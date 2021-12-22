40 'My Little Pony' Names To Impress The Kid Who Wishes They Lived In Equestria

If you grew up playing with plastic My Little Pony toys and/or watching the TV cartoon of the same name, there’s a good chance you were alarmed and disturbed the first time you encountered what now apparently passes as a My Little Pony character. With their bizarrely large eyes that take up half of their face and appear to stare directly into your soul, these new creatures are, in fact, ponies, and little, but in no way ours. But they are very real. Drawing on our love of all things nostalgic, as well as modern reboots of TV classics, a new series called My Little Pony: Friendship Is Magic debuted in 2010 and soon became a hit among not only children but also tweens, young adults, and full-fledged grown-ups (including men called “bronies” — there are conventions and everything). So, you probably have someone in your household who fits one of those descriptions. And to understand the conversations centered on this subject in your home, it would help if you knew any of the My Little Pony names, right?

To help you navigate the My Little Pony universe, here’s a quick guide to the names of My Little Pony characters, along with what they’re best known for in terms of friendship, magical powers, and livin’ that pony life. Bonus? We broke them down by the TV series they’re most closely associated with.

My Little Pony: Friendship Is Magic Names

In My Little Pony: Friendship Is Magic, a group of ponies forms a clique — seemingly brought together by their love of friendship. In the episodes, they tackle various problems facing their fellow residents (citizens?) of a land called Equestria while working on their own relationships and interpersonal communication skills. Here are a few of the characters to know:

Twilight Sparkle: The main pony in the show, Twilight Sparkle has lived a sheltered life and isn’t great at socializing at first. However, with the help of friendship and magic, she ultimately excels. She also likes books and knowledge. (The Dorothy Zbornak of the Ponies.) Applejack: Twangy little Applejack is considered the most down-to-earth pony, not only because of her honesty and courage but also because she is literally a farmer — an apple farmer, obviously — and her special talent is agriculture. She is orange and her parents are dead. (The Rose Nylund of the Ponies.) Rainbow Dash: A blue, sporty pegasus obsessed with speed and adventure, Rainbow Dash can sometimes come off as egotistical. Rarity: A glamorous, white unicorn who owns a clothing store, Rarity loves fashion and beauty, and inexplicably speaks with a Mid-Atlantic accent. (Obviously, the Blanche Devereaux of the Ponies.) Fluttershy: A yellow pony with a pink mane, Fluttershy is a timid pegasus known for being a caretaker of animals (despite being one herself). Pinkie Pie: This pink, hyperactive, fun-loving pony enjoys throwing parties and has a toothless pet alligator named Gummy. Spike: A small, purple, orphaned dragon, Spike is Twilight’s assistant. Princess Celestia: A white alicorn who once served as Twilight’s mentor, Princess Celestia has ruled Equestria for more than a thousand years. She uses her magic to raise the sun. Princess Luna: A dark-blue alicorn and Princess Celestia’s younger sister, Princess Luna serves as co-ruler of Equestria and uses her magic to raise the moon. She also uses her magic to watch her subjects’ dreams as they sleep. Shining Armor: Twilight’s older brother, Shining Armor is the former captain of the Canterlot Royal Guard.

My Little Pony: Equestria Girls Names

If there’s one thing these Ponies love more than friendship and magic, it’s spinoffs. Just when you thought you got to know the characters in your kid’s favorite show, the people behind the Ponies decide to throw another series our way. One example is My Little Pony: Equestria Girls, an anthropomorphic spinoff launched in 2013. Here are some My Little Pony names from this show.

Flash Sentry: A male pegasus pony who serves as a royal guard for the Crystal Empire. The Dazzlings: This is a musical group that faces off against The Rainbow Rocks. The group includes Adagio Dazzle, Aria Blaze, and Sonata Dusk. Principal Abacus Cinch: Unlike the other characters, principal Cinch is a human. She is also the main villain to the My Little Pony Equestria Girls. The Shadowbolts: A group of pegasus ponies who the Nightmare Moon created.

My Little Pony: Pony Life Names

Oh, look — another Pony spinoff! Actually, this one is a spinoff reboot, thank you very much, and features a new, chibi animation style. We know that at this stage, it seems pointless to even attempt keeping with all these Ponies and their cronies, but if nothing else, you should be given credit for trying. Because this is a reboot, most (if not all) of these characters have been introduced in previous Pony shows, but we didn’t mention them before. So, here are some My Little Pony names from this show.

Cheerilee: A female Earth pony that teaches at the Ponyville Schoolhouse Dishwater Slog: Dishwater Slog is a chill and laid-back pony that’s green with dirty brown hair. You can always find a piece of cheese lodged in his mane. Fancy Pants: This celebrity pony is considered one of the most important ponies in Canterlot. He is a male pony, and his followers always agree with him. Scootaloo: This pegasus pony is besties with Apple Bloom and Sweetie Belle from the Cutie Mark Crusaders, a secret club she is also part of. Scootaloo is a great scooter driver, hence her name, and has a close relationship with Rainbow Dash. This pink pony with a purple mane is a School of Friendship teacher and tutor. She also has a butterfly cutie mark.

More My Little Pony: Equestria Girls Names

Apple Bloom Sweetie Belle Discord Big McIntosh Trixie Lulamoon Potion Nova Snails Snips Bulk Biceps Herd Happily Princess Cadance Lightning Chill Echo Sugar Snap Flim Flam Gloriosa Daisy Timber Spruce Juniper Montage Wallflower Blush Vignette Valencia PostCrush