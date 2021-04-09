The Best Toy Castles For Kids Who Create Their Own Fairy Tales

Getty Images/ Portra Images

Imaginative play is one of the best things about being a kid — and a toy castle is one of the best ways for kids to indulge that creativity. Creating a world full of fairy tale creatures, knights (we’ve got knight toy recommendations, too), royals, and more allows them to think beyond their immediate surroundings and dream up whatever they like (sounds pretty good after the last year, tbh) There’s a reason they call it “the magic of childhood,” right?

No matter how old yours is (hi, my best friend and I played with Barbies until we were 12), there’s a castle for kids of virtually all ages and interests. Some come pre-assembled, some include construction as part of the fun-and motor-skill building (think LEGO and magnetic tiles). There are advanced castle playsets that require sophisticated building skills and simpler options with handmade wooden pieces for teeny hands to hold. For the princess-loving set, there are castles that feature favorite characters from Frozen, My Little Pony, and Peppa Pig, and for action-adventure types, we found an interactive castle complete with sound effects, catapults, and projectiles.

In short, there’s a toy castle for every kind of child here — and you’re sure to find something yours will want to play with day and, er, knight (not sorry). Ahead, shop everything from modern to old-fashioned options; the perfect palace for your littles awaits.

Best Kids’ Castles:

LEGO Harry Potter Hogwarts Great Hall Building Kit and Magic Castle Toy This castle is arguably the most magical of them all, depending on who you ask. LEGO’s Hogwarts is a must for Harry Potter fans ages 9-14, or any older kids or adults who may want to join in on the fun (raises hand), as it requires more advanced building skills. This castle playset includes 878 LEGO bricks— that means house banners, a movable spiral staircase, a potions room, Sorting Hat, the whole magical megillah. Also featured: 10 character figures including Harry, Ron, and Hermione, (of course) as well as accessories like the Sorting Hat, wands, and magical creatures like Hedwig, Fawkes, and Scabbers. The set receives rave reviews online, with a 4.9 rating out of a whopping 5k+ reviews. “This is an amazing LEGO build,” one said, “My son, 13, took a few days to build it, and had no problem following along with the very detailed instructions. There are a LOT of pieces to this kit, and I was worried that such a complex built may be more than his interest would hold. I was wrong, and as he progressed, the more into it he became…I have to say I was impressed when he was done.” $114.00 AT AMAZON

Cossy Kids Magnet Toys Magnetic Tiles For kids 3 and up, this magnetic tile playset helps reinforce *screen-free* learning of colors, geometrical shapes, and encourages motor skills, problem solving, and more. Included in the playset are 120 colorful transparent building tiles in a variety of shapes and sizes. While the shapes, including two tall triangles, lend themselves to castle building, the creation options run the gamut and include mobile structures, thanks to two car bases. A near-perfect rating results from glowing reviews, including one noting, “So happy I bought this. This is the first toy that my daughter actually loves playing with by herself. They are super easy to play with and a great way to enhance their imagination.” Another raved, “My toddler exhibits steady building skill and design progression and while not quite yet 2, easily works 2 & 3 pieces simultaneously to assemble and balance sub-structures. Pieces everywhere, every day, but totally worth it! Outstanding toy.” $54.99 AT AMAZON

FAO Schwarz Medieval Knights & Princesses Wooden Castle Building Blocks Set From the iconic toy brand comes a 75 piece set of solid wood blocks for building castles, arches, towers, turrets, bridges, and more. Aside from sparking creativity and imaginative play, this toy helps your little knight or royal-in-training develop their motor skills, problem-solving skills, spatial awareness, and hand-eye coordination skills, among others. It also comes in a 150-piece option for kiddos looking to expand their kingdoms. “She is in a princess phase and was very excited to get a building block set which creates a castle,” wrote one happy reviewer. “My husband and I had originally thought of getting her Lincoln Logs—which we both loved as kids and which still are available for purchase. However, this wooden building set was even more ideal, with all the benefits of creative, high-quality, wooden blocks, and tailor-made to our granddaughter’s specific interests. Highly recommended!” $23.99 AT AMAZON

