Orzo is one of those things that they never seem to sell in just the right amount. A recipe for a yummy chicken and orzo soup somehow never seems to call for the entire bag, but what’s left in the bag also isn’t the right amount to save for the next batch either. Cue irritation. But there are so many delicious and easy orzo recipes in the world that you need not let the one-third-full bags of the stuff pile up in the pantry. You may just like them so much that, much like ground beef or crescent rolls, orzo becomes one of those things you always stock up on at the store no matter what.

I’ve never been one to cook with orzo simply because I didn’t grow up eating it, and maybe also because it doesn’t fit neatly into a category. It’s not rice, but it’s rice-sized, and it’s technically pasta, but not shaped like any I usually make. But because it occupies that middle ground, it’s actually a super versatile ingredient. It’s fantastic in salads — tiny enough to add the perfect amount of pasta to every finely chopped bite — and a great noodle for soups and side dishes. So, with that new appreciation for orzo in mind, here are 11 recipes to try it in (aside from the obvious soups).

01 Pesto Orzo Pasta Salad All The Healthy Things Pasta salad season is upon us, folks, and it’s never too early to try some new recipes to add to your lunch and potluck repertoire. All The Healthy Things’ orzo salad is loaded with veggies, like tomatoes, spinach, artichoke, and cucumber, to name a few. It’s also packed with flavor from feta cheese, capers, pesto, red onion, and more.

02 One Pot Chicken & Mushroom Orzo Damn Delicious One pot dinners are the sh*t, period. Damn Delicious’ chicken and mushroom orzo (which also includes spinach, yay vegetables) comes together all in one Dutch oven, yielding a creamy, comforting dish you’ll want to return to again and again.

03 Slow Cooker Enchilada Orzo Damn Delicious You’ve probably never thought about enchiladas and orzo in the same dish before, but honestly, this recipe from Damn Delicious has me convinced I need to try it. You literally just dump the ingredients into your slow cooker, set it, and forget it. Add the orzo near the end for 15 to 30 minutes, and boom, all done.

04 French Onion Orzo With Meatballs Foodie Crush French onion soup is pretty much perfect as it is, but if you want a more filling version of it, Foodie Crush’s French onion meatballs with orzo is the recipe for you. It takes a little time so it’s not the ideal weeknight meal, but it’d be perfect for a special weekend dinner or date night in.

05 Grilled Shrimp & Orzo Salad All The Healthy Things Meals like this — a grilled protein and a no-cook side — scream summer dinner recipe to me. (Well, technically you have to boil the orzo, but that’s all.) All The Healthy Things’ grilled shrimp is easy, fast, and flavorful, and makes for a light but satisfying dinner alongside a pasta salad with homemade vinaigrette.

06 Parmesan Portobello Orzo Budget Bytes Want a quick and easy orzo side dish? This mushroom and parm orzo recipe from Budget Bytes feels a little more special than your typical rice or pasta, and is delicious on its own or served with beef, pork, or chicken. It takes about 10 minutes of actual effort and then 20 to simmer.

07 Cajun Salmon Orzo Dude That Cookz Gumbo lovers, come closer. Salmon is always getting served over rice, but if you prefer pasta, try Dude That Cookz’ Cajun salmon orzo recipe instead. It’s got all the Cajun flavors you know and love, but with a slightly different texture thanks to the orzo and salmon rather than sausage and rice.

08 Orzo Salad With Asparagus, Artichoke Hearts, & Feta Foodie Crush Savory, satisfying salads are my favorite kind of desk lunch — they keep you full and pack a nutritional punch without making you feel heavy and sleepy. Foodie Crush’s orzo salad is loaded with asparagus and artichoke hearts to get your daily dose of veggies in, and borrows flavor and texture from lemon, feta cheese, and salty pistachios. Yes, please.

09 Lamb Meatballs With Buttery Lemon Orzo Dude That Cookz Speaking of feta, you could totally use some to garnish this delicious dinner recipe from Dude That Cookz. Tender, herby meatballs meet a lemony fresh side of orzo, and all of it tastes even better topped with homemade tzatziki sauce.

10 Instant Pot Orzo Sausage Stuffed Peppers Family Fresh Meals Stuffed peppers are a classic dinner I always forget about, but making them in the Instant Pot in 30 minutes flat might be the thing that gets them cemented into my weekly rotation. Family Fresh Meals’ recipe uses hot Italian sausage for maximum flavor, but you could choose ground chicken or turkey if you’re looking for something lighter.

11 Roasted Vegetable Orzo Salad A Beautiful Plate For when you want to do a little cooking but not a lot: roasted veggie orzo salad, courtesy of A Beautiful Plate. Roasting your broccoli and carrots really amps up their flavor and makes the whole meal feel more wholesome, while still using up those last bits of orzo clogging up your pantry.

So, which orzo recipe will you be trying next time you need to use up a bag of the stuff?