A few weeks ago, I was invited on the inaugural sailing of the Disney Treasure, Disney’s newest cruise ship. My husband and our 3-year-old son came with, and while he is still too nervous to be separated from us to have enjoyed staying there, we made sure to check out the onboard Oceaneer Club while sailing. As a bit of an anxious mom myself, I was very curious about the childcare providers who’d be watching my child should he decide to go, and how they could contact me if he was ready to be picked up. If you’ve ever wondered the same, I got some answers for us both.

Who watches your kid in the Oceaneer Club?

According to Brad Yared, manager of youth activities on the Disney Treasure, all childcare cast members in the Oceaneer Club undergo “enhanced background checks” during the hiring process to ensure kids’ safety. Not only that, but they need to have experience working in similar settings, he told me.

“All of our counselors have worked in high-volume child care settings in the past. Some of our counselors have been teachers; some of our counselors were day camp providers. So we integrate the best of all of it and create a really dynamic team. A lot of our team members have experience working with kids with additional needs,” says Yared. “We like to make sure that everybody really does feel comfortable when they come to drop off their kids.”

What safety measures are in place in the Oceaneer Club?

When you approach the Oceaneer Club entrances (there are two), you’re greeted by a counselor at a kiosk. There, your child can swipe into the club using their Magic Band and either stroll into the club or, if they’re coming from the floor above, take a slide down directly into the club behind the secure gates. (Bonus points: All Oceaneers must wash their hands in these really cool handwashing stations before entering. Yay for reducing the germs where we can.)

The super cool hand washing stations. Just stick your hands in and they create whirlpools of warm water and soap. Katie McPherson

When you register your child for the Oceaneer Club, you will assign approved pickup people for your child and select a safe word. The person signing your child out of the Oceaneer Club must be on that list and provide the safe word in order to retrieve them. You can also list allergy information, dietary restrictions, or other need-to-know info, all of which will be available to counselors, Yared said.

Can kids check themselves out of the Oceaneer Club, i.e., wander the boat unsupervised until they find you? Nope, not a thing. They can’t leave without one of their registered adults, so fear not. And no adult cruise guests can enter either, so you don’t have to worry about strangers milling about the space while your child is there.

How can you stay in touch while your child is in the Oceaneer Club?

Cell service and Wi-Fi connections aren't available 100% of the time on a cruise, but if your child needs something or is just ready to leave, counselors and parents can stay in touch using the Disney Cruise Line Navigator app.

"If your child asks for you, if they want to check in with you, [or] if they're ready to go, we just send a quick text message to you, and you know that they're ready. We like to keep that constant communication going as well. We can also call you, of course, if you happen to be in your stateroom. But I think a lot of the adults are out and about around the ship, and that's why the Disney Cruise Line Navigator App is the best tool that we use for contacting everyone," Yared says.

What if my child is shy? Will they come out of their shell and have fun?

Lastly, for those of us with reserved kids who take a bit to get comfortable in new places, Yared says the childcare providers are experts at bringing kids into the fun. The immersiveness of the different spaces in the Oceaneer Club really helps on that front, too.

This cruise ship-themed area was my son’s favorite to play in during the Club’s open house. Katie McPherson An Imagineering themed lab would be perfect for kids who love arts and crafts. Katie McPherson This simulator allows kids to design their own rollercoaster and “ride” it in virtual reality. Katie McPherson The Marvel superhero training academy room was especially cool. Katie McPherson A superhero suit activity in the Marvel room of the Oceaneers Club. Katie McPherson INFO 1/5

"The goal of our team is to integrate everybody into all the fun that's happening. The idea is that there's truly something for everyone, and there are immersive entertainment experiences around every single corner," Yared explains. "We have Fairytale Hall with Belle's Library, Rapunzel's Art Studio, as well as some Frozen fun in there, too. Or you can go over to the Star Wars Cargo Bay or the Marvel Superhero Academy. So truly, as you go through our spaces, there's something for everybody."

All in all, I think even the most anxious parents would feel pretty great about letting their kids run amok in the Oceaneer Club. It's got all the immersive, Imagineered magic of the theme parks, so I wouldn't expect a message from your kid asking to leave early either.