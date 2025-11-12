I’ll be the first to admit that I had no idea where the highest-elevation city in North America was located... until I visited it. As I recently discovered, that title is held by the old mining town of Leadville, Colorado, which clocks in at 10,200 feet above sea level. It’s the type of destination that may not be on your radar, but once you make your way there, it never really leaves you.

Formerly a rough-and-tumble boomtown filled with silver barons, miners, and madams, the Leadville you’ll meet today is a mountain settlement that blends Wild West history with small-town charm and plenty of opportunities for adventure. And while, sure, she’s cleaned up her reputation quite a bit from those rowdy boomtown days, Leadville still feels a little unpolished in the best possible way.

From hiking alpine trails to exploring ghost stories by lamplight to sipping on something spicy in a 19th-century saloon, there’s a lot for all ages and interests to do. Keep reading for a rundown (and to see why I’ll 100% be traveling back to the town with my family).

Where to Stay in Leadville

For a fairly small town (population: just over 2,600), Leadville offers a surprising amount of lodging options, from hotels, motels, and hostels to cozy cabins, backcountry yurts, and even RV and camping sites.

Where We Stayed

Julie Sprankles/Scary Mommy

As someone who loves their lodging with a side of lore, I was all too excited to make The Historic Delaware Hotel my temporary home. Built by the Callaway Brothers in 1886, it's the last remaining grand hotel from the “glory days” of the strike-it-rich mining era. Also, if you’re into this sort of thing, it’s considered the most haunted hotel in the area. And as someone who is definitely into that sort of thing and stayed at a string of “haunted” hotels in Colorado, I’d say that feels pretty accurate. Each room is in perfect keeping with the historic character of the building. My favorite part was the old wooden floorboards that creak when you walk.

The hotel has been undergoing renovations, which didn’t affect my stay at all. There is, however, no elevator currently — though it will be added during the renovation. In the meantime, they’re happy to help you carry your luggage up.

What to Do in Leadville

From high-altitude hikes and scenic drives to historic tours and quirky local experiences, Leadville packs a mountain-sized punch when it comes to things to do. I never felt bored, and honestly wish I’d had even more time to explore.

Outdoor Adventures

In the summer and fall, you can hike, bike, paddle, fish, or simply breathe in that crisp mountain air (I can’t tell you how many times I commented on how clean and crisp it smells). Popular options include biking or walking the Mineral Belt Trail, kayaking or paddleboarding on Turquoise Lake, or tackling nearby peaks like Mount Elbert, Colorado’s tallest mountain.

When winter rolls around, Leadville transforms into a snow-globe town with fat biking, dogsledding, snowshoeing, and Nordic skiing. Ski Cooper, just 10 miles away, is a laid-back, family-friendly resort that offers affordable runs without the mega-resort crowds — or prices.

History & Heritage

Leadville smartly leans all the way into its history: from gold-hungry prospectors in the 1860s to striking it big with silver in the 1870s and becoming one of the West’s wildest boomtowns. Although the silver crash of 1893 nearly wiped it off the map, Leadville reinvented itself with molybdenum mining, which the town is still known for today.

Not surprisingly, lots of the things you can do in Leadville are built around this history. They make it easy to learn more with a downloadable Heritage Guide, but you can also stop by the Visitor Center, take one of the town’s many available tours, or visit a museum like the National Mining Hall of Fame & Museum.

Shopping

Harrison Avenue, Leadville’s main drag, is lined with cool, quirky storefronts, boutiques, and shops. You may have heard of Melanzana, the cult-favorite fleece brand that only sells in person. Another major highlight for me was Two Dog Market, a book, antique, and travel gear store that I could have spent all day browsing.

What We Did in Leadville

Leadville by Lamplight Tour

INFO 1/4

Here, you’re given an old lamplight to illuminate your way as you’re guided on a walking tour through Leadville’s history district to uncover its, ahem, spirited past (and present?). Our guide, Rhone Pretti, took over the family business to carry on the legacy of her late father, historian Roger Pretti, and I can’t say enough good things about the work she’s doing. This tour, which takes a few hours — so wear comfortable shoes and bring a jacket — is endlessly interesting.

Healy House Museum and Dexter Cabin

INFO 1/4

I love a good “see how things were back then” moment, and this two-for-one tour offers just that. Guided by local historian Julie Blanda, who’s extremely knowledgeable, it takes you back in time to two impressively preserved historical homes that offer a glimpse into Leadville’s boomtown prosperity.

