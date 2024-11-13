Most of us, at some point in our parenting journeys, have had to adjust our expectations. Because that image of motherhood or fatherhood we had before ever getting pregnant rarely — if ever — pans out exactly how we planned. Whether you didn’t connect with your infant immediately, can no longer imagine staying with your spouse forever, or question your choice to work full-time or be a SAHM, this week’s Confessions will show you that you’re not alone. And if you’ve ever sobbed over a skipped naptime... you’ll find a kindred spirit here, too.

Scary Mommy Confessions are a tried-and-true part of what makes our site so fun.

Just CRINGE every time I’m near my in-laws. Confessional #44718274

My FIL is a sexist pig, and I hate hosting him. Confessional #49982765

I’m so tired of living in debt but literally have no choice in this economy. Confessional #47782654

I’m leaving my toxic job. I wish I didn’t have to work again. Confessional #43102987

I sobbed today because my toddler skipped her nap. The only two hours I get ‘for myself.’ Confessional #44918276

I’m not connecting with my 5-week-old and feel so guilty. Confessional #49107651

Eight months of TTC, and my loser friend got his hook-up buddy pregnant. Confessional #46198703

I’m sick of one of my kids ALWAYS being sick. I just want to work one full week, once. Confessional #45378276

I’m so tired of not having money for the things we need. Confessional #41829187

I hope the bullies on my daughter’s soccer team do not make the gold team at tryouts. Confessional #41829209

My mom is an alcoholic, and I need to set boundaries for my kids. Confessional #47162837

I’m so terrified of my kids getting the stomach bug that we don’t share cups or utensils. Confessional #41827834

My husband’s constant hounding has ruined sex for me. Confessional #41275645

My ex wants equal custody, but I know he won’t be able to handle it. Confessional #41928756

I am SO LONELY and feel guilty telling my husband because being a SAHM is what I wanted. Confessional #41209891

I need a f*cking break. I just want to be alone for 10 hours straight. Confessional #41289188

I don’t want a divorce but also can’t fathom spending the rest of my life with my husband. Confessional #41029839

I gave my husband a year off... but I miss him. Confessional #41928765