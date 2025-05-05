Snag These Amazing National Nurses Week 2025 Freebies & Discounts

Much like teachers, nurses deserve a lot more than one week of extra appreciation — but hey, it never hurts to spend this time giving more recognition to the heroes among us. This year, National Nurses Week is being celebrated from Tuesday, May 6, through Monday, May 12, and it’s a chance to voice our gratitude to the nurses in our lives and at our doctors’ offices for the difference they make every day. To that end, we’ve rounded up all the best National Nurses Week 2025 freebies, discounts, and deals, from food and travel to shoes and scrubs.

Food & Travel

Applebee’s

Applebee’s is offering a free appetizer (up to $12 in value) with any entrée purchase to teachers and nurses at participating locations through May 10.

Buffalo Wild Wings

Flash your nursing ID and you’ll receive 20% off your bill from May 6 through May 12.

Cinnabon

Call ahead to your local Cinnabon to confirm, but nurses usually get a free classic cinnamon roll or Minibon during National Nurses Week.

Chick-fil-A

Each Chick-fil-A franchise celebrates nurses in its own way, so you’ll have to call your nearest location to see if they’re offering anything. But many do offer free breakfasts or lunches all week long with a valid ID!

Chipotle

Free burritos?! Chipotle encourages nurses and teachers to register to win a free burrito online. You’ll verify your ID and be notified if you’ve won a free entree e-card on May 13. There will be 200,000 winners, so you do stand a chance!

Dunkin Donuts

Snag a free medium hot or iced coffee on Tuesday, May 6.

Factor

Want ready-to-eat meals on hand for when you get home after a long shift? Nurses receive 55% off and free shipping on your first meal box, and then 15% off every box for your first year, through Factor’s Hero Discount Program.

Hello Fresh

Similarly, Hello Fresh offers nurses 55% off and free shipping on your first Hello Fresh box and 15% off all future boxes.

Home Chef

This service offers 50% off your first box and 10% off all future deliveries. Just register through ID.me.

MOD Pizza

Pizzas are BOGO for teachers and nurses from May 6 through May 9. Bring a friend and split the bill, or save your extra pizza for another meal this week.

Mrs. Fields Cookies

Want to spoil yourself and your coworkers? Mrs. Fields is offering 25% off all of their Nurses Week cookie assortments right now.

Outback Steakhouse

Bring your employee ID and score 10% off your entire check this week.

Sonny’s BBQ

Nab a sliced or pulled pork sandwich on garlic bread or a bun, complete with a side and drink, totally free from May 5 through May 7. You’ll just need to verify your ID online.

Texas de Brazil

Bring your ID to any Texas de Brazil location across the U.S. and you’ll receive 10% off your dine-in dinner or lunch for up to four people.

Walt Disney World

Call 888-828-8850 and ask for the promotional code NURSES RATE when booking at the Swan or Dolphin resort. If you’re booking online, enter promo code Y7N. The discounted rate isn’t clear on Disney’s website, and you’ll need a valid employee ID to secure it, but it’s worth looking into if you want to visit.

Scrubs & Shoes

Adidas

Nurses who register with ID.me earn 30% off in stores and on the Adidas website, as well as 20% off at factory outlet stores.

AlignShoe.com

Enter promo code NURSE25 to take 25% off your order from April 26 through May 12.

AllHeart.com

During National Nurses Week 2025, all scrubs are discounted up to 40%, and shipping is free.

AllSeasonsUniforms.com

Similarly, all medical scrubs and lab coats from All Seasons Uniforms are 20% off this week.

Asics Shoes

Nurses receive 25% off on full-priced products after verification through SheerID.

Calzuro Clogs

During Nurses Week, use the promo code NURSE25 to get 10% off your order.

Clove Shoes

This week, you’ll get a free pair of socks with your purchase.

Crocs

Score 15% to 25% off after you verify your ID through SheerID.

Dickies

All scrubs are 20% on the Dickies website from May 1 through May 14.

FIGS Scrubs

During Nurses Week, their bestselling scrub set is 25% off all week long, or score a 20% off sitewide discount on everything else.

Nike

After verification through SheerID, nurses get a 10% off discount code for their online order.

No Bull

Nurses receive 20% off after verification through ID.me.

North Face

From May 6 through May 12, nurses get 20% off their entire purchase after they register their ID. (After May 12, you’ll still receive 10% off.) The National Nurses Week promo includes registered nurses, licensed practical nurses, nurse anesthetists, nurse midwives, and nurse practitioners.

NurseMates.com

Enter promo code NURSE25 at checkout for a 25% off discount from April 26 through May 12.

Puma

Nurses and other front-line healthcare workers get 20% off their entire order after registering their ID.

Reebok

Verify your ID online, and you’ll get a forever 30% off discount on online orders.

The Good Feet Store

Verify that ID! With the purchase of a Good Feet Arch Support System, all nurses will also get three free pairs of OS1st Comfort socks and one free pair of Architek Comfort Slip-On shoes when you order between May 6 and May 12.

Under Armour

Get a 20% off discount on all purchases with ID.me, because layers underneath your scrubs can get so pricey.

Uni Shoes

Get 15% off your order when you enter the discount code NURSEORG at checkout.

Uniform Advantage

All brands of scrubs are marked down anywhere from 20 to 50% off.

So here’s to you, nurses! May you not pay for a single lunch this week and score a sweet deal on something you really want. You deserve it.