Tabor Opera House Tour

INFO 1/3

Once billed as the finest theater between St. Louis and San Francisco, the Tabor Opera House is a sight to behold. Built in 1879, the towering building houses a mini-museum along with (you guessed it) a working theater. The history and lore surrounding the space is fascinating — Oscar Wilde was one famous guest — and you’ll get your fill of it from tour guide Helen Adami, who is just a sincerely lovely human being. I also adore that, in the summer, they host community events and kids’ camps that encourage creativity.

East Side Mining District

INFO 1/2

This 20-square-mile area is dotted with once-working mines from 1860, the beginning of Leadville’s mining boom, all the way up to 1999. Over this span, the town produced a mindblowing 28.9 million tons of ore, including gold, silver, lead, molybdenum, zinc, and copper. It’s really cool to see so many structural ruins still standing, tucked in valleys or along trails. A lot of the land is privately owned, so I definitely recommend finding a reputable tour group or guide, but don’t miss the opportunity to see this.

Leadville Railroad

Julie Sprankles/Scary Mommy

You can’t get much more idyllic than traveling up the mountain in an open-air train trolley! The Leadville Railroad is the last remaining section of the original Denver South Park & Pacific Railroad, a “highline” originally completed back in 1884. This is a fantastic pick for families, as it’s a low-lift activity with high-impact scenery. Plus, they have a snack car, a food car, and several restrooms on board. Just bring a warm coat and hat if you visit in the fall or winter; it gets chilly up the mountain.

Where to Eat in Leadville

For a town its size, Leadville’s dining scene is surprisingly eclectic, with everything from hearty mountain comfort food to refined farm-to-table fare.

Julie Sprankles/Scary Mommy

Where We Ate in Leadville

Treeline Kitchen : A local favorite, this family-owned spot serves American and contemporary cuisine with global influences and an emphasis on sustainability. The locally grown heirloom tomato dish I had was so fresh and light! It was a little too chilly for this during our visit, but rumor has it the rooftop patio is one of the best views in town when the weather’s warm.

: A local favorite, this family-owned spot serves American and contemporary cuisine with global influences and an emphasis on sustainability. The locally grown heirloom tomato dish I had was so fresh and light! It was a little too chilly for this during our visit, but rumor has it the rooftop patio is one of the best views in town when the weather’s warm. Mineral 1886 : A renovation addition to the Delaware Hotel lobby, Mineral 1886 is beautiful and elegant and cozy — and, oh yeah, the food is top-tier. I still can’t stop thinking about their roasted mushroom and truffle ravioli. The staff was also super friendly and accommodating.

: A renovation addition to the Delaware Hotel lobby, Mineral 1886 is beautiful and elegant and cozy — and, oh yeah, the food is top-tier. I still can’t stop thinking about their roasted mushroom and truffle ravioli. The staff was also super friendly and accommodating. Silver Dollar Saloon : They had me at “Doc Holliday was a frequent visitor”! Another “haunted” spot in the old mining town, Silver Dollar Saloon has been slinging drinks since 1879. You can grab lunch or early dinner here up until 5 p.m., at which point it goes full bar. You’ll love scanning the walls to examine all of the old photos (tip: ask about the ghost one) and memorabilia, including snaps of Holliday and an actual piano he’s rumored to have played on.

: They had me at “Doc Holliday was a frequent visitor”! Another “haunted” spot in the old mining town, Silver Dollar Saloon has been slinging drinks since 1879. You can grab lunch or early dinner here up until 5 p.m., at which point it goes full bar. You’ll love scanning the walls to examine all of the old photos (tip: ask about the ghost one) and memorabilia, including snaps of Holliday and an actual piano he’s rumored to have played on. High Mountain Pies : OK, so technically I didn’t eat here, but I tried and realized it must be as good as everyone told me it was... because there was a line out the door of this beloved pizza joint every time I went by. So, if you can snag a table, go for it. If not, grab a pie to go.

: OK, so technically I didn’t eat here, but I tried and realized it must be as good as everyone told me it was... because there was a line out the door of this beloved pizza joint every time I went by. So, if you can snag a table, go for it. If not, grab a pie to go. City on a Hill Coffee & Espresso: Pretty much every person I asked about coffee told me to stop into this sweet little shop, and I’m glad I heeded their advice. My iced chai latte and veggie quiche were both *chef’s kiss.*

The Bottom Line

Between its high-altitude adventures, quirky main street, and Wild West lore, Leadville feels like one of the coolest little slices of Colorado.