The 20 Most Anticipated Books Of Fall 2025, According To Goodreads

We all have a pile of books we already own and need to read, but like... there are so many new good ones coming out, too. We can’t just ignore them! Nay, fall is the season for cozy reading. Light a good candle, bundle up on the couch, and settle in with a really good story. Personally, I love reading a new romantasy title with the windows open while the NFL music plays in the background and my husband makes freezer snacks for the game. If you need your next read, these are the most anticipated new books for fall 2025, according to Goodreads.

Goodreads decides which books are the most anticipated by tracking how many users add them to their “want to read” shelf, and how many advance reviews are already hyping up the titles. They have a complete list of more than 50 books on their website, but let’s dive into 20 of the most anticipated, shall we?

01 Sisters in the Wind by Angeline Boulley 'Sisters in the Wind' by Angeline Boulley See price on Amazon See on Amazon Available now Lucy Smith’s father died five years ago, and she’s been on the run to avoid becoming a ward of the state ever since. When a sharp-eyed social worker, Mr. Jameson, tracks her down, he breaks some news her father was hiding from her: She has family. She is Ojibwe, and has more siblings and a grandmother willing to take her in. But Lucy’s past comes with its own secrets, and they may just ruin the future and family she longs for.

02 All the Way to the River by Elizabeth Gilbert 'All the Way to the River' by Elizabeth Gilbert $35 $23.49 See on Amazon Sale Available now From the author of Eat, Pray, Love comes her first nonfiction book in a decade. Gilbert met Rayya in 2000, and they became inseparable friends. Then, they realized they were in love — both addicts, stuck in a cycle of self-destruction. This is a memoir about anyone who has ever felt trapped by a love or a substance, and what happens when that yearning for freedom leads to real change.

03 Amity by Nathan Harris ‘Amity’ by Nathan Harris $29 $25.06 See on Amazon Sale Available now In Amity, we meet Coleman and June, a brother and sister emancipated from slavery. They were separated two years prior when their master, Mr. Harper, took June to Mexico, and Coleman was left behind in Louisiana. When an unexpected letter arrives from Mr. Harper telling Coleman to join them in Mexico, he thinks this is his chance to reunite with June. But the pair will soon learn that freedom is not always given, but taken.

04 Mother Mary Comes to Me by Arundhati Roy 'Mother Mary Comes to Me' by Arundhati Roy $30 $28.59 See on Amazon Sale Available now From the author of The God of Small Things, this memoir retraces Roy’s relationship with her “fierce and formidable” mother — “my shelter and my storm,” as she puts it. She shares her story of how her mother shaped her to be the woman and writer she became, and the flood of different emotions that struck her when her mother passed in 2022. It’s a reckoning with an imperfect parent and a complicated story of love.

05 Wild Card by Elsie Silver 'Wild Card' by Elsie Silver $18.99 $14.24 See on Amazon Sale Available now Fans of Silver’s will already know this is the final book in her spicy Rose Hill series. Gwen knows Sebastian, the grumpy but so sexy fire pilot, is very good with his hands. Unfortunately, she knows him because he’s her ex-boyfriend’s dad. When a strange turn of events finds them living under the same roof, the tension rises quickly. But Sebastian is trying to mend his iffy relationship with his son, and he knows a romance with Gwen would unravel everything.

06 Buckeye by Patrick Ryan ‘Buckeye’ by Patrick Ryan $30 $25.96 See on Amazon Sale Available now Historical fiction with a spiritual element, Buckeye promises to be a read unlike any others in your TBR pile. Following the Allied victory in Europe, a heated moment of passion binds a wounded veteran, Cal, to a woman with her own troubled past, Margaret. Cal’s wife Beckey is a seer who can conjure the dead, while Margaret’s husband Felix is serving on a Navy ship. As the book’s description puts it, “against the backdrop of some of the most transformative decades in modern America, the consequences of that long-ago encounter ripple through the next generation of both families, compelling them to reexamine who they thought they were and what the future might hold.”

