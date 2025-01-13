Nature names are not new. From River and Asher to Brooke and Lily, they’ve definitely found their place in the baby name lists. But there’s still joy in finding a unique nature name, especially for girls. While botanical baby names like Poppy and Daisy often top the charts for nature names for girls, these unique options will hopefully ensure that your little gal has all the nature vibes you want — with plenty of originality.

Depending on how unique you want to get, there’s a lot of inspiration to be found in nature baby girl names. Remember when Gwyneth Paltrow named her baby Apple and the entire world lost its mind? Now, it sounds like a perfectly adorable option. From food names like Apple (obvs) and Clementine to stone names like Jade and Emerald to sweet, cutesy cottagecore names like Goldie and Birdie, you can find just about any style you want.

Some nature names for girls have a more traditional feel to them, while others feel especially spunky and fun. But all of these baby girl nature names are unique, promising that your girl will feel one with the world around her (Baby toes in the grass? Yes, please), but always like herself.

Sylvie This is a unique one in that it's not outwardly obvious how Sylvie is a nature name. But the name Sylvie originates from the Latin word Silva, which means forest. So Sylvie means "spirit of the wood." It's so sweet, and such a fresh take on a nature name for your little pixie.

Prairie Landscape names are apparently going to be big this year, so why not give Prairie a try? (Prairie Dawn has been a long-standing member of the Sesame Street family, you know.) It makes me think of Little House on the Prairie, which is as wholesome a world as you can imagine, so gifting your little girl the name Prairie feels very unique and lovely.

Elowen I just love Elowen. It’s so ethereal-sounding and is one of those names you can see grow with your little girl. Elowen means “elm tree” or “beloved elm,” so the nature vibes are absolutely there.

Clementine Clementine has been known as a pretty quirky and unique baby name over the last few years, and I adore it. Clementines are known for being tiny and sweet — just like your baby girl — and you can shorten Clementine to Clem (a cute gender-neutral nickname) or even Emmy/Emi if you want.

Juniper Juniper is another baby name that I feel has made the rounds in a super unique way over the last few years, and it really gives spunky and fun. Junie is also a super cute nickname, and whether you’re thinking of a tree or the month of June, it’s a great choice for nature lovers.

Flora Viktoriya Dikareva/Moment/Getty Images How sweet is the name Flora? I feel like you don’t hear this one a lot when it comes to flower names like Poppy, Daisy, or Violet. Flora has the cutest vibe, and I love a short, spunky name that also feels a bit classic.

Sabra Sabra is a beautiful name of Hebrew origin and can mean “prickly pear” (the name has a few other meanings, but this one pops up often). I like that it gives off the “sour but sweet” vibes of a strong little girl, and it also works well with a wide variety of last names.

Miki An adorable baby girl name with Japanese origins, Miki means “flower stem.” It still has that nature vibe, for sure, but it feels a little edgy and cool.

Garland Garland is often thought of as a “boy” name, but, like... why? The name makes me think of Judy Garland, of course, but it doesn’t get much more green than thinking of swaths of garland around your home in the fall and winter. I think it’s extremely unique and makes an especially great choice for a winter baby.

Madelief Move over, Madeline — Madelief is here. This gorgeous name is derived from the Dutch word “madeliefje,” which means “daisy.” How perfectly unique and nature-y is that?

Ember Hoping your babe is a fiery little thing? Try Ember on for size. It's so cute and fun, and who doesn't appreciate the idea that your baby may be tiny but is already starting up some big things?

Sprout It’s an adorable nickname for a lot of babies, but why not name your little girl Sprout just because? I love how plucky and charming it is, and it definitely makes you think of growth and all the good things to come in her life.

Nature names have become a popular baby name category, but all of these options are still incredibly unique for your own little babe.