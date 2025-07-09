Summer can be an overwhelming time for moms. You want to enjoy the season with your kids (“You only get 18!!!” the memes love to shout), but it’s not always as easy as social media makes it look. Moms still work, they’re overstimulated, they’re lacking funds for all the vacations and activities — summer can just be tough. And the moms this week are confessing all of their summer woes and frustrations.

Honestly, it doesn’t get much more relatable than this set of confessions. Some moms thrive in summer — they love letting their kids get feral — and some moms are dreading the lack of routine — honestly, same. But above all, the guilt of knowing we’re supposed to be enjoying this — no matter what — is the most relatable of all.

Scary Mommy Confessions are a tried-and-true part of what makes our site so fun. If you want to anonymously confess, look for our weekly callouts on Instagram. And to browse past Confessions, head here.

FINALLY enjoying summer with my kids now [that] they’re older. Confession #53897702

I hate the summer! I’m a teacher who needs routine! Confession #50073761

My pain in the ass teen has been at overnight camp and I miss him terribly 😭 Confession #51000110

I wish I could take a holiday on my own. For a long time. Just to read, swim, tan, and eat. Confession #50001118

My kids have been swimming instead of bathing this summer 🤭 Confession #52277765

I’m purposely booking us all summer so we don’t have to see my MIL and SIL. Not sorry! Confession #52100021

Social media already bombarding us with Halloween... can we just enjoy summer? 😡 Confession #51033310

I’m finally able to be a good mom now that school is done and I’m not teaching! ☀️ 🍉 🏄‍♀️ Confession #50799836

I wish summer was over. Confession #51000933

We’re going on family vacay — I know it would be so much better without my 4 y/o. Confession #50143776

I hope my marriage can survive this summer... Confession #50224417

I’m irritated that school is done and the kids will be home during ‘my time.’ Confession #53711122

Reminding myself that a busy summer schedule is memories for my son, even if tiring for me. Confession #50100773