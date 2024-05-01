Congratulations, you got yourself a new place! Let the unpacking, decorating, and housewarming begin. Sure, the actual packing and moving may have stolen your energy, but there’s nothing like a new home to re-energize and inspire you.

Whether it’s your dream house you’ve been saving up for or that apartment you loved on first tour, you deserve to show off your new abode with a good ‘ol Instagram post. After all, if it didn’t make the ‘gram, did it even happen? And the sooner, the better! Get in there and take those pics to share in your shiny new clean digs now before the kids destroy it all. Then again, post that too — everyone loves a relatable messy house moment.

Ahead, you’ll find caption-worthy quotes and sentimental feels to commemorate this exciting time. Honey, you’re home!

Cute & Classic

Keys in hand 🔑 Home sweet home 🫶 Home is where the heart is. That new home feeling ✨ New digs! Onto the next chapter 🏡 Can’t wait to see this place through all the seasons 🌷 My new sanctuary ✨ Never moving again! Let’s get this (housewarming) party started 🪩 It’s out with the old and with the new 📦 Home sweet apartment 🔑 I’m gonna love being a homebody here. DM me 4 the new addy! There’s no place like home. All that’s left to do is make memories! Let’s stay ✨ home ✨ Work in progress. New home, new horizons. Mi casa es su casa. New nest 🪺 We’re finally home, and we couldn’t be happier. Creating our happy place, one room at a time. Upgrade. Cheers to new beginnings 🥂

Punny & Funny

Time to memorize a new zip code. Bought my plants a new home 🪴 OK, somebody take my wallet away from me now. Pinterest is not prepared for this. They said go big or go home... so we did. New place for my naps 💤 New place, who dis? Our new home: where the WiFi is strong and the wine is stronger. I said yes to the new address! Hooooney, I’m hoooome! BRB, unpacking for the next million years. Hello, MTV, welcome to my crib 📺 The dogs think this new place is all for them. *cue infinite trips to HomeGoods* In my interior design era. Am I officially an adult now? NOT the Mojo Dojo Casa House. Need help unpacking. Will pay in 🍕 If you thought we were homebodies before, you ain’t seen nothin’ yet. Unlocking the door to our future. Our new home: where the WiFi connects automatically. Love at first sight, mortgage for 30 years. New home, same hot mess. New house, bring snacks. New house rule No. 1: Check ya energy before entering.

Quotes & Lyrics

🎵 “This is our place, we make the rules.” 🎵 — Taylor Swift “There are far better things ahead than any we leave behind.” — C.S. Lewis “Home isn’t where you’re from; it’s where you find light when all grows dark.” — Pierce Brown “Home is the nicest word there is.” — Laura Ingalls Wilder “Home is where one starts from.” — T.S. Eliot “There’s nothing like staying at home for real comfort.” — Jane Austen 🎵 “Make yourself at my home, tell me where you been / Pour yourself something cold, baby, cheers to this.” 🎵 — Flo Rida “To all that come to this happy place, welcome.” — Walt Disney “When you’re here, you’re family.” — Olive Garden “The magic thing about home is that it feels good to leave, and it feels even better to be back.” — Wendy Wunder “The best way to turn a house into a home is to fill it with love and laughter.” — William J. Bennett “The home should be the treasure chest of living.” – Le Corbusier 🎵 “Home is where my habits have a habitat.” 🎵 — Fiona Apple “You never know what events are going to transpire to get you home.” — Og Mandino “The sun at home warms better than the sun elsewhere.” — Albanian proverb “No matter who you are or where you are, instinct tells you to go home.” — Laura Marney “Every day is a journey, and the journey itself is home.” — Matsuo Bashō “Home is heaven for beginners.” — Charles Henry Parkhurst 🎵 “Home is wherever I’m with you.” 🎵 — Edward Sharpe and the Magnetic Zeros “Peace — that is the other name for home.” — Kathleen Norris “The ache for home lives in all of us.” — Maya Angelou “Let your home be your mast and not your anchor.” — Kahlil Gibran “Where thou art, that is home.” — Emily Dickinson “Home wasn’t built in a day.” — Jane Sherwood Ace 🎵 “Home, where my thought’s escapin’ / Home, where my music’s playin’ / Home, where my love lies waitin’.” 🎵

Now, go forth and share (expertly captioned) photos of your new digs. Welcome home!