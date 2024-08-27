For Gen Xers and elder millennials everywhere, there's a bit of trepidation in the air as we creep past that "midlife" point. You watched as your mom shivered through hot flashes and complained (understandably) about wildly unpredictable periods, and you know your time is coming. You're acutely aware of conversations surrounding perimenopause and menopause now, which is probably why one term making the rounds caught your attention: menopause belly.

Let's just start by saying that your body is beautiful and amazing and capable of super f*cking cool and hard things. It should be worshipped. But also... it's OK if, even though you love yourself and are generally happy with what you see when you look in the mirror, it's not always easy to appreciate every little thing about your body.

Between FUPAs and VBOs, putting names on our hangups has only made us even more aware of them. (Thanks, social media.) Now, menopause belly has entered the chat, and you're already wondering what it might mean for you. So, what is it? What causes it? And how do you deal? We turned to an expert for answers.

What is menopause belly?

During menopause, you'll find that your body changes in many ways. Even the shape of your body — where your curves sat before and where they'll sit after — can shift during this time. You may notice that your midsection gets rounder and softer, colloquially called menopause belly.

At the same time, many people also experience gastrointestinal issues (or GI symptoms) during menopause that cause you to feel distended or uncomfortably full.

What causes menopause belly?

Dr. Anna Cabeca, triple-board certified OB-GYN and author of MenuPause: Five Unique Eating Plans to Break Through Your Weight Loss Plateau and Improve Mood, Sleep, and Hot Flashes knows all about menopause and, in particular, menopause belly.

"As a gynecologist, I have supported women throughout various stages in their life. And let me tell you, menopause is without a doubt one of the most challenging phases we go through," says Cabeca. "One of the most common side effects women experience when going through menopause is bloating — hanging on to extra volume around the belly. And this happens to women regardless of size, weight, or exercise level. The cause of that is actually simple; it is a shift in hormones and changes to the gut microbiome. We produce less estrogen, and this can cause dysbiosis, which can lead to belly bloat."

Bloating. Yay. And that's only one reason you might be experiencing menopause belly. Menopause weight gain is also a common culprit.

"Two key hormones are at play here: insulin and cortisol. As we age, we become more insulin resistant, and cortisol levels increase; both of these result in increased glucose, which in turn feeds gut bacteria, which then creates a tremendous amount of gas," Cabeca explains. "Add that to the fact that as we age, our digestive enzymes tend to decrease over time, which contributes to impaired digestion and an imbalance in the gut bacteria. Simply put, the more insulin-resistant we become, the more we store fat. In addition, there is a natural decline in our progesterone levels, which is a natural diuretic. So, in other words, the shift in hormones impacts our weight, how we process food, how we retain food, water, gas, and fat."

How can you keep menopause belly at bay?

If menopause belly is making you feel uncomfortable in the body you're in, there are a few things you can do to try to minimize (or at the very least not aggravate) any symptoms.

First, pay attention to the foods that make you feel bad. If you notice you tend to experience the telltale uncomfortable tightness of bloating after eating dairy, cut back on cheese and milk products. Another thing to consider? Cabeca says that during menopause, our body slows down digestion, so we need to give our bodies more time between meals.

"As we get older, we can also supplement with digestive enzymes and probiotics," says Cabeca. "Additionally, I recommend natural fermented foods or natural digestive enzymes like kimchi and sauerkraut and regular intake of digestive foods like ginger. And if we are consuming beans, I recommend using some of the herbs and spices that decrease gas formation. One of my favorites is coriander. Adding this to your meals can decrease some of that bloat. Additionally, eliminating grains and legumes, and figuring out for yourself what can be contributing to your belly bloat."

Exercise also helps support health (at any age) and can enhance the effectiveness of dietary changes. Plus, exercise is a known stress-beater, and stress can definitely affect your body.

Is there a big takeaway? Of course.

Cabeca strongly encourages exploring how your body responds to the foods you fuel it with as you move through menopause.

"While there are some rules of thumb and general lifestyle diet and guidance we can all adhere to, we must remember that we are all individuals with our own unique genetic pool," says Cabeca. "Ingredients and foods impact people differently. So, it is essential you identify what works best for you."

And, remember: This isn't your mother's or your grandmother's menopause. You have the internet, and therefore, you have the whole world at your fingertips. You're not going through menopause alone. Find a group or message board online and find a menopause buddy who might be dealing with the same issues as you. Everything is easier when you have a sounding board.