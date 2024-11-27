In an infuriating video, two male podcasters from the @notsopgpod chat about having sex with partners who have an intrauterine device (IUD) inserted, noting that the experience can feel uncomfortable for them.

“You can feel an IUD,” Peter Vigilante says. “It’s just the string that’s kind of hanging down a little bit low, but it hurts. It feels like a hard metal that you’re hitting. It’s not very comfortable.”

After the video gained traction, one female TikTok creator, Marti, used the Stitch feature to read this man to filth for his selfish point of view.

“Two things. One, podcast equipment should be more expensive,” she jokes.

“Two, hearing a guy complaining about an IUD hurting him when he has sex is f**king wild. As someone that has an IUD and got it inserted while being awake on the table, on mild painkillers. Shut the f*ck up.”

She continues, “If you think that it's painful for you as a man, try being a woman. Try being the one that actually has the IUD inserted. And then talk. The nerve, honestly.”

Several TikTok users agreed with Marti, commenting on her video about their own painful experiences with IUD insertion.

“Ive had 4 babies vaginally and the iud insertion was 10x worse,” one user wrote.

Another said, “I got congratulated when mine was put in… for being the first one that day to not scream 😅”

IUD insertion can be very painful. This will obviously vary from person to person.

Doctors insert the IUD through the cervix and up into the uterus, and patients may experience pain ranging from mild discomfort to severe cramping during the procedure.

According to Cedars-Sinai, the primary source of pain is from the IUD reaching the uterine cavity and triggering contractions.

You’re more likely to experience pain with insertion if you:

Have never delivered a baby vaginally

Have painful periods

Experience pelvic pain, endometriosis, fibroids or heavy menstrual bleeding

Feel anxious or know you have a low pain tolerance

The commonality of pain during IUD insertion became so wide that the Center for Disease Control (CDC) actually added new guidelines this year to help better manage patient pain, replacing previous recommendations from 2016.

Now, the guidelines advise doctors that “all patients should be counseled on potential pain during placement as well as the risks, benefits and alternatives of different options for pain management,” calling for a “person-centered” plan for pain management based on patient preference. While no one medication is recommended, the CDC suggests misoprostol, which works to soften and dilate the cervix, and lidocaine, a numbing agent, as potentially good options.

Could touching a string be more painful than cramping and labor-like contractions? DOUBTFUL! Several other TikTok users agreed.

“My boyfriend is very... endowed. He has no idea i have an iud. I just said yes I'm on birth control and it's never been discussed again lol,” another noted.

One user also shared, “I once had a bf complain about “feeling” my IUD. I told him I went to the doctor and had it fixed and he never mentioned it again. I did not have it fixed. He could not feel it.”

And these testimonies track honestly because according to science, you should not be able to feel your partner’s IUD if it has been properly inserted.

According to Health, during penetrative sex, an IUD should not be felt. The device is inserted into the uterus, which a penis or sex toy does not reach. A partner may feel the strings.

Planned Parenthood notes that if your partner can feel your IUD, it’s time to call the doctor.

“Usually your partners won’t be able to feel the IUD strings with their penis during sex, but every once in a while some people say they can feel them. If this happens and it bothers you or your partner, talk with your nurse or doctor. They may be able to trim the strings shorter so they don't stick out as much. Over time the strings usually soften, so after a while, it might not bother you or your partner,” the site reads.