255+ Cute Nicknames For Your Boyfriend That He'll Secretly Love

A person’s name is, well, personal, and when someone decides to call you something other than your actual name, it should be for a good reason. One of those acceptable situations is when you’re in a romantic relationship with someone. Whether you use your nicknames for each other in public or save them only for private moments, this can be a great way to show affection (if all parties are into it — don’t just throw around nicknames willy nilly).

It’s always nice when your boyfriend actually likes the nickname you give him. I mean, are they going to swoon when you call them “sugar butt” in front of their boss? Probably not. But calling him other nicknames like “Prince” or “Casanova” might make their boys a little jealous. Nicknames are supposed to be endearing and a reflection of your relationship and understanding of one another. A nickname isn’t that big of a deal, but it does hold some weight.

So maybe you’ve just gotten into a relationship that you realize will probably last longer than a few dates. Should you take the leap to nicknames? That’s your call, not ours, but if you’re looking for some inspiration on cute names to call your boyfriend, you’ve come to the right place. We’ve listed a slew of sweet aliases to get you started.

  1. Stud Muffin
  2. Cookie Kiss
  3. Hunk Monkey
  4. Batman
  5. Big Guy
  6. Captain Cutie
  7. Handsome
  8. Heartthrob
  9. Honeybun
  10. Darling
  11. Hot Stuff
  12. Lover
  13. Mister Man
  14. Papi Shampoo
  15. Sailor
  16. My Knight
  17. Tight Butt
  18. Prince
  19. Pookie
  20. Lover Man
  21. Papa Bear
  22. Old Man
  23. My Boy
  24. Boy Toy
  25. Monkey
  26. Sweets
  27. Papi Chulo
  28. Macho Mack
  29. Kiddo
  30. Hulk
  31. Hot Pants
  32. Jellybean
  33. Schmoopy
  34. Foxy
  35. Dumpling
  36. Cowboy
  37. Ranger Handsome
  38. Big Buddy
  39. Captain
  40. Dude
  41. Sugar
  42. Tater Tot
  43. Bae
  44. Eye Candy
  45. Honey Badger
  46. Pebbles
  47. Popsicle
  48. Snickers
  49. Tarzan
  50. McDreamy
  51. Hubba Bubba
  52. Captain Hottie Pants
  53. Fluffy
  54. Boo
  55. Snuggles
  56. Wonderboy
  57. Teddy Bear
  58. Freckles
  59. Pooh Bear
  60. Blue Eyes
  61. Papito
  62. Tiger
  63. Pumpkin
  64. Mi Amor
  65. Baby Boy
  66. Binky
  67. Casanova
  68. Button
  69. Daredevil
  70. Hero
  71. Duck
  72. Favorite
  73. Firecracker
  74. Fuzzy Butt
  75. Hot Lips
  76. Iron Man
  77. Stallion
  78. Wolf
  79. Lamb
  80. Major
  81. Muscleman
  82. Sunshine
  83. Pickle
  84. Peach Pop
  85. Shorty
  86. Romeo
  87. Randy
  88. Robin Hood
  89. Soda Pop
  90. Superstar
  91. Viking
  92. Sprinkler
  93. Zorro
  94. Baker’s Dozen
  95. Wonder Boy
  96. Adonis
  97. Beau
  98. Angel Eyes
  99. Bello
  100. Butter Biscuit
  101. Charmy
  102. Guapo
  103. Hunk-A-Lunk
  104. Bad Boy
  105. Potato Cakes
  106. Man-Meat
  107. Jock
  108. Koala Bear
  109. Mr. Sexy Bottoms
  110. Num Numbs
  111. Spice Boy
  112. Squishy
  113. Cariño (Spanish)
  114. Amore (Italian)
  115. Lyubov Moya (Russian)
  116. Zaichik (Russian)
  117. Amorzinho (Portuguese)
  118. Jaan (Hindi)
  119. Joon (Farsi)
  120. Corazón (Spanish)
  121. Hermoso (Spanish)
  122. Mi Amado (Spanish)
  123. Mon Trésor (French)
  124. Mon Lapin (French)
  125. Mon Ange (French)
  126. Ace
  127. Babe
  128. Champ/Champion
  129. Fly guy
  130. Sir
  131. All-Star
  132. Mr. Big
  133. Big Mac
  134. Sheriff
  135. PIC (Partner-in-crime)
  136. Beast
  137. Fella
  138. Maverick
