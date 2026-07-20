I was recently scrolling on social media when I stopped on a post from an old friend talking about how obsessed her son is with the story of the Titanic. Instantly, I was taken back to my visit to The Molly Brown House Museum in Denver, Colorado: home of the Unsinkable Molly Brown, the Titanic survivor so famous they made a musical about her. It might be the most kid-friendly historic house museum I’ve ever set foot in, and I say that as someone who has white-knuckled little ones around a lot of velvet ropes.

If your kid has ever gone down the Titanic rabbit hole, Denver is hiding the vacation destination of their dreams. Here’s how to do it right, plus how to turn your museum stop into a full Molly Brown day in the city.

First, let’s talk about Molly

Prior to visiting the Molly Brown House Museum, I’ll admit that pretty much everything I knew about her was what I’d seen in movies. It was fascinating to learn her backstory. Margaret “Molly” Brown was born in Hannibal, Missouri, to Irish immigrant parents and moved to Leadville, Colorado (another must-visit town), where her husband J.J. struck it very, very rich in gold. The Browns took that new fortune to Denver and bought a 7,500-square-foot Victorian at 1340 Pennsylvania Street (they were its second owners).

Margaret promptly got to work spending their fortune on things like helping build the Cathedral Basilica of the Immaculate Conception and, later, starting a local animal rescue. She also advocated passionately for women’s suffrage and miners’ rights. Then, in 1912, she boarded a little ship called the Titanic… and survived, famously helping other passengers along the way.

Her pride in her and her husband’s success can still be seen all over the house, right down to the gold detailing in the wallpaper. The entire house feels as if you’re stepping back in time. The authentic light fixtures remain intact, hand-faceted crystal windows meticulously restored by Watkins Stained Glass gleam above the ornate oak staircase, and the hardwood floors creak beneath your feet in exactly the way you want a 130-year-old house to creak.

Why this museum actually works with kids

A little disclaimer up front : The museum isn’t recommended for children under the age of 6 due to the home's delicate nature, but they do leave it to the parents' discretion. I would suggest waiting until your kiddo is old enough to really get into and enjoy all of the history they’ll learn about during their visit.

They can actually touch things.

INFO 1/4

While yes, certain areas are off-limits to protect and preserve the integrity of artifacts, pretty much every room in the house is designed to foster exploration in some way. “Family guide” baskets are stocked with interactive printouts (bilingual, too) to help kids understand the information. They also contain various tactile items for kids to get their hands on: textiles, family photos, even stuffies.

The Titanic room is the main event.

There’s an entire space devoted to Brown’s Titanic history, and this is where your little Titanic history buff will be amazed! They’ll be able to view one of fewer than 10 surviving letters written on Titanic letterhead, not to mention roll a dice in a “Would You Have Survived?” game based on class cards (a soft springboard into weightier questions about humanity in times of disaster). The museum’s programming also covers the Titanic’s youngest travelers, including two little boys who crossed the Atlantic without their parents.

INFO 1/4

It's choose-your-own-adventure.

As a mom, one of my favorite things about the museum is its self-guided family format. You do have the option of guided tours (which I highly recommend if your kids are older), but you can also just choose to move at your kid’s pace and let them pick how they learn. Pro tip: Download the free Bloomberg Connects app on your phone for extra content.

It sneaks in the good stuff.

The museum proudly serves thousands of school kids a year, so they really make it a point to get kids thinking about identity through the lens of Margaret’s life. How was she defined? How are we defined? But what I loved most (and what even made me a bit emotional) was how it invited kids to think about rights and responsibilities. What does it mean to gain them as you grow up, and what does it mean when someone takes them away? It’s heady, obviously, but distilled to kid level.

INFO 1/4

Bonus spooky content.

If you have a kid who scares easily, you might want to gloss over this part of the museum. However, if your kid loves history and ghost stories, they’ll eat up some of the paranormal lore. Rumor has it you might get a whiff of J.J.’s cigar smoke or catch a glimpse of a ghost cat in the kitchen.

