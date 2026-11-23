As a fair-skinned, dark-haired lady of Scottish descent, I haven’t always appreciated my very hairy ancestry (like when my little brother told me I have arms hairier than a man’s). But along with the body hair gene comes one I’m thankful for: I’ve always had long eyelashes. When I’m shopping for mascaras, I gravitate toward volumizing formulas that make my lashes look full from root to tip. And as I get older and the skin around my eyes creases and (sob) sags in new ways, I also need mascaras that won’t transfer and leave dark smudges on my top and bottom lids.

When KJH — a brand founded by celebrity MUA Katie Jane Hughes — offered to send me their new Microscara, I was intrigued. I love a tubing mascara because they’re pretty darn transfer proof (and the easy removal is so nice), but I wasn’t sure how volumizing a tubing formula could really be. And that teensy wand? I dunno... But let me tell you, after wearing it for months, this is the stuff right here.

Stats

Price: $26

$26 Shade range: For now it only comes in black, but I’d love to see a brown option in the future.

For now it only comes in black, but I’d love to see a brown option in the future. Who it’s for: Anyone who wants a tubing mascara that doesn’t transfer, and who appreciates a full-looking lash line.

The Claims

KJH describes the Microscara as a smudge-proof tubing mascara that “delivers instant volume and length that lasts.” The differentiator here is the micro wand designed to grab and coat even the smallest, hardest-to-reach lashes for a “full-lash finish that won’t budge.”

The Packaging

The Microscara’s big selling point is the small wand. It’s about half the length of your typical mascara wand, and it is very slim at the tapered end. The bristles feel like a typical volumizing wand (more, thinner bristles instead of the spiky plastic kind). And because the brush is so slim, the tube is too — it’s extremely lightweight and lovely to travel with.

How I Use The KJH Microscara

Mascara is always the last step in my makeup routine (even after setting spray, because I don’t want to wet my mascara and encourage smudging). With any mascara, I like to hold the brush right at the root of my lashes, wiggle it back and forth so the bristles can grab on, and then move the wand up to coat each lash. My best tip is to also hold the wand behind your lashes to coat the tops and catch the curly tips of each eyelash. You’ll be shocked how much visual length this adds to your lashes overall.

My whole routine works so much better with the Microscara because of its slim brush. I’m not accidentally getting mascara on my lids, and I can wiggle the brush into the corners of my eyes and coat even the smallest lashes.

The Results

A little side-by-side comparison of my bare lashes and the KJH Microscara’s handiwork. Katie McPherson

OK, one of my favorite things about using the KJH Microscara is that, because I can get so close to my lash line with the little brush, it basically looks like I’m wearing eyeliner and can skip that step completely. My lash line itself just looks fuller. C’est magnifique.

With other tubing formulas, I feel like they add length but my lashes end up looking a little sparse, and that is simply not the case here. I can see a genuine difference in the look of both the volume and length of my lashes when I use the product. I am someone who gets mascara smudges with pretty much any formula (even the waterproof ones), but this product has only ever given me a smudge once, and I think it was my fault, TBH.

Pros & Cons

Pros:

Tubing mascaras are so easy to take off. With a little warm water and gentle massage they’ll peel off, with no rubbing or makeup remover required.

The tube is so thin and lightweight, like it was made for travel or tossing in your purse.

The tiny wand size lets you get mascara onto even the tiniest lashes in the corners of your eye, from the lash line to the tips.

It’s vegan and cruelty-free.

The formula is buildable, so you can make your lashes as dramatic as you like.

Cons:

It’s only available in black for now, but fingers crossed for more colors in the future.

It has smudged on me one time when I either put too much concealer on or don’t set under my eyes, but even then it was incredibly minimal and wiped away easily.

Final Verdict

Much like foundations, mascaras can be pretty personal. What works like a dream for one person could be a disaster on someone else. But I think if you’re in the market for a mascara that adds volume and is easy to remove, you won’t be disappointed by the Microscara.

The TL;DR

I haven’t reached for any other mascara since I cracked the lid on this one.

Had To Share highlights the products and finds that Scary Mommy editors and contributors love so much, we just had to share in the group chat.