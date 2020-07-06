255+ Cute Nicknames For Your Boyfriend That He'll Secretly Love

A person’s name is, well, personal, and when someone decides to call you something other than your actual name, it should be for a good reason. One of those acceptable situations is when you’re in a romantic relationship with someone. Whether you use your nicknames for each other in public or save them only for private moments, this can be a great way to show affection (if all parties are into it — don’t just throw around nicknames willy nilly).

It’s always nice when your boyfriend actually likes the nickname you give him. I mean, are they going to swoon when you call them “sugar butt” in front of their boss? Probably not. But calling him other nicknames like “Prince” or “Casanova” might make their boys a little jealous. Nicknames are supposed to be endearing and a reflection of your relationship and understanding of one another. A nickname isn’t that big of a deal, but it does hold some weight.

So maybe you’ve just gotten into a relationship that you realize will probably last longer than a few dates. Should you take the leap to nicknames? That’s your call, not ours, but if you’re looking for some inspiration on cute names to call your boyfriend, you’ve come to the right place. We’ve listed a slew of sweet aliases to get you started.

Stud Muffin Cookie Kiss Hunk Monkey Batman Big Guy Captain Cutie Handsome Heartthrob Honeybun Darling Hot Stuff Lover Mister Man Papi Shampoo Sailor My Knight Tight Butt Prince Pookie Lover Man Papa Bear Old Man My Boy Boy Toy Monkey Sweets Papi Chulo Macho Mack Kiddo Hulk Hot Pants Jellybean Schmoopy Foxy Dumpling Cowboy Ranger Handsome Big Buddy Captain Dude Sugar Tater Tot Bae Eye Candy Honey Badger Pebbles Popsicle Snickers Tarzan McDreamy Hubba Bubba Captain Hottie Pants Fluffy Boo Snuggles Wonderboy Teddy Bear Freckles Pooh Bear Blue Eyes Papito Tiger Pumpkin Mi Amor Baby Boy Binky Casanova Button Daredevil Hero Duck Favorite Firecracker Fuzzy Butt Hot Lips Iron Man Stallion Wolf Lamb Major Muscleman Sunshine Pickle Peach Pop Shorty Romeo Randy Robin Hood Soda Pop Superstar Viking Sprinkler Zorro Baker’s Dozen Wonder Boy Adonis Beau Angel Eyes Bello Butter Biscuit Charmy Guapo Hunk-A-Lunk Bad Boy Potato Cakes Man-Meat Jock Koala Bear Mr. Sexy Bottoms Num Numbs Spice Boy Squishy Cariño (Spanish) Amore (Italian) Lyubov Moya (Russian) Zaichik (Russian) Amorzinho (Portuguese) Jaan (Hindi) Joon (Farsi) Corazón (Spanish) Hermoso (Spanish) Mi Amado (Spanish) Mon Trésor (French) Mon Lapin (French) Mon Ange (French) Ace Babe Champ/Champion Fly guy Sir All-Star Mr. Big Big Mac Sheriff PIC (Partner-in-crime) Beast Fella Maverick Monsieur (French) Warrior Liebling (German) Knuddelbärchen (German) Ke aloha (Hawaiian) Ku’uipo (Hawaiian) Mea aloha (Hawaiian) Aşk böceğim (Turkish) Aşkım (Turkish) Bebetom (Turkish) Canım (Turkish) Canımın içi (Turkish) He-Man (Like the chiseled animated superhero.) Dumpling Sir-Loves-Alot Prince charming Love Bubba Sweetie Dream Boat Sugar Snap Pea Honey Butter Biscuit Other Half Sugar Pie My Beloved Lovey Dovey Hunk Dearest Love of My Life Honey Bo Baby Boo Baby Cakes King Kisses Bear Big Bear Mr. Bigs Big Fella Boss Charmer Superman Chewbacca Chipmunk Chubby Bunny Chubs Chunky Chunks Chunk Chunk Chunky Butt Cookie Cookie Monster Cutie Cutie Cutes Cutie Patootie Heart Breaker Heart Throb Hercules Honey Bee Honey Bunny Hubby Wubby Wookie (Mi) Cielo (Spanish) (Mi) Alma (Spanish) (Mi) Amor (Spanish) (Mi) Corazón (Spanish) (Mi) Dulce de Leche (Spanish) (Mi) Gordo (Spanish) (Mi) Hombre (Spanish) (Mi) Luz (Spanish) (Mi) Muñeca (Spanish) (Mi) Niño (Spanish) (Mi) Príncipe (Spanish) (Mi) Rey (Spanish) (Mi) Romeo (Spanish) (Mi) Sol (Spanish) (Mi) Tesoro (Spanish) (Mi) Tigre (Spanish) (Mi) Vida (Spanish) Azúcar (Spanish) Bebé (Spanish) Bichito (Spanish) Bombón (Spanish) Bomboncito (Spanish) Amigo (Spanish) Luz de mis ojos (Spanish) Lindo (Spanish) Hermoso (Spanish) Gordito (Spanish) Galletita (Spanish) Enano (Spanish) Cuerpo (Spanish) Cuchi cuchi (Spanish) Corazón de Melón (Spanish) Churri (Spanish) Chiqui (Spanish) Cariño (Spanish) Cari (Spanish) Caramelito (Spanish) McSteamy Gummy Bear Huggy Bear Ice Man Big Mac Wild Thing Goose Rockstar Sugar Plums Dimples Yoda My Love Mr. Right True North Chocolate Drip Caramel Pie Love Dove Bubbie Boy Cheesecake Cheesy Butt Chocolate Drop Dark Knight

One More Thing To Consider

Look for nicknames that hold a hint of meaning. Maybe you call your boyfriend by his first and middle name (“Tommy Lee”) instead of what everyone else calls him (“Tommy”). Another unique and personal option is to go with initials, like “CRA.” But, it’s even more fun and sweet if the meaning goes a little bit deeper. Maybe you call him “puppy” because when he nuzzles into your neck at night, he sounds like a panting puppy?

What job does he have, and how can you make that title more personal? Chef Tommy could become “Chef Boyfriend” or even “Chef Dada” if you share a kid. Sometimes embarrassing nicknames are fun. If a misread of a toy mixed with your dude’s bathroom-issues leads to “Poopslinky,” then so be it. Just keep in mind that while he might find it silly when it’s just the two of you, he might be mortified if it slips out in front of company. At the end of the day, choose a nickname that makes him smile, not cringe.