Disney Doorables Deluxe 15-Piece Frozen Ice Palace Playset Disney’s Frozen Ice Palace Playset has it all: sparkly snowflake detailing, six 1-inch tall character figures including all the majors (Elsa, Anna, Olaf) — all with glittery eyes, and accessories including a throne, scepter, and the like, a hidden slide, a crystal ice staircase, a swing, and a mini ice rink! The castle sections are stackable for mixing and matching, so kids 5 and up can design an ice castle to their own aesthetic preferences (naturally). Out of nearly 5,000 reviews, the Frozen ice castle playset has nabbed a 4.8 rating, with pleased purchasers writing raves like, “Exactly what I was looking for. Thanks to this store, I made a kids day.” Customers note the pieces are pretty small, but that doesn’t appear to be a big deterrent. As one wrote, “Super cute and colorful! Love that they are interchangeable and connectable. The little characters are cute and bright eyes. There are some accessories that are pretty small and just took away cuz they are too small to even play with. But otherwise super cute!” $29.12 AT AMAZON

Peppa Pig's Princess Castle Deluxe Playset Peppa Pig fanatics will be delighted by this foldaway castle playset that features Princess Peppa and Princess Suzy figurines, a bed, throne, mirror, treasure chest, and dining table (and chairs) set up for tea time. At approximately 13-inches tall, it’s compatible in scale with your Peppa-lover’s other sets and figures, and comes with a handle for easy transport— just fold it up and take the entire piggy palace with you anywhere! Designed for kids 2 and up, this playset is described by reviewers as both lightweight (yes) and durable (double yes), so no matter what adventure the royals embark on, they will likely return home unscathed. (Oh, goody!) “Toddler approved,” one customer wrote. “My 3 yr old grand daughter loves this! She gets bored with her toys very quickly but she constantly plays with this.” Sounds, well, just brilliant. $34.99 AT AMAZON

Super Mario Deluxe Bowser's Castle Playset The appeal of Super Mario never dies. The deluxe Bowser castle playset is meant for kiddos 3 and up, but the Nintendo nostalgia may definitely lure you in. Included with the castle are a Bowser figure, as well as interactive features like a movable lift, spinning fireballs, trap door, a cage that opens and closes, in-game sound effects and music. Designed for kids ages 3 to 6, this toy castle requires 2 AAA batteries (not included) and makes a great screen-free intro to Super Mario fun. That doesn’t mean older kids wont want to get in on the action: As one reviewer raved, “Was a Christmas gift for a Mario obsessed 8 year old. He was so thrilled! It gets played with constantly and is super durable. Lots of fun parts for play. It’s like a dollhouse for a Mario fanatic. Highly recommend!” $34.97 AT AMAZON

My Little Pony Friendship Castle Playset Yes, of course, ponies can live in a castle—duh. The My Little Pony Friendship Castle playset has two floors for all kinds of equine entertainment and comes with a movable swing, sweeping staircase, and accessories including tea party set, treasure chest, scroll, books, and perfume bottles. Also included, two 3-inch pony figures, Pinkie Pie and Twilight Sparkle, whose lustrous hair can be tended to with the included brush and bow headband (natch). This castle toy is meant for ages 3 and up and, according to one happy customer, is great for sharing: “I have twin 3.5 year-old girls and they play with this every day. It’s perfect for multiple kids because you can set it up at a table and put one kid on each side since there’s a lot to do inside the castle and outside. This comes with an amazing amount of accessories. My daughter loves to make ‘tea parties’ and the other one is obsessed with the ‘treasure chest’. Great set especially if your kids love My Little Pony like mine do!” $39.99 AT AMAZON