07 The Wilderness by Angela Fluornoy 'The Wilderness' by Angela Fluornoy $30 $24 See on Amazon Sale Publishing Sept. 16 “An era-defining novel about five Black women over the course of their 20-year friendship, as they move through the dizzying and sometimes precarious period between young adulthood and midlife,” you say? Sign me up. Desiree, Danielle, January, Monique, and Nakia are in their early twenties, navigating all the complexities of careers, relationships, and big-city living together. As we watch them live out the next 20 years, they’ll figure out what they mean to each other and themselves throughout political upheavals, changing lives, and more.

08 Replaceable You: Adventures in Human Anatomy by Mary Roach 'Replaceable You: Adventures in Human Anatomy' by Mary Roach See price on Amazon See on Amazon Publishing Sept. 16 From the New York Times best-selling author of Stiff and Fuzz comes a new nonfiction book exploring all the incredible complexities of our bodies (living ones, this time). Roach walks readers through the history of medicine's attempts to find replacement parts for the complex machines of our bodies — like that time we used frogs for skin grafts or sculpted new noses out of brass, to modern-day science attempting to grow real human organs from stem cells. She’ll take you through all the most remarkable advances and research happening, and some of the wildest history you never knew.

09 Alchemised by SenLinYu 'Alchemised' by SenLinYu $35 $24.50 See on Amazon Sale Publishing Sept. 23 Author SenLinYu’s Manacled became arguably the most popular fan fiction of all time. Now, we’re getting Alchemised, a retelling of her story with original characters and world-building. Helena was a resistance member, but her allies have all been murdered and her magic abilities suppressed. She has no memory of the months preceding her capture, so she’s sent to the High Reeve, a ruthless necromancer who may be able to unlock her mind and uncover the rebellion’s larger plans for Paladia. Legendary Entertainment has already acquired the rights to develop a feature film based on Alchemised, the highly anticipated thriller fantasy debut novel from SenLinYu. So, if you want to be able to say “I read the book,” now’s your chance.

10 We Love You, Bunny by Mona Awad 'We Love You, Bunny' by Mona Awad $30 $27 See on Amazon Sale Publishing Sept. 23 Dark academia lovers, this one’s for you. This is the follow-up to Awad’s novel Bunny. In it, we pick back up with Samantha Mackey, who has just published her first novel to glowing reviews from critics. But her old frenemies are not happy with their portrayal in it, so they kidnap her at one of her book tour stops, tie her up, and tell their side of the story — axe in hand.

11 The Tragedy of True Crime by John J. Lennon 'The Tragedy of True Crime' by John J. Lennon See price on Amazon See on Amazon Publishing Sept. 23 This book is “a first-person journalistic account of the lives of four men who have killed, written by a man who has killed.” The author was sentenced to 28 years in a New York prison, where he attended his first writing workshop that led to this reporting from behind bars. In it, he shares his own story and the lives of three fellow inmates — everything that led up to their crimes, and everything that happens after.

12 What We Can Know by Ian McEwan 'What We Can Know' by Ian McEwan $30 $27 See on Amazon Sale Publishing Sept. 23 In 2014, a renowned poet gathers his close friends and colleagues to read a poem he penned for his wife’s birthday, “A Corona for Vivien.” Much wine is drunk as the guests listen, and a delicious meal consumed. More than 100 years later, in 2119, rising seas have submerged most of the western world following a cataclysmic nuclear event. Survivors yearn for the world that was lost, and a lonely scholar named Thomas spends his days trying to unearth a copy of a lost poem, “A Corona for Vivien.” But as he chases down more information about it, he may learn that the lives of people in 2014 were much more brutal than he imagined.

13 Tourist Season by Brynne Weaver 'Tourist Season' by Brynne Weaver $28.95 $20.30 See on Amazon Sale Publishing Sept. 23 The first book in a new trilogy from dark rom-com author Brynne Weaver, this places us in Cape Carnage, a town with colorful houses, quaint seaside vibes, and a strangely high number of homicides. When an amateur true crime investigator comes to town to track down a long-lost serial killer, the pair may just end up working together if they can keep each other’s secrets.

