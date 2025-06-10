Summer just used to be summer. But now we have a million quantifiers, from “hot mom summer” to “brat summer” to Paris Hilton’s “summer of sliving,” and honestly, I think they’re helpful. Summer can be overwhelming, especially as a mom, and giving it some kind of label or vibe to shoot for can help you curate the summer you want. And this year’s latest summer trend seems like a good fit for all of us: “nourished girl summer.”

OK, so it’s not necessarily a new trend — there are videos from 2023 sharing hacks and tips on having a nourished girl summer — but it’s back every season, and I kind of love it. While it sounds like a front for a bunch of MAHA influencers hyping you about their version of wellness (and trust me, there’s plenty of that), the general basis of “nourished girl summer” is to just feel better. Whether that’s by helping your own gut health and digestion with good foods, nourishing your mind with creative outlets and rest, or just trying to find a sweet, slow balance this season, the “nourished girl summer” can be customized.

Registered Dietitian Claire Chewing seemed to start the series in 2023 by focusing on “delicious and nutritious” summer meals so that those following along could repair their relationship with food and avoid any of the “soul-sucking diets” populating their FYP. Her series featured lots of budget-friendly groceries and bright, zesty summer flavors like cucumbers and sun-dried tomatoes to give you the kind of meal you dream about when you think of summer.

In 2024, the trend resurfaced, this time with videos emphasizing intuitive eating.

And honestly, this feels like something we should be doing all year long. Nourished Girl YEAR, am I right? Summer always feels like an excellent time to focus on yourself. The vibes are generally slower and softer, the days are long and full of sun, and there seems to be potential around every corner. Will you swim today? Will you catch fireflies with your kids? Will you take a walk under a canopy of green? Summer reading lists and summer meals and summer dreams all feel intertwined, and I love the idea of focusing on a nourished girl summer where you just feel like your absolute best at all times.

This year, the nourished girl summer trend has also branched out into ripping away any of the “slim down for summer” vibes and summer resets that make people feel bad about themselves. It’s a confident girl summer, a “love your body summer,” and a time-to-take-care-of-you summer.

And that’s the exact kind of summer I want to have.

So, if you want a nourished girl summer, it’s time to make yourself a priority. We’re playing in the water with our kids. We’re eating ice cream in the sunshine and flavorful, punchy dinners that make us feel good. We’re not falling for any of the mindless, overstimulating here’s-the-only-summer-shopping-list-you-need grifts. We’re resting and we’re drinking our water and we’re going on long, lazy walks because we just feel like it. We’re reading books, we’re walking barefoot in the grass, and we’re putting together puzzles on rainy days.

We’re slowing down. We’re listening to our bodies. We’re caring for our minds.

We’re having a nourished girl summer.