Every year around Mother’s Day, the Social Security Administration (SSA) releases a massive report about the top 1,000 baby names given to newborns in 2024. And naturally, the most sought-after info is the most popular baby names for boys and girls in the United States. They’re generally ruled by classic baby names with incredible staying power, ones that have been cemented in the top 10 for decades. But every few years, a new name pops up to remind us all that naming trends are forever shifting and changing.

While plenty of parents are opting to follow name trends, from wistful nature names to cool kid baby names that are pure vibes, these rankings show that timeless, classic names are still what most parents opt for. So, without further ado, here are the most popular baby names of 2024 for both boys and girls.

Top 10 Most Popular Boys’ Names Of 2024

Liam Noah Oliver Theodore James Henry Mateo Elijah Lucas William

This marks the sixth year in a row that both the No. 1 and 2 baby names — for boys and for girls — have remained the same, the SSA reports. As baby name consultant @dreambabynames points out in her TikTok recapping the new name data, Theodore rose three spots last year, which means a massive number of new little Theos had to be born to shuffle up so far into the top 10.

Top 10 Most Popular Girls’ Names Of 2024

Olivia Emma Amelia Charlotte Mia Sophia Isabella Evelyn Ava Sofia

The name Luna dropped out of the top 10 in 2024 — it now resides at No. 13 on the charts — and made way for Sofia. Funny note: When you combine the spellings of Sophia and Sofia, which of course sound the same when said aloud, Sophia is actually the most popular girl name in the country, not Olivia.

The Fastest-Rising Baby Names In The U.S.

And with each report on the most popular names in the United States comes a fun extra bit of data: the top five fastest-rising names. These are names that may not rank high on the charts but are leaps and bounds more popular than they were last year. For example, the name Truce is only the 991st most popular name given to baby boys last year, but that’s a whopping 11,118 ranks higher than in 2023. Here are the fastest-rising names for...

Boys

Truce Colsen Bryer Halo Azaiah

Girls

Ailany Aylani Marjorie Scottie Analeia

So, is this the top 10 you expected? And what baby names trends do you predict will shake up the charts by this time next year?