14 The Impossible Fortune by Richard Osman 'The Impossible Fortune' by Richard Osman $30 $25 See on Amazon Sale Publishing Sept. 30 Book #5 in Osman’s Thursday Murder Club Series is here! In this installment, Joyce is preoccupied with wedding planning — everything is all table numbers and first dance songs. Ron is up to his eyeballs in family drama, Elizabeth is grieving, and Ibrahim is still counseling his favorite criminal. But a villainous guest at the wedding will plunge the group back into chaos once more.

15 Heart the Lover by Lily King 'Heart the Lover' by Lily King See price on Amazon See on Amazon Publishing Sept. 30 Our narrator is a senior in college when she meets two students in her literature class, Sam and Yash. The roommates invite her to their off-campus house, where she gets pulled into their world of academics, card games, and witty back-and-forth. Before long, she finds herself in a love triangle. As graduation comes and goes, choices must be made... but years later, a surprise visit will upend all three lives again.

16 Joyride by Susan Orlean 'Joyride' by Susan Orlean $32 $30 See on Amazon Sale Publishing Oct. 14 Orlean’s memoir is what she calls “a story of her stories” — a journey through her budding career as a reporter, the collapse of her first marriage, becoming a mother while mourning her own, and so much more. It’s a book any woman will find something in that resonates, especially if you fancy yourself a creative type, too.

17 The Zorg by Siddharth Kara 'The Zorg' by Siddharth Kara See price on Amazon See on Amazon Publishing Oct. 14 The Zorg was one of thousands of slave ships that set sail from the Netherlands heading toward Africa's Gold Coast to carry its kidnapped human cargo across the sea. But this ship's story differs: After reaching Africa, it was commandeered by a British privateer, who rerouted the ship full of people to Jamaica. When storms and lack of water weigh down on them, the crew begins throwing dozens of people overboard, starting with women and children. What happened on the Zorg's journey would become one of England's most fascinating legal dramas, bringing the underground anti-slavery movement of the time into the mainstream. So began the abolitionist movement on both sides of the pond. In this book, author Siddharth Kara utilizes "primary-source research, gripping storytelling, and painstaking investigation" to reveal the backstories and identities of everyone on board.

18 The Widow by John Grisham 'The Widow' by John Grisham $32 $24.79 See on Amazon Sale Publishing Oct. 21 Grisham fans, you’re up: His latest book, The Widow, is sure to be more of what you love from the prolific author. Simon Latch is a lawyer in small-town Virginia, but he is barely making ends meet and his marriage is in shambles. So when an elderly widow walks into his office in need of a will and some help keeping her newfound wealth under wraps. And when she winds up dead, he’ll find himself on the stand being tried for her murder.

19 Cursed Daughters by Oyinkan Braithwaite 'Cursed Daughters' by Oyinkan Braithwaite See price on Amazon See on Amazon Publishing Nov. 4 Ebun gives birth to her daughter, Eniiyi, on the same day they bury her cousin, Monife. And there is no doubt that the baby is the dead woman’s spitting image — and Ebun’s family becomes convinced Eniiya is in fact Monife reincarnated, doomed to walk the same path toward the same tragic demise. And then there’s that pesky curse that has plagued the women in her family for three generations, which says any man who falls in love with them will never know peace. Will Eniiyi also have to live out the traumas of her foremothers?

20 Family of Spies by Christine Kuehn 'Family of Spies' by Christine Kuehn See price on Amazon See on Amazon Publishing Nov. 25 When Christine Kuehn receives a letter from a screenwriter about her family’s story, she’s caught off guard. Does this say Nazi spies? When she questions her grandfather, Eberhard, he stalls and deflects before breaking down in tears. Back then, the Kuehns had seen the rise of the Nazis as a way out of hard times. Eberhard’s sister Ruth met a Nazi leader, and the pair had an affair. But when he found out Ruth was half Jewish, the Goebbels sent the entire family to Hawaii to act as their spies in exchange for saving their lives. Their work ultimately led to the attack on Pearl Harbor.

