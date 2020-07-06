255+ Cute Nicknames For Your Boyfriend That He'll Secretly Love
Mr. Snookums will love these options.
A person’s name is, well, personal, and when someone decides to call you something other than your actual name, it should be for a good reason. One of those acceptable situations is when you’re in a romantic relationship with someone. Whether you use your nicknames for each other in public or save them only for private moments, this can be a great way to show affection (if all parties are into it — don’t just throw around nicknames willy nilly).
It’s always nice when your boyfriend actually likes the nickname you give him. I mean, are they going to swoon when you call them “sugar butt” in front of their boss? Probably not. But calling him other nicknames like “Prince” or “Casanova” might make their boys a little jealous. Nicknames are supposed to be endearing and a reflection of your relationship and understanding of one another. A nickname isn’t that big of a deal, but it does hold some weight.
So maybe you’ve just gotten into a relationship that you realize will probably last longer than a few dates. Should you take the leap to nicknames? That’s your call, not ours, but if you’re looking for some inspiration on cute names to call your boyfriend, you’ve come to the right place. We’ve listed a slew of sweet aliases to get you started.
- Stud Muffin
- Cookie Kiss
- Hunk Monkey
- Batman
- Big Guy
- Captain Cutie
- Handsome
- Heartthrob
- Honeybun
- Darling
- Hot Stuff
- Lover
- Mister Man
- Papi Shampoo
- Sailor
- My Knight
- Tight Butt
- Prince
- Pookie
- Lover Man
- Papa Bear
- Old Man
- My Boy
- Boy Toy
- Monkey
- Sweets
- Papi Chulo
- Macho Mack
- Kiddo
- Hulk
- Hot Pants
- Jellybean
- Schmoopy
- Foxy
- Dumpling
- Cowboy
- Ranger Handsome
- Big Buddy
- Captain
- Dude
- Sugar
- Tater Tot
- Bae
- Eye Candy
- Honey Badger
- Pebbles
- Popsicle
- Snickers
- Tarzan
- McDreamy
- Hubba Bubba
- Captain Hottie Pants
- Fluffy
- Boo
- Snuggles
- Wonderboy
- Teddy Bear
- Freckles
- Pooh Bear
- Blue Eyes
- Papito
- Tiger
- Pumpkin
- Mi Amor
- Baby Boy
- Binky
- Casanova
- Button
- Daredevil
- Hero
- Duck
- Favorite
- Firecracker
- Fuzzy Butt
- Hot Lips
- Iron Man
- Stallion
- Wolf
- Lamb
- Major
- Muscleman
- Sunshine
- Pickle
- Peach Pop
- Shorty
- Romeo
- Randy
- Robin Hood
- Soda Pop
- Superstar
- Viking
- Sprinkler
- Zorro
- Baker’s Dozen
- Wonder Boy
- Adonis
- Beau
- Angel Eyes
- Bello
- Butter Biscuit
- Charmy
- Guapo
- Hunk-A-Lunk
- Bad Boy
- Potato Cakes
- Man-Meat
- Jock
- Koala Bear
- Mr. Sexy Bottoms
- Num Numbs
- Spice Boy
- Squishy
- Cariño (Spanish)
- Amore (Italian)
- Lyubov Moya (Russian)
- Zaichik (Russian)
- Amorzinho (Portuguese)
- Jaan (Hindi)
- Joon (Farsi)
- Corazón (Spanish)
- Hermoso (Spanish)
- Mi Amado (Spanish)
- Mon Trésor (French)
- Mon Lapin (French)
- Mon Ange (French)
- Ace
- Babe
- Champ/Champion
- Fly guy
- Sir
- All-Star
- Mr. Big
- Big Mac
- Sheriff
- PIC (Partner-in-crime)
- Beast
- Fella
- Maverick
- Monsieur (French)
- Warrior
- Liebling (German)
- Knuddelbärchen (German)
- Ke aloha (Hawaiian)
- Ku’uipo (Hawaiian)
- Mea aloha (Hawaiian)
- Aşk böceğim (Turkish)
- Aşkım (Turkish)
- Bebetom (Turkish)
- Canım (Turkish)
- Canımın içi (Turkish)
- He-Man (Like the chiseled animated superhero.)
