Government Shuts Down Job Corps, Leaving Tens Of Thousands Of Students Unsure Of The Future

Late last week, the Department of Labor announced a “phased pause” in operations of Job Corps, the largest nationwide residential career training program in the country, citing a lack of “meaningful results for both students and taxpayers.” Now, students are left with incomplete training and nearly-finished GEDs, unsure of next steps. Some will also be left without housing.

Since 1964, Job Corps has helped more than 2 million eligible students from 16 to 24 complete their high school education and train for careers in manufacturing, automotive and machine repair, construction, healthcare, information technology, and more. These students come from low-income households and underserved communities. Many are in or are newly out of the foster care system. The program — which also provides room and board — also provides transitional support services, including help finding employment, childcare, housing, and transportation after they leave. Now, 99 centers across the country have either closed or will close by June 30.

“The department’s decision aligns with the President’s FY 2026 budget proposal and reflects the Administration’s commitment to ensure federal workforce investments deliver meaningful results for both students and taxpayers,” the DoL wrote in a statement.

“Job Corps was created to help young adults build a pathway to a better life through education, training, and community,” said Secretary Lori Chavez-DeRemer. “However, a startling number of serious incident reports and our in-depth fiscal analysis reveal the program is no longer achieving the intended outcomes that students deserve. We remain committed to ensuring all participants are supported through this transition and connected with the resources they need to succeed as we evaluate the program’s possibilities.”

While a “transparency report” from the DoL cited alarming stats, including a mere 38% graduation rate, the National Job Corps Association (NJCA) issued a number of counterpoints and corrections to many of those claims.

“The ‘transparency’ report examines data from July 1, 2023 to June 30, 2024. Job Corps’ current graduation rate is higher,” it notes. “Like other schools and colleges, enrollment and graduates rates were depressed by Covid-19 policies. Historically, Job Corps graduation rates have been above 60%.”

It also counters claims of high costs (DoL cites $156, 600 per student; NJCA cites less than $50,000) and low pay for graduates (DoL cites $16,695 per year; NJCA says the data shows graduates make more than $31,000).

Moreover, NJCA contextualizes other statements from the DoL. Yes, enrollment is lower than it has been in the past, but that’s because the program halted enrollment in March. Yes there were nearly 15,000 “serious incident reports” filed, but that includes “power outages and inclement weather, athletic injuries that require treatment, and adult students leaving campus without prior approval.”

Certainly there are troubling claims in the DoL , including 372 instances of inappropriate sexual behavior and sexual assaults. But this is far below statistics for both the general population and college students, per data from RAINN.

The move to cut the program, which supports trades education, seems counter to an Executive Order in April in which Donald Trump signaled support for trade jobs and programs to invest in career readiness, promising a plan to implement a million apprenticeships. No such program appears in the president’s FY2026 budget proposal.