Trust Your Gut! 55+ Intuition Quotes To Hone Your Instincts

Let’s be honest: Nothing’s more accurate than a mother’s intuition. Those intuitive flashes are always right on target, yet you can’t explain how you know what you know. Like the time you knew your kids were playing in the pantry and not in their playroom. Or that time when you knew your little one was being bullied despite them refusing to tell you the truth. Your kids probably find it annoying that you know everything about them without knowing how you do it, right? But, hey! A woman’s intuition is your mama superpower, and you should wear that one proudly. A mother’s intuition has been proven numerous times, from knowing your child is in trouble even if you’re miles away to knowing what your kid needs without them saying a word. Reading intuition quotes not only confirms how mysterious and powerful this natural ability is, but doing so can also help you tap into yours even more.

So, what is intuition anyway? Some might say it’s the ability to read emotions just by looking at someone. Others refer to intuition as an innate knowingness, a gut instinct that you can’t help but feel. Maybe it’s because a mother is intrinsically linked to her child due to their connection through pregnancy and birth that makes her so highly attuned. Or maybe because it’s a mother’s love and devotion to her child is nothing short of divine. No matter what it is, intuition is a powerful thing — especially a mother’s — and something to be trusted even if no one else believes it (or can prove it).

When you need a nudge to trust your nudge, here are some of the best intuition quotes to read to help you follow through on your gut.

