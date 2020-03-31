Your kid is leveling up in age and it’s time for another party. May we suggest some easy kids’ party finger food ideas? Whether you’re throwing a birthday party for a 3-year old, 5-year old, or a tween finding the right foods to please a group of kids is always a challenge. Sure, there are plenty of kid gourmets in the world. But, for every kid chef, there are five picky eaters surviving on chicken nuggets and easy mac. Appeasing a large crowd complicates exponentially.

The key? Find foods most kids already like, but present them in new and possibly festive ways. Think of ways to refresh classic lunch recipes for kids that might also work for bigger groups. Another challenge, of course, is preventing the spread of cooties. Enter the ever popular term, “finger foods.” This might look like corn dog muffins, pigs in blankets, or just impossibly tiny sliders. Whatever you create, as long as it offers a vaguely familiar flavor and comes in “pincer grab” size, you’ll accomplish the tasks of feeding everyone without spreading too many germs. Then, again… you’re dealing with kids. So, may the odds be ever in your favor.

1. Mini-Burgers

You can buy pre-made sliders for this. Or consider looking for square, preprepared burgers and quartering them. When you can’t find buns that tiny, just wrap in lettuce.

2. Macaroni & Cheese Bites

Use a well-greased muffin pan (mini or regular sized) and add a scoop of boxed mac and cheese. The key to making these stick together into “muffins” is to add some extra shredded cheese to a box mix.

3. Fruit Kabobs

Pick your kiddo’s favorite fruits or create a rainbow on a kabob stick. To make them extra special, drizzle with chocolate.

4. Pancake Pops

You’re going to need to use a lot of patience for this in order to make those teeny, tiny pancakes. Afterwards, pop them on a fancy toothpick (or cake pop stick) and serve them drizzled in syrup or alongside shot-glass sized cups of syrup.

5. Corn Dog Muffins

These are so yummy and so, so easy. Start with cornbread mix and fill a muffin tray. Next, insert quartered hotdogs into the center. Once they’re baked, you’ll have corn dogs perfect for tiny hands.

6. Sammy Roll-Ups

Any sandwich your child likes can be turned into a roll-up. And, while it may just seem like your typical sandwich to you, to your kiddo, the fun shape makes it the perfect kids’ party finger food.

7. Mini-Bagel Pizzas

You know, like bagel bites. You could even set up a pizza-making station as a fun activity for the party.

8. Fruit Cones

Fill an ice cream cone with chunks of fruit. It’s literally that simple.

9. Ants On A Log

Remember these? Kids still love them. Just smear some peanut butter (or sun butter) onto a stick of celery and drop on a row of raisins for the “ants.”

10. Mini Donuts

You might have a mini-donut place in your town (we have a few) where you can order them decorated to match your party theme. However, don’t feel like you have to go all out like that. Pick up a few different kinds of mini donuts for the grocery, stack them in pyramids on plates and your kids will be in awe of your magic.

11. Taquitos

Taquitos are the rolled, crunchy cousins to tacos. They’re easy to make from scratch and even easier to buy in the frozen section. Also great: A crock pot full of queso with a ladle and cups or bowls for adults to help serve.

12. Single Serving Veggies and Dip Cup

Most kids love veggies and dip, but the typical tray set-up can be a little cumbersome (and icky) to navigate. Squeeze some dip into the bottom of cups and then fill the cup with veggie spears. You’ve made a healthy, colorful and mobile snack for your party-goers.

13. Pigs In A Blanket

Pigs In A Blanket are a kids’ party finger food staple for a reason — they’re bonkers good, fairly easy to make and perfect for little kid hands. Bonus: You can get your mini-me in on the action of making them.

14. Fish Stick Tacos

Okay, hear us out: Fish tacos are delicious. And so are fish sticks. So why not take the fish taco idea adults love and serve it in a way kids will enjoy. Keep it light on the slaw, layer it with avocado wedges, chopped onions and tomatoes, and offer lime wedges and chipotle mayo as a final touch.

15. Baked Sweet Potato Chips

Kids love crunchy snacks they can pop in their mouth as they’re running around but loading up on super salty and fried chips and Doritos might give some parents pause. Slice up the sweet potatoes in thin layers using a sharp knife or a mandolin, combine with olive oil, salt, and pepper in a large bowl, and lay out in a single layer on a large baking sheet. Bake at 375 degrees for 20 to 25 minutes, or until crispy. For an added layer of taste, sprinkle with grated parmesan when it’s slightly cooled.

16. Rolled Up Crepes

Okay, hear us out. If you roll them super tight and make them small, kids can walk around chowing down on these in one bite without messing up their party clothes too much. These would be tedious to make though so plan for these only if you plan on having help making dozens of small crepes schmeared with Nutella.

17. Trail Mix Cups

Whether you want to provide several bowls of M&Ms, pretzels, Chex Mix, raisins, and paper cups for your guests to create their own trail mix or lay out pre-mixed portions for the taking is up to you. Believe it or not, adults and kids alike love munching on something crunchy and salty as they make their way around the party. These trail mix cups are super easy and perfect as a finger food.

18. Popsicles

Summer parties or not, kids love them some ice cream and popsicles. Serve these as a refreshing palate cleanser after all those other snacks and then snap a group pic of all the kiddos sporting different colored tongues.