Kim Kardashian Doesn’t Know The Price Of Milk. Must Be Nice.

In case you missed it, Kim Kardashian was the Oct. 15 guest on Alex Cooper’s Call Her Daddy podcast. And when asked how much she spends on glam every year, Kardashian admitted that she really didn’t have a firm tally since, in her own words, “I don’t have a concept of what, like, certain simple things cost.” Her example? A carton of milk. Kim Kardashian is so rich that she genuinely has no idea how much a carton of milk costs.

And let me be clear, I’m not hating on Kardashian for this admission. As out of touch as it may sound to those of us who are acutely aware of the cost of “simple things” at all times, I think it shows a certain level of self-awareness for her to admit that.

She estimates that she may spend upwards of a million dollars a year on “glam,” and, well, that’s just the icing on the expensive AF cake. The cherry on top of the sundae that separates the “haves” from the “have-nots.”

What I’m trying to say here is I’m not mad that Kardashian lives a life where money is such a non-issue for her that she doesn’t know how much milk costs; I’m annoyed that the reality is so very far from that for the rest of us. Or at least for many of us.

I don’t envy Kardashian because she’s super rich and famous. I actually think that sounds sort of like a nightmare. I envy her because she gets to be unencumbered by, oh you know, real life and soul-sucking responsibility.

She doesn’t know what it’s like to get to the cash register at the grocery store, silently doing the math in your head because you live in fear of seeing “declined” come up on that judgmental little register screen. She doesn’t know what it’s like to stress over your total jumping $40 because your kid wanted the name-brand stuff instead of the generic sh*t you usually buy. If she wants something — anything — she presumably buys it and never has to wonder if she has enough in the bank to float the purchase.

I wish I could be that blissfully detached from the grind of knowing what everything costs (and knowing those costs just keep going up). Who among us wouldn’t love to live in a world where the grocery total doesn’t make your stomach drop?

Kardashian has no idea how much milk costs because she doesn’t have to. Someone else undoubtedly handles that, and that handler probably makes more than I do. But you know what? Love that for both of them. How nice it would be to just… opt out of the mental load of money? To literally never worry about it, or whether you have enough of it to meet all of your family’s needs?

So no, I don’t fault Kardashian for not knowing the price of milk. I just wish I didn’t either. I wish I could look at any given thing and think, Who even knows how much this costs? And then buy it anyway, without a moment's hesitation. I wish that for all of us.

They say money can’t buy happiness, but I don’t know, man… the ignorance that comes with Kardashian-level wealth might actually be bliss.