Fisher-Price Imaginext Eagle Talon Castle For kids who like a little more action with their palaces comes the interactive Eagle Talon Castle. This adjustable palace unfolds to over 3 feet wide, and comes with battle-ready features like figure turn disks, catapults, a cannon with projectiles, firing disks for catapults, ladders, flags, and three figures with helmets, shields, and swords. It’s also got moving parts including a drawbridge and breakaway walls and can recognize and respond to different accessories with sound effects and battle commands. Cool, right? For aspiring knights ages three to eight, this castle toy offers hours of entertainment, which is obviously thrilling for parents, as well. “My son’s favorite toy 7 years running,” wrote one. “I bought this for my son’s 3rd or 4th birthday. He is now 11 and still plays with it. It’s way more expensive now since it’s discontinued. But man, he loves it and refuses to let it go. Has stood the test of time as well as all the extras that came with it.” $179.99 AT AMAZON

Melissa & Doug Fold & Go Castle Melissa & Doug’s foldable toy castle is unsurprisingly timeless, made of durable wood with details like a working drawbridge, dungeon, and built-in carry handle. It comes fully assembled, with six figurines including a queen, king, two knights, and two horses, as well as two thrones, a royal bed, and treasure chest. The simple design of this playset allows ample room for imaginative play in kids ages 3 to 7, and is frequently described in reviews as sturdy and easy to store. “This is a great toy for children who like to engage in imaginative play,” wrote one customer. “It is well made and once opened has lots of interior spaces and steps to add to the fun—even a dungeon! Our grandson likes operating the drawbridge too. All in all a sturdy play castle which looks as if it will last a long time. Melissa and Doug products never disappoint!” $44.99 AT AMAZON

Bigjigs Toys King George's Castle Made of birch plywood pieces that slot together for easy assembly, this toy castle from British brand Bigigs Toys is totally keepsake-worthy. It has a functioning drawbridge, doors, and balconies for royal figures to peer out from, as well as red and blue flags, depending on who’s claimed the castle, and a secret door for stealthy exits (lots of intrigue to be found in castles, after all). Extras like sets of Knight figures are available separately to populate the palace. Playing with King George’s castle, kids 3 and up will develop their imaginative play and storytelling skills and improve manual dexterity. What’s more: Bigjig’s toys are made from safe, responsibly sourced, high-quality materials, so while this pick is a bit of a splurge as far as castles for kids go, it’s one parents can feel good about purchasing. $153 AT MAISONETTE

KidKraft Disney Princess Cinderella Royal Dreams Dollhouse Meet the mother of all toy castles. A splurge for sure, Kidcraft’s Cinderella castle will make you a hero in the eyes of your little princess lover. It stands over three feet tall, made of wood and plastic, featuring five open rooms and 11 pieces of furniture, as well as a glass slipper (of course) and pillow. This castle also boasts gold attic doors and a glam gilded chandelier, and can accommodate dolls up to 12″ tall—just be sure to set aside some time for assembly. “It is amazingly solid,” wrote one pleased parent. “I chose this wonderful piece because plastic Barbie houses are easily broken and come apart. The Cinderella doll house is an excellent addition to the children’s room.” Another raved, “I got this for my little girls last year for Christmas and they absolutely loved it. It was time consuming putting it together because there was a lot of pieces but it was worth the wait. A year later and they still play with it daily and it is still very sturdy.” $162 AT WALMART

Blush Laser Gifts Unicorn Princess Castle Another great option for young ones, this castle playset is great for toddlers 18-months and up and can be personalized! Have the name of your favorite princess or prince added to the unicorn and/or a special message included on the wooden tag — both are laser engraved so they won’t wipe, fade, or peel off. All included pieces —everything from a princess and prince to a unicorn, dragon, and royal coach —are wooden, and the entire kingdom is contained in a foldaway cardboard carrying case with a magnetic closure and woven handle, so kiddos can take it anywhere and everywhere. This pick makes a lovely gift for birthdays or holidays, and is described in reviews as “Beautifully made, great packaging! Full stars.” It should be noted: the Unicorn Princess Castle ships from the UK so expect to pay a bit more for US delivery. If you’re after a unique, personalized present, however, this might just be worth the extra cost. $33 AT ETSY

