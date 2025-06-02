Magnesium Has Been A Game Changer For My Anxiety & Sleep

I went to visit my sister 15 years ago after going through something pretty traumatic. We had a great talk, I felt a little better, but told her I knew I’d probably have another sleepless night. When she told me she had the perfect, natural solution I didn't quite believe her. My stress and anxiety was at an all time high and I wasn’t sure that anything could help, especially something natural.

She gave me a handful of magnesium tablets and told me to take two right before I got in bed because they would help me sleep and take the edge off my anxiety. I was worried it would make me feel groggy and give me weird dreams like melatonin did, and she assured me that wouldn’t happen.

I decided to give it a try and after doing my skincare routine and brushing my teeth, I downed the two pills.

It wasn’t that long before my racing thoughts slowed down and I slept better that night than I had in a long time. And she was right – no crazy dreams and I didn’t feel foggy the next morning at all. I actually felt pretty damn good. Recharged even.

I didn’t know if it was all in my head, but I didn’t care. I went out the next day and got a bottle. I’ve been taking it ever since without any exceptions, and I tell everyone I know about it. At times, I’ve felt like the magnesium lady, handing it out at parties, suggesting it in Facebook groups, stopping to tell people at the grocery store who are checking out laxatives or sleeping pills.

It’s easy to get your hands on, too. Magnesium can be found in most grocery stores, pharmacies, and online. It’s inexpensive (this is the exact kind I get) and has a lot more health benefits than just helping you sleep and reduce anxiety.

For me, another thing I noticed right away is that taking Magnesium kept me regular. I always struggled with regular bowel movements despite eating lots of fiber and well, the Magnesium took care of that. The world is just better when your sleep and poop schedule is on point.

After a few weeks, my mood was so much better. I felt happier, lighter, like I could deal with my anxiety better.

Studies show that magnesium can help reduce blood pressure, is excellent for bone health, migraines, and it can help prevent strokes and heart disease, according to the National Institutes of Health.

The advantages are endless. And for something so inexpensive that you only have to take once a day, why wouldn’t you?

All of my kids take it now and I’m not lying when I tell you if I run out and don’t take it for a few days, my mind and body can tell.

Who isn’t looking for a way to get better sleep and ease their anxiety? If you ask me, the answer is just two magnesium pills away.

Katie lives in Maine with her three kids, two ducks, and a goldendoodle. When she’s not writing, she’s reading, at the gym, redecorating her home, or spending too much money online.