Accessibility is a priority.

The main floor is accessible for mobility devices, and a lift leads down to the lower level where you’ll find more exhibits, games, and artifacts. For anyone who can’t get upstairs, there’s a video tour with info cards. You’ll also find family-friendly restrooms and water fountains.

Make a whole Denver trip of it

Denver is a very cool city with plenty to do, so you might as well map out a few other plans for your trip to Molly Brown.

INFO 1/3

Stay at (or at least stop into) the Brown Palace Hotel. Molly was a regular at the Brown Palace Hotel, where she famously held court after the Titanic. Of all the places I stayed in Colorado, this has to be near the top of the list. I checked into the Beatles suite (yep, those Beatles… the band stayed here in 1964) and took the Spirits of the Brown tour, a guided walk through 130 years of legends and splendor. My guide met me downstairs, where we grabbed a handcrafted cocktail (there’s a mocktail option too) from the Ship Tavern before getting started. This covers so much ground and some seriously fascinating paranormal lore, so it's probably best suited for tweens and up.

Molly was a regular at the Brown Palace Hotel, where she famously held court after the Titanic. Of all the places I stayed in Colorado, this has to be near the top of the list. I checked into the Beatles suite (yep, those Beatles… the band stayed here in 1964) and took the Spirits of the Brown tour, a guided walk through 130 years of legends and splendor. My guide met me downstairs, where we grabbed a handcrafted cocktail (there’s a mocktail option too) from the Ship Tavern before getting started. This covers so much ground and some seriously fascinating paranormal lore, so it's probably best suited for tweens and up. Walk it off. The museum sits about two and a half blocks from the Colorado State Capitol, and the neighborhood itself makes for an easy mini walking tour with kids.

The museum sits about two and a half blocks from the Colorado State Capitol, and the neighborhood itself makes for an easy mini walking tour with kids. Climb the clock tower. The museum's team also operates the historic Daniels & Fisher Clock Tower downtown, which boasts 360-degree views of the city and the Rocky Mountains.

The museum's team also operates the historic Daniels & Fisher Clock Tower downtown, which boasts 360-degree views of the city and the Rocky Mountains. Take a drive to Red Rocks Ampitheatre . Roughly 15 miles southwest of Denver is Red Rocks Ampitheatre, one of the coolest open-air music venues in the country. It’s free to visit, they have restrooms, and there are various surrounding trails you can hike. They always have events and concerts going on, too, so check the timing to see if one coincides with your visit.

. Roughly 15 miles southwest of Denver is Red Rocks Ampitheatre, one of the coolest open-air music venues in the country. It’s free to visit, they have restrooms, and there are various surrounding trails you can hike. They always have events and concerts going on, too, so check the timing to see if one coincides with your visit. Refuel at Denver Central Market. This RiNo food hall is a fantastic little foodie stop. The airy marketplace features 11 vendors, offering everything from baked goods (still dreaming about the almond croissant from Izzio) and handcrafted chocolates to artisan cheeses and gourmet pizza. It’s a casual environment with something for everyone, making it great for kids.

The practical stuff

Parking: If you struggle to find street parking when visiting the Molly Brown House, use the Cultural Center parking garage behind the Denver Art Museum. It’s an easy walk from there.

If you struggle to find street parking when visiting the Molly Brown House, use the Cultural Center parking garage behind the Denver Art Museum. It’s an easy walk from there. Check-in: The ticket desk is in the historic carriage house at the rear of the property.

The ticket desk is in the historic carriage house at the rear of the property. Altitude: Denver's a mile up. Hydrate, hydrate, hydrate! Start drinking more water than usual before you arrive, and don’t forget to slather on the sunscreen.

One unsinkable woman, a museum that treats your kids like actual multi-dimensional humans, and a city full of entertainment and activities? Consider your next school break trip decided.