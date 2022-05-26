Trying to pick a family-friendly destination? Say no more.
If you're still deciding where to spend the long weekend, problem solved — here are the top 10 Memorial Day destinations for 2022, according to AAA. Just know that 39.2 million people are expected to travel over the holiday, so stay safe. And of course, have a great time!
SanyaSM/E+/Getty Images
When it comes to vacations, when has Florida ever been a letdown? Take the kids to Orlando to visit Mickey at Disney World. Or check out Universal Studios Florida for its magical attraction, The Wizarding World of Harry Potter. The Potterheads in your family will lose their minds.
AaronP/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images/Getty Images