Want To Wow Your Little One? Break Out These Low-Prep Letter W Crafts

Do you have some little letter learners at home? Maybe you’re a preschool teacher looking for activities to do with your class. Either way, we’ve got you covered. And if your educational fun has led you to the letter W and letter W crafts, well, you came to the right place. What makes the letter W so special? Here’s a fascinating fact: It’s the only letter in the alphabet with more than one syllable (in English). Or, have you ever wondered why we call it a “double-u” and not a “double-v”? According to Oxford’s Lexico, the explanation is relatively straightforward — since the Latin alphabet lacked a letter to represent the sound /w/ in Old English, 7th-century scribes simply wrote it as “uu.” See? The letter W is pretty darn interesting.

With that in mind, we put together a collection letter W crafts your language-learning kiddo will genuinely enjoy. When you need more language-based activities, you can check out our letter A, B, C, D, E, F, G, H, I, J, L, M, N, O, P, Q, and R craft pages too. So, be sure to bookmark this post to come back for more ideas.

Now, let’s get started with a few dynamic letter W crafts for toddlers and preschoolers.

Easy Letter W Crafts for Toddlers and Preschoolers

1. Worm Activity for Kindergarteners — eHow Arts and Crafts

Does your little one like creepy crawlies? If so, they’re gonna love this worm activity by eHow Arts and Crafts. Bonus: They’ll learn about the letter W while they craft!

2. Letter W Watermelon Craft — All Kids Network

There’s nothing better than a big juicy slice of watermelon in the summer (or any time of year, really!). Here’s a sweet letter W watermelon craft you can try out with your kids at home.

3. DIY Paper Gaming Watch — Turbo Fun Crafts

W is for watch, and this paper Mario game watch will score you all the cool points with your kids. It may require some hands-on help for little ones, but the end result is most definitely worth the effort.

4. Worms Are Wonderful! — SciShow Kids

If your kids liked the paper worm craft above, they’ll love this engaging science video by SciShow Kids. When you’re through watching it, try building your very own worm farm! It’s a hands-on sensory experience you can’t beat.

5. How to Draw a Whale — Art for Kids Hub

Seafarers and landlubbers alike will love this whale drawing tutorial from Art for Kids Hub on YouTube. It’s simple and enjoyable for kids and grownups of any age. What a cute way to learn about the letter W, right?

6. Wiggling Worm — 123 Easy Paper Crafts

123 Easy Paper Crafts has put together a how-to video requiring nothing more than paper, scissors, a marker, and a straw. If you follow their instructions, you and your kids can make your very own wiggling worms. Want to up the ante? Make a few and have worm races all afternoon!

7. Watermelon Craft for Kids — Awesomely Crafty

Here’s a yummy craft-ivity to celebrate the warm weather and keep your child learning all summer long. All you need is some colored paper, scissors, and glue — a few simple supplies for an engaging afternoon. When you finish making your paper watermelon, be sure to celebrate with the real thing.

8. How to Make a Paper Plate Whale — Fun Activities for Kids

Have a whale of a good time while crafting this majestic underwater creature. Fun Activities for Kids has put together a tutorial that the whole family — or class — can do together. Add it to your lesson plan when learning the letter W.

9. The Letter W Song — Have Fun Teaching

Your kids can sing along with Have Fun Teaching and learn all about the letter W. When they’re finished, have them practice writing the letter W with window markers and decorate your car windows. W for window, anyone? Your car will be the coolest in the carpool lane, no doubt.

10. How to Draw a Wolf — Art for Kids Hub

Grrrr! Check out this fierce wolf tutorial from parent-child duo Art for Kids Hub on YouTube. What kid wouldn’t want to learn more about the letter W through one of the coolest creatures of the animal kingdom? Be sure to display your artwork on the fridge when you and the kids are finished drawing.

11. Witch Hat Wonder

Who says you have to wait until Halloween for some spooky fun? You’re going to need three large pieces of black construction paper. You’ll want to cut out a large circle and then take the other paper and roll it into a cone. Place that cone on top of the circle and trace it. Then cut that inner circle out and glue the cone onto the donut-like cutout. It should fit perfectly and once everything is dry, it’s time to decorate your witchy hat!

12. Watermelon Wonder

With this craft, you can create your very own slice of summer, aka a watermelon. You're going to need white, green, pink and black construction paper. Glue and scissors are also a must. You're halfway through the project after you cut each paper into a circle. Not only is it a quick craft, but it also has a natural pop-up flare your kid will appreciate.

13. Origami Worm

Caterpillars may not be worms, but they are worm-like. This craft involves basic origami skills that can be a fun lesson for your little one. After they’re done making all the proper folds, they can decorate their paper wormy by adding googly eyes or spots. And the best part about this craft is that it can stand on its own!