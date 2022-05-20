Vaginal Irritation & Dryness? You'll Wish You Knew About This Fancy Serum Sooner

If you’re a person with a vagina, there’s a solid chance you’ve spent hours hunched over your phone screen, hopping between Healthline, WebMD, and Reddit forums, trying to find answers for whatever’s going on down there. From yeast infections to an absence of natural lubrication to just plain general sensitivity, it seems there are a zillion ways things can get out of whack below the belt. And while many of us might wish for a vajeen that operates like a well-oiled machine, the fact is — many of us are blessed with something more along the lines of a delicate ecosystem. The best thing to do? Treat your vagina like the beautiful orchid it is (we see you, Georgia O’Keefe), and give it some TLC. That’s where Kindra V Relief Serum comes in.

Soothing Care In A Bottle

Kindra V Relief Serum is designed to treat tenderness, itchiness, and sensitivity of the vulva — i.e., the external part of your vagina — as well as the vaginal opening. The gentle peptide formulation includes familiar ingredients like vitamin E, coconut oil and hyaluronic acid — moisturizers that you probably already use on your face and the rest of your body. In addition, the serum also includes a clinically studied biomimetic (read: something that mimics naturally occurring processes) peptide (read: amino acid chain) to offer soothing relief that feels totally natural, whether you’re dealing with dryness, itching, stinging, or even sex-related irritation.

Who’s It For?

In short: Anyone who’s dealing with vaginal dryness or discomfort. While Kindra’s main focus is on supporting women through all phases of menopause, their products are suitable for use at most stages of life — that includes the serum. In fact, it’s not uncommon to experience itching and irritation before your menstrual period — long before menopause comes along. And aside from your period, you may naturally produce less lubrication, take a medication that includes drying side effects, or simply be someone who has sensitive skin. Whatever the reason, the serum is, well, here for you. (Of course, if you’re concerned you might be dealing with a condition like a yeast infection or bacterial vaginosis — get thee to a medical professional to check up on things.)

OK, But — I’m Still Not Sure About Putting Something New Down There

Understandable. If you deal with sensitivity, you probably don’t want to trust just anyone or anything with your vaginal health. (And if you’ve ever experimented with DIY home remedies you found on the internet — and lived to regret it — you’re probably doubly hesitant). You might be reassured knowing that the patent-pending serum was formulated by leading chemists and top OB/GYNs. Adding to that, Kindra’s product development team interviewed every participant in their consumer studies, incorporating real-person feedback into the resulting formulations.

And people with vaginas seem to be jazzed about the end product. An independent consumer study found that 100% of users reported an improvement in the severity of vaginal irritation and discomfort (100%!) and 96% found the formula felt like the lubrication your body might naturally produce — that means you won’t be walking around all day feeling swampy or sticky in your shorts. You’ll just feel... comfortable.

Keep in mind, the serum isn’t cheap, per se — it’s in the ballpark of what you might pay for a nice facial serum. That being said, if you’re looking for relief that’s backed by science (and real users), it may be well worth the cost for you.

Glowing reviews from users:

“It really works!! My dryness has definitely improved. Not only do I feel soothing relief right when I apply the serum, I also feel long lasting effects where I feel like I needed to use it less as time went on which is awesome.” - Tina

“I've tried so many other vaginal products that were super oily or greasy or thick or thin. This was just perfect. It mimics natural lubrication better than anything else. [...]” - Penny

“Im extremely scent sensitive and I love how faint and light the smell is. It feels so much like my own natural lubrication. I'm a cancer survivor and ever since chemotherapy, my vaginal dryness has been even more severe which leads to chafing and itching... I'm really enjoying adding the serum to my routine. I've noticed a big difference since I started using it” - Blu

Sounds Good... What Else Does Kindra Have Up its Sleeve?

A lot! Other helpful products for pampering your privates include the refreshing Cool Down Mist that instantly soothes skin and takes down the heat, and the Soothe Bath Soak that just might be the perfect way to unwind at the end of the day. The bath soak is pH-balanced, fragrance-free, and formulated with chamomile to relax both your body and mind. (You might even want to opt for a bundle if you want to save a few bucks.) They even have several supplements, including The Core Supplement, which supports mental clarity, reduces hot flashes, and boosts the libido.

If you’re the owner of a sensitive vagina, Kindra V Relief serum just might be your ticket to comfort. After all, that miraculous flower deserves to be calm, hydrated, and happy (just like the rest of you).

