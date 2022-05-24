Memorial Day may be prime time for cookouts, but sometimes you just need some waffle fries, even if it is a holiday. With that in mind, you may already be planning to head to the drive-thru of your favorite fast-food restaurant this Monday, May 30, to pick up a last-minute meal. But will Chick-fil-A be open to cater to all of your chicken needs?

Like many holidays, Memorial Day comes with the expectation of eating lots of tasty food. The unofficial start of summer goes hand-in-hand with grilled burgers and hot dogs, but not everyone wants to stand over a hot grill all day. Whether you're hitting the road, need to grab a quick bite after a long day at the beach, or just want something fast and simple instead of a huge holiday meal, there are plenty of reasons why you might want to pick up some fast food this Memorial Day.

If you're craving one of Chick-fil-A's spicy chicken sandwiches with a side of fresh macaroni and cheese just reading this, you'll definitely want to know if Chick-fil-A is open this Memorial Day. Read on to find out.

Is Chick-fil-A open on Memorial Day?

Chick-fil-A is known for being closed on Sundays, and the fast-food favorite also shuts down shop at 10 p.m. each night. But despite this, Chick-fil-A will be open this Memorial Day for regular operating hours.

Now, before you get too excited, you'll still want to check your local restaurant's hours. According to Chick-fil-A's official website, most restaurants will be open from 10:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Memorial Day, but some locations may open earlier or stay open later. Others could close for the day. But in general, you shouldn't have any trouble ordering nuggets for your kiddos (or you) this Monday.

Which holidays does Chick-fil-A close for?

Despite closing every Sunday, there are only a few holidays on which Chick-fil-A closes its doors. The only holidays you won't be able to order a tasty chicken sandwich on are Thanksgiving, Christmas Day, and Easter Sunday. The rest of the year, the fast-food chain is busy serving up chicken minis and waffle fries to its devoted fans.

Which other chain restaurants are open on Memorial Day?

Memorial Day is a big driving holiday. As a result, you may find yourself eating out more than once over the holiday weekend. If you've already grabbed a chicken sandwich and your passengers are demanding something different for dinner, then check out one of these chains that are also set to be open this Memorial Day (as with Chick-fil-A, hours may vary by location):

Applebee's

Burger King

The Cheesecake Factory

Chili's

Chipotle

Cracker Barrel

Dairy Queen

Denny's

Five Guys Burgers and Fries

Golden Corral

IHOP

KFC

McDonald's

Olive Garden

Outback Steakhouse

Smashburger

Starbucks

Taco Bell

Wendy's

No matter what kind of food you're in the mood for, it shouldn't be too hard to find a restaurant open on Memorial Day. But if all else fails, you can always eat more chicken.