Intuition Quotes to Help You Tap Into Yours

“The more you trust your intuition, the more empowered you become, the stronger you become, and the happier you become.” — Gisele Bundchen “Trusting your intuition often saves us from disaster.” — Anne Wilson Schae “Follow your instincts. That’s where true wisdom manifests itself.” — Oprah Winfrey “A woman knows by intuition, or instinct, what is best for herself.” — Marilyn Monroe “Listen to your inner voice. Trust your intuition. It’s important to have the courage to trust yourself.” — Dawn Ostroff “At times, you have to leave the city of your comfort and go into the wilderness of your intuition. What you’ll discover will be wonderful. What you’ll discover is yourself.” ― Alan Alda “Trust your hunches. Hunches are usually based on facts filed away just below the conscious level.” — Joyce Brothers “You will never follow your own inner voice until you clear up the doubts in your mind.” ― Roy T. Bennett “Have the courage to follow your heart and intuition. They somehow already know what you truly want to become. Everything else is secondary.” — Steve Jobs “Intuition is the discriminate faculty that enables you to decide which of two lines of reasoning is right. Perfect intuition makes you master of all.” — Paramahansa Yogananda “You need to take your gut feeling as an important data point, but then you have to consciously and deliberately evaluate it to see if it makes sense in this context.” — Gary A. Klein “My gut feelings and my faith tell me that until God shuts a door, no human can shut it.” — Olusegun Obasanjo “Don’t try to comprehend with your mind. Your minds are very limited. Use your intuition.” ― Madeleine L’Engle “All human knowledge thus begins with intuitions, proceeds thence to concepts, and ends with ideas.” — Immanuel Kant “One life to live, live it to the fullest. If you have doubts or your gut feeling says something, listen. Don’t waste time; time will waste you.” — Behdad Sami “You must train your intuition; you must trust the small voice inside you which tells you exactly what to say, what to decide.” — Ingrid Bergman “God gave women intuition and femininity. Used properly, the combination easily jumbles the brain of any man I’ve ever met.” — Farrah Fawcett “Our intuition is like a muscle; we must practice listening to it and trusting its wisdom. When you take the time to ask and keep listening for the answer, being at peace becomes easy.” — Lisa Prosen “Women observe subconsciously a thousand little details without knowing that they are doing so. Their subconscious mind adds these little things together – and they call the result intuition.” — Agatha Christie “Women have intuition about bad touch, gloomy stares, uninvited gestures, but the problem is men are slowly governing women’s intuition to decide what is an intuition for them. When was the last time your intuition was really yours?” — Lakshita Vohra “To me, a witch is a woman that is capable of letting her intuition take hold of her actions, that communes with her environment, that isn’t afraid of facing challenges.” ― Paulo Coelho “Think for yourself. Trust your own intuition. Another’s mind isn’t walking your journey; you are.” — Scottie Waves “Often you have to rely on intuition.” — Bill Gates “Women have a wonderful instinct about things. They can discover everything except the obvious.” — Oscar Wilde “The intuitive mind is where our genius resides.” — A. Artemis “The intuitive mind is a sacred gift, and the rational mind is a faithful servant. We have created a society that honors the servant and has forgotten the gift.” — Albert Einstein “Instinct is untaught ability.” — Bain “Intuition is neither the ability to engage prophesy nor a means of avoiding financial loss or painful relationships. It is actually the ability to use energy data to make decisions in the immediate moment.” — Carolyn Myss “Intuition is always right in at least two important ways; It is always in response to something. It always has your best interest at heart.” — Karen Whitaker “Intuition is like reading a word without having to spell it out. A child can’t do that because it has had so little experience. A grown-up person knows the word because they’ve seen it often before.” ― Agatha Christie “Trusting your intuition means tuning in as deeply as you can to the energy you feel, following that energy moment to moment, trusting that it will lead you where you want to go and bring you everything you desire.” — Shakti Gawain “Intuition is the highest form of intelligence, transcending all individual abilities and skills.” — Sylvia Clare “Intuition does not come to an unprepared mind.” — Albert Einstein “Intuition is a very powerful thing, more powerful than intellect, in my opinion.” — Steve Jobs “Intuition is always right in at least two important ways; It is always in response to something. It always has your best interest at heart.” ― Gavin De Becker “Follow your intuition. Be smart, be brave, tell the truth. And don’t take any nonsense.” — Kelly Cutrone “Intuition doesn’t tell you what you want to hear; it tells you what you need to hear.” — Sonia Choquette “Intuition is a powerful business tool. Use it.” — Maggie Wilderotter “Intuition is the clear conception of the whole at once.” — Johann Kaspar Lavater “There’s something real in women’s intuition. It’s an accurate signpost for decision-making, but it usually bumps up against man’s logic. So we have to put ego aside and listen to them.” — Jon Voight “Intuition is truly a feminine quality, but women should not mistake rash conclusions for this gift.” — Minna Antrim “What passes for woman’s intuition is often nothing more than man’s transparency.” — George Jean Nathan “When you reach at the end of what you should know, you will be at the beginning of what you should sense.” — Kahlil Gibran “Practice listening to your intuition, your inner voice. Ask questions, be curious, see what you see, hear what you hear, and then act upon what you know to be true. These intuitive powers were given to your soul at birth.” — Clarissa Pinkola Estes “The truth about life and life about life is not measured by others but by your intuition, which never lies.” — Santosh Kalwar “Intuition is a sense of knowing how to act spontaneously, without needing to know why.” — Sylvia Clare “Belief consists in accepting the affirmations of the soul; unbelief, in denying them.” — Ralph Waldo Emerson “Meditation is an essential travel partner on your journey of personal transformation. Meditation connects you with your soul, and this connection gives you access to your intuition, your heartfelt desires, your integrity, and the inspiration to create a life you love.” — Sarah McLean “Why is sensitivity perceived as being dangerous? When we’re sensitive, we feel things we were taught not to feel. When we’re sensitive, we are completely open to attack. When we’re sensitive, we are awake and in touch with our hearts — and this can be very threatening to the status quo indeed.” — Aletheia Luna “To know how to choose a path with heart is to learn how to follow intuitive feeling. Logic can tell you superficially where a path might lead to, but it cannot judge whether your heart will be in it.” — Jean Shinoda Bolen “What good is intuition if your heart gets in the way of hearing it?” — Shannon Alder “Regular people have such a hard time listening to the low hum of instinct.” — Suzanne Palmieri, The Witch of Little Italy “Intuition means exactly what it sounds like, in-tuition! An inner tutor or teaching and learning mechanism that takes us forward daily. It is a resource that, where recognized, has infinite potential.” — Sylvia Clare “The material world is simply an expression of the mind; that’s what so many fail to see. We’re so dependent on what is before us that we discount our intuition. Yet if one dismisses instinct, how can one understand or believe in a world that exists beyond sight?” — Megan Chance “Cease trying to work everything out with your mind. It will get you nowhere. Live by intuition and inspiration and let your whole life be a revelation.” — Eileen Cady "If the single man plants himself indomitably on his instincts, and there abide, the huge world will come round to him." — Ralph Waldo Emerson "Listen to your inner voice, for it is a deep and powerful source of wisdom, beauty, and truth, ever flowing through you." — Caroline Joy Adams "The two operations of our understanding, intuition, and deduction, on which alone we have said we must rely in the acquisition of knowledge." — René Descartes, Rules For The Direction Of The Mind