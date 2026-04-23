29 Baby Names That Feel A Little Moody, From Bram To Willow

I’ve said it before and I’ll say it again: Sometimes you pick a baby name based purely on vibes, and that is 100% OK. Maybe you’re someone who wants to meet your baby before slapping a name on them, lest your little Nico give more of a Theodore energy. Or perhaps you want something that feels artsy and heartfelt, something that feels, dare I say, even a little tragic? If you’re looking for names that feel a little moody, we’ve got you covered.

Let’s start with some of our faves.

Bram

Of course the name Bram brings to mind Bram Stoker, author of Dracula — not sure what could be moodier than that. The name itself means “father of multitudes,” which is perfect if you want your son to be someone with a variety of interests and perspectives.

Corbin

There are so many good bird names in the world — Wren, Dove, Griffin — but Corbin gets overlooked. It’s from the Latin word meaning “raven” or “crow,” and is often associated with having dark hair (inherently moody).

Isolde

We millennials who grew up seeing movie posters about Tristan and Isolde, even if we never watched the movie, gleaned some understanding that it was a forbidden love story. Immediate moodiness! Isolde is a German name meaning “iron ruler,” so it’s also a strong name for a baby girl despite its soft sound.

Sonnet

I will not rest until we name more babies Sonnet. It’s a gorgeous word name that is recognizable but so rarely said in daily life that it still feels unique. A sonnet is a 14-line poem traditionally used to explore the feelings of romantic love. The word derives from the Italian word sonetto, meaning “little song.”

More Baby Names That Feel A Little Moody

Agatha — “good,” “honorable”

Alaric — “ruler of all”

Arden — “great forest”

Ash — “happy,” or referencing the ash tree

Cillian — “bright-headed”

Dorian — “from the sea”

Edgar — “wealthy spear”

Elowyn — “elm tree”

Esther — “star”

Evander — “good man”

Harriett — “home ruler”

Holden — “deep valley”

Jasper — “bringer of treasure,” also a semi-precious stone

Jude — “praised”

Juliette — “youthful” (and, of course, there’s Romeo and Juliet)

Klaus — “victorious”

Lenore — “light,” also the name of a character in Edgar Allen Poe’s “The Raven”

Lilith — “belonging to the night”

Lyra — “lyre” or “harp”

Ophelia — “help,” “aid”

Quentin — “fifth,” as in birth order

Raven — derived from the large, black bird of the same name

Simone — “hearkening”

Thorne — an English surname

Willow — derived from the willow tree

So, do any of these sound like the perfect fit for your little one?