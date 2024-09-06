‘I Desperately Need Enthusiastic Sex After So Many Blah Years’

Maybe the long summer made us all feel a little hot and bothered. Or the adrenaline boost we got from watching the Paris Olympics got us pumped up in *other* ways. Regardless, parents seem to have sex on the brain this week. From highly relatable (a new crush on rugby dream Ilona Maher) to decidedly more dicey (is an office affair about to unfold?), the latest batch of secret revelations feels extra spicy.

Sex isn’t the only thing top of mind, though. Parents admit they’re struggling with being the default parent, juggling finances in a tough economy, being part of the “sandwich generation,” and more. Read on for the full roundup.

Scary Mommy Confessions are a tried-and-true part of what makes our site so fun. If you want to anonymously confess, look for our weekly callouts on Instagram. And to browse past Confessions, head here.

Feeling like I don’t fit anywhere in society since becoming a SAHM. Confessional #74273042

My parents are aging, and I want to spend more time around my dad... but I don’t want to be around my mom. Confessional #73163673

I find myself very attracted to Ilona Maher! Confessional #70264686

Back-to-school season with a neurodivergent kiddo is F*CKING EXHAUSTING. Confessional #72948758

I’m so happy to be getting a divorce, even though it has destroyed me financially. Confessional #71009472

I’m delaying going back to work so I can be a SAHM, and my husband doesn’t know. Confessional #70105989

I found out that my friend has 4x more savings than me. I’m jealous and feel like a failure. Confessional #76848851

I need to go on vacation... without my husband or kid 👀 Confessional #75439027

Desperately need enthusiastic sex after so many blah years. Confessional #76431680

I have a flirty co-worker, and I want to take it to the next level. I’ve been married for 14 years. Confessional #72217677

Bitter my kids’ expensive school and sports leave us too broke to enjoy anything else. Confessional #72276395

I’m in perimenopause and horny ALL THE TIME. Confessional #74912947

I don’t want to go back to work after having my 3rd. But I make more money than my husband. Confessional #77392780

My daughter’s being excluded, and it’s breaking my heart. Confessional #78943874

Tired of the hubs telling me how to parent. Get off your damn phone! Confessional #79047917

We are moving, and I haven’t told my kids, family, and friends. Confessional #75622531

Scared we f*cked up and I’m accidentally pregnant at 40. We don’t want another kid! Confessional #72179753