  139. Monsieur (French)
  140. Warrior
  141. Liebling (German)
  142. Knuddelbärchen (German)
  143. Ke aloha (Hawaiian)
  144. Ku’uipo (Hawaiian)
  145. Mea aloha (Hawaiian)
  146. Aşk böceğim (Turkish)
  147. Aşkım (Turkish)
  148. Bebetom (Turkish)
  149. Canım (Turkish)
  150. Canımın içi (Turkish)
  151. He-Man (Like the chiseled animated superhero.)
  152. Dumpling
  153. Sir-Loves-Alot
  154. Prince charming
  155. Love
  156. Bubba
  157. Sweetie
  158. Dream Boat
  159. Sugar Snap Pea
  160. Honey Butter Biscuit
  161. Other Half
  162. Sugar Pie
  163. My Beloved
  164. Lovey Dovey
  165. Hunk
  166. Dearest
  167. Love of My Life
  168. Honey
  169. Bo
  170. Baby Boo
  171. Baby Cakes
  172. King Kisses
  173. Bear
  174. Big Bear
  175. Mr. Bigs
  176. Big Fella
  177. Boss
  178. Charmer
  179. Superman
  180. Chewbacca
  181. Chipmunk
  182. Chubby Bunny
  183. Chubs
  184. Chunky
  185. Chunks
  186. Chunk Chunk
  187. Chunky Butt
  188. Cookie
  189. Cookie Monster
  190. Cutie
  191. Cutie Cutes
  192. Cutie Patootie
  193. Heart Breaker
  194. Heart Throb
  195. Hercules
  196. Honey Bee
  197. Honey Bunny
  198. Hubby Wubby
  199. Wookie
  200. (Mi) Cielo (Spanish)
  201. (Mi) Alma (Spanish)
  202. (Mi) Amor (Spanish)
  203. (Mi) Corazón (Spanish)
  204. (Mi) Dulce de Leche (Spanish)
  205. (Mi) Gordo (Spanish)
  206. (Mi) Hombre (Spanish)
  207. (Mi) Luz (Spanish)
  208. (Mi) Muñeca (Spanish)
  209. (Mi) Niño (Spanish)
  210. (Mi) Príncipe (Spanish)
  211. (Mi) Rey (Spanish)
  212. (Mi) Romeo (Spanish)
  213. (Mi) Sol (Spanish)
  214. (Mi) Tesoro (Spanish)
  215. (Mi) Tigre (Spanish)
  216. (Mi) Vida (Spanish)
  217. Azúcar (Spanish)
  218. Bebé (Spanish)
  219. Bichito (Spanish)
  220. Bombón (Spanish)
  221. Bomboncito (Spanish)
  222. Amigo (Spanish)
  223. Luz de mis ojos (Spanish)
  224. Lindo (Spanish)
  225. Hermoso (Spanish)
  226. Gordito (Spanish)
  227. Galletita (Spanish)
  228. Enano (Spanish)
  229. Cuerpo (Spanish)
  230. Cuchi cuchi (Spanish)
  231. Corazón de Melón (Spanish)
  232. Churri (Spanish)
  233. Chiqui (Spanish)
  234. Cariño (Spanish)
  235. Cari (Spanish)
  236. Caramelito (Spanish)
  237. McSteamy
  238. Gummy Bear
  239. Huggy Bear
  240. Ice Man
  241. Big Mac
  242. Wild Thing
  243. Goose
  244. Rockstar
  245. Sugar Plums
  246. Dimples
  247. Yoda
  248. My Love
  249. Mr. Right
  250. True North
  251. Chocolate Drip
  252. Caramel Pie
  253. Love Dove
  254. Bubbie Boy
  255. Cheesecake
  256. Cheesy Butt
  257. Chocolate Drop
  258. Dark Knight

One More Thing To Consider

Look for nicknames that hold a hint of meaning. Maybe you call your boyfriend by his first and middle name (“Tommy Lee”) instead of what everyone else calls him (“Tommy”). Another unique and personal option is to go with initials, like “CRA.” But, it’s even more fun and sweet if the meaning goes a little bit deeper. Maybe you call him “puppy” because when he nuzzles into your neck at night, he sounds like a panting puppy?

What job does he have, and how can you make that title more personal? Chef Tommy could become “Chef Boyfriend” or even “Chef Dada” if you share a kid. Sometimes embarrassing nicknames are fun. If a misread of a toy mixed with your dude’s bathroom-issues leads to “Poopslinky,” then so be it. Just keep in mind that while he might find it silly when it’s just the two of you, he might be mortified if it slips out in front of company. At the end of the day, choose a nickname that makes him smile, not cringe.

