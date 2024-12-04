Millennials are approaching menopause, and they aren't taking "just deal with it" as an answer for difficult symptoms. But there aren't always clear-cut answers when it comes to the best treatment for hot flashes, mood swings, vaginal changes, and more. In fact, social media is rife with conflicting information, as are the opinions people are getting from different types of doctors. And some have very little information at all, leaving them to try DIY treatment.

A 2022 survey from the UK of 3150 women (947 of them identified as perimenopausal) found that more than 60% of the women didn't feel they had enough information about menopause or the phenomenon of perimenopause. Perimenopausal women also shared that, prior to the age of 40, more than 60% of them felt not informed at all about the change.

The survey further revealed that 31% of women dreaded going through menopause, understandably — of the 900 perimenopausal women surveyed, 68.9% reported experiencing mood swings, 68.3% experienced brain fog, 66.8% fatigue, and 66.6% irregular periods. Not exactly a promising vibe for the years to come.

An opportunity for change

"I think we can all agree it is not okay to profit from a woman's discomfort or pain, but that's exactly what I see happening to women in midlife, especially around hormones and perimenopause," says Dr. Mikala Albertson, family practice doctor, women's health advocate, and author. "I love that perimenopause is having a moment in the spotlight. Women's health needs more research and attention so every woman can feel empowered to make decisions for her own body's unique needs."

The trouble with self-proclaimed "experts"

Most of us have seen influencers on Instagram or TikTok — or even just regular people — swearing by some product that will solve all your problems. Albertson warns menopausal women about this.

"What I don't love is that many marketers and grifters and pseudo-experts are attempting to capitalize on women's pain points by offering false promises to fix what they call 'pathology' through extreme diet plans, holistic programs, off-label use of medications, and all-natural products that promise to 'balance' our hormones or give our ovaries' support,'" she says. "What may seem like women's empowerment at first glance is often exploitation and misogyny in disguise. The conflicting advice that bombards us via social media, documentaries, billboards, and podcasts leaves many women more confused than ever."

A slew of questions

Albertson most commonly sees women with these types of questions:

"But when will I begin perimenopause? How will I know?

What's up with these hot flashes? And all this bleeding?

I can't remember a single thing, is this just my brain now?

Why is it so hard to lose weight?

Is there anything I can do about my symptoms? Is hormone replacement therapy safe?

And if I can't take estrogen, am I destined to get dementia and heart disease?"

Like the rest of your life, there isn't a one-size-fits-all solution. "The good news is there are a variety of individualized, FDA-approved treatment options available to reduce or even alleviate your specific symptoms, so you don't have to suffer alone," she says.

Dr. Maria Uloko, a board-certified urologist and founder of VULVAi and MUMD Sexual Medicine, says the questions she most frequently gets fall into three categories: "confusion, fear, or frustration." These include:

"Is what I'm experiencing normal?" From hot flashes and mood swings to brain fog and painful sex, many women feel blindsided by the variety of symptoms menopause brings, she explains.

"Will I ever feel like myself again?" The emotional and physical changes can feel like an identity crisis, she adds, leaving women wondering if they'll ever regain their energy, confidence, or libido.

"Why didn't anyone prepare me for this?" She shares this is a result of lacking menopause education. "Many women enter this stage with little to no knowledge of what's coming, leading to a sense of betrayal and isolation," she says.

Craving a support system

Women don't just want medical advice. They need a support system, says Tamsen Fadal, journalist, menopause advocate, filmmaker, and co-producer of the documentary The M Factor: Shredding the Silence on Menopause.

"Whether you're in perimenopause or menopause, support matters. Eighty-eight percent of women agree that having a strong support network makes the experience more manageable. But here's the disconnect: only 13% actually have access to one," Fadal says. "Whether you're struggling with symptoms or just looking for someone who gets it, finding your community is key. And let's not forget the workplace. Women going through perimenopause or menopause deserve support systems there, too. It's time we consider menopause-friendly policies."

Finally, says Fadal, we must address the medical community: "There are enormous gaps in medical education around menopause and disparities in treatment."