- Dumpling
- Sir-Loves-Alot
- Prince charming
- Love
- Bubba
- Sweetie
- Dream Boat
- Sugar Snap Pea
- Honey Butter Biscuit
- Other Half
- Sugar Pie
- My Beloved
- Lovey Dovey
- Hunk
- Dearest
- Love of My Life
- Honey
- Bo
- Baby Boo
- Baby Cakes
- King Kisses
- Bear
- Big Bear
- Mr. Bigs
- Big Fella
- Boss
- Charmer
- Superman
- Chewbacca
- Chipmunk
- Chubby Bunny
- Chubs
- Chunky
- Chunks
- Chunk Chunk
- Chunky Butt
- Cookie
- Cookie Monster
- Cutie
- Cutie Cutes
- Cutie Patootie
- Heart Breaker
- Heart Throb
- Hercules
- Honey Bee
- Honey Bunny
- Hubby Wubby
- Wookie
- (Mi) Cielo (Spanish)
- (Mi) Alma (Spanish)
- (Mi) Amor (Spanish)
- (Mi) Corazón (Spanish)
- (Mi) Dulce de Leche (Spanish)
- (Mi) Gordo (Spanish)
- (Mi) Hombre (Spanish)
- (Mi) Luz (Spanish)
- (Mi) Muñeca (Spanish)
- (Mi) Niño (Spanish)
- (Mi) Príncipe (Spanish)
- (Mi) Rey (Spanish)
- (Mi) Romeo (Spanish)
- (Mi) Sol (Spanish)
- (Mi) Tesoro (Spanish)
- (Mi) Tigre (Spanish)
- (Mi) Vida (Spanish)
- Azúcar (Spanish)
- Bebé (Spanish)
- Bichito (Spanish)
- Bombón (Spanish)
- Bomboncito (Spanish)
- Amigo (Spanish)
- Luz de mis ojos (Spanish)
- Lindo (Spanish)
- Hermoso (Spanish)
- Gordito (Spanish)
- Galletita (Spanish)
- Enano (Spanish)
- Cuerpo (Spanish)
- Cuchi cuchi (Spanish)
- Corazón de Melón (Spanish)
- Churri (Spanish)
- Chiqui (Spanish)
- Cariño (Spanish)
- Cari (Spanish)
- Caramelito (Spanish)
- McSteamy
- Gummy Bear
- Huggy Bear
- Ice Man
- Big Mac
- Wild Thing
- Goose
- Rockstar
- Sugar Plums
- Dimples
- Yoda
- My Love
- Mr. Right
- True North
- Chocolate Drip
- Caramel Pie
- Love Dove
- Bubbie Boy
- Cheesecake
- Cheesy Butt
- Chocolate Drop
- Dark Knight
One More Thing To Consider
Look for nicknames that hold a hint of meaning. Maybe you call your boyfriend by his first and middle name (“Tommy Lee”) instead of what everyone else calls him (“Tommy”). Another unique and personal option is to go with initials, like “CRA.” But, it’s even more fun and sweet if the meaning goes a little bit deeper. Maybe you call him “puppy” because when he nuzzles into your neck at night, he sounds like a panting puppy?
What job does he have, and how can you make that title more personal? Chef Tommy could become “Chef Boyfriend” or even “Chef Dada” if you share a kid. Sometimes embarrassing nicknames are fun. If a misread of a toy mixed with your dude’s bathroom-issues leads to “Poopslinky,” then so be it. Just keep in mind that while he might find it silly when it’s just the two of you, he might be mortified if it slips out in front of company. At the end of the day, choose a nickname that makes him smile, not cringe.
