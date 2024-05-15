Joan Vassos Named First 'Golden Bachelorette'

Calling all fans of “The Golden Bachelor.” Fan favorite Joan Vassos has been announced as the first “Golden Bachelorette.” The 61-year-old school administrator from Rockland, Md., vied for Golden Bachelor Gerry’s heart in that show’s first season, which aired last fall.

The mother of four and grandmother of two left the show early, much to Gerry and fans’ disappointment, after her daughter called with postpartum issues. At the time, Joan told Gerry, “I don't want to leave our journey, but I've got to be a parent."

For his part, Gerry, who has since announced his divorce from his pick, Theresa Nist, shared well wishes for the new Golden Bachelorette on Instagram.

“Dear Joan, congratulations on being named the first ever Golden Bachelorette,” Gerry wrote. “You will be phenomenal as the new representative of a generation.” He signed off his note, “From one golden to another... Relax, breathe and enjoy.”

While ABC has not announced a premiere date yet, the show will air on Wednesdays and run 90 minutes long.