It’s Black Women's History Month!

And these women have BEEN in formation.
Kizzmekia Corbett was one of the leading scientists to help develop the COVID-19 Moderna vaccine in 2020. Corbett is also an assistant professor of immunology and infectious diseases at the Harvard T.H. Chan School of Public Health.
Allyson Felix is a six-time gold medalist and track runner. She competed in the 2020 Tokyo Olympics as a new mom; she won a gold medal. In Nov. 2018, she gave birth to her daughter after facing preeclampsia and an emergency C-section.