuss travel clothesline

If your favorite travel mom’s adventures of choice often include more rugged excursions like remote camping or hiking, add this clever little clothesline to cart immediately. It’s lightweight, quick to set up, and easy to attach almost anywhere. You don’t even need clothespins — parallel cords with beads secure clothing and other gear to hang dry.

A portable SSD that’s as stylish as it is practical

Do we care that this little portable SSD just so happens to be super stylish? Not gonna lie; we kind of do. It’s just so chic! And ergonomic! But obviously, the big draw here is that it’s the perfect product for moms who want to make sure they have extra storage space for their photos, videos, itineraries, and more on the go. The Beetle boasts 1 TB and lightning-fast read and write speeds (up to 500 GB of data can be recorded in nine minutes, on average, over a 900MB/S connection).

A cup holder for airport coffee

OK, OK, it’s not just for coffee, but let’s be so for real right now: That’s a crucial part of any long travel day. This travel cup holder can accommodate many different kinds of beverages and bottles, and it has two deep storage pockets for stashing items like your phone, passport, snacks, etc.

A multipurpose Turkish towel

Remember the advice in The Hitchiker's Guide to the Galaxy to always travel with a towel? It might have been mostly a joke, but... we’ve found it holds true! This towel is light, beautiful, and sand doesn't stick to it. It also has tons of purposes outside of its traditional use — it’s perfect for wrapping up in on the plane and then taking straight to the pool when you reach your destination, or as a scarf or should wrap for chillier excursions.

A foam roller to release muscle tightness

Traveling when you're middle-aged can be super hard on your body, but being able to roll out your problematic calves after a long day of walking around or sitting on an airplane makes a huge difference. This travel-sized foam roller from Ocean Foam does the trick, and it easily fits into luggage.

A luxe, multi-functional backpack

“This is the carry-on to match all carry-ons!” gushes Garrity. “This backpack opens super wide at the top so you can find anything you need, plus it has a large front zippered pocket for chargers, snacks, or notes from admirers. It fits so much stuff and yet still somehow slides perfectly under an airplane seat like some kind of backpack sorcery.

Food to fuel adventures

Getting hungry or experiencing low blood sugar while you travel is a valid fear, but who wants to take up a ton of precious space in their bag on snacks? Solution: These protein-filled meat sticks from The New Primal. They’re not nearly as processed as other brands, they taste really good (!), and they pack easily. They also don’t need utensils and aren’t messy. One of these, alongside a free plane snack and beverage, makes for a more complete fuel-up.

A classic hardshell carry-on

Like many regular travelers, we’re always on a constant quest for the perfect carry-on luggage. Scary Mommy editor Sarah Aswell’s favorite is this hard-sided one from Nomatic. “It’s just designed to fit so much more even though it takes up the same amount of space as other bags,” she says. “Used with the packing cubes from the same company, I can easily fit a week’s worth of stuff into a bag and not have to check anything.”