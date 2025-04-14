When the time comes to choose your baby’s name, you have to weigh a lot of factors. Do you want something timeless or modern, or maybe a family name with sentimental value? Or are you more interested in the vibe and feel of the name? How does it sound with your last name? If you like the idea of choosing something a little poetic, then soft, airy baby names probably speak to you a little more than all the rest.

What makes the perfect soft, airy baby name? They have few harsh consonants in them, instead favoring soft, lilting sounds throughout. And perhaps they also call to mind something gentle, romantic, or nostalgic that adds to the vibe. These are some of our very favorite soft and airy baby names for boys and girls alike, though many just so happen to be gender-neutral.

Asa

This gender-neutral name has ties to Norse, Japanese, and Hebrew. It has biblical ties and means “healer,” “morning,” and “god,” all of which feel ethereal and meaningful depending on your beliefs. The name itself is so soft in sound and would be beautiful for a baby boy or girl.

Dove

Bird baby names are timeless and stunning, if you ask me — options like Wren, Griffin, and Lark are just never going to be bad choices. Dove is an especially soft one, both in sound and in the image of a beautiful white bird it brings to mind.

Fable

Parents who love to read will enjoy a name like Fable. It’s soft and airy, yes, but doubles as a bookish baby name that pays homage to something they enjoy and will likely want to share with their little one, too. A fable is a type of story meant to teach an important lesson or leave the reader with newfound wisdom, which your little one is guaranteed to do for you.

Koa

Koa has a similar sound to Kai — with the same cool kid energy about it. That said, it’s a less popular choice, so it adds a little uniqueness that Kai now lacks as it moves up the popularity charts.

Shiloh

Shiloh is one of those unisex baby names that truly sounds 50/50 masculine and feminine. This one also has Hebrew origins and a soft meaning: “tranquil.” It’s more commonly given to girls in the U.S., but in 2023, it was only the 286th most popular name given in the States. So, it’s still a fairly unique baby name choice.

More Soft, Airy Baby Names

Ames

Aria

Ash

Avery

Blythe

Bryony

Celeste

Delilah

Delphine

Elspeth

Esther

Ezra

Flynn

Galen

Henry

Hugh

Ira

Isaiah

Isla

Jonah

Mae

Milo

Noah

Oren

Rory

Rhys

Samara

Shay

Soleil

Willa

Wren

Yvette

Do any of these names hit the mark for you? What other soft, airy baby names are you considering?