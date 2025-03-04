What are some of your grocery staples? Most people keep eggs and bread around, sure. Are you a ground beef household who always has some 80/20 in the freezer? Perhaps you’re big on stashing chicken thighs in the fridge every time they go on sale. Maybe you always keep a can of biscuits or crescent rolls in the fridge for a quick breakfast on Saturday morning. But eating them plain can, yes, get a little old from time to time. These crescent roll recipes can help keep things feeling novel, while still being super simple and quick to make. (Because you really can have it all.)

Don’t get me wrong, you could also easily crank out a two-ingredient dough recipe in no time and go from there. But there’s just something tasty and kind of nostalgic about that overly buttery canned crescent roll dough. They’re so versatile, too. You can make anything from rollups and pinwheels to homemade Hot Pockets, and even craft your own quick and easy pizza crusts by Tetris-ing the triangles of dough together on a sheet pan.

So, here are nine easy crescent roll recipes to tackle in the coming weeks. If you try those apple dumplings, I need a full report on how amazing they are, urgently.

01 Cheesy Chicken & Broccoli Pockets Damn Delicious Kind of like Hot Pockets but homemade, these chicken and broccoli pockets from Damn Delicious only take about 20 minutes of prep. Using leftover or rotisserie chicken and a can of crescent roll dough will get you in and out of the kitchen fast and leave you with a big batch of freezer-friendly, high-protein lunch pockets.

02 Pigs In A Blanket Brown Eyed Baker Brown Eyed Baker’s recipe for pigs in a blanket stays true to the classic party food. These are obviously great for any kind of get-together, but would also make for an easy meal prep recipe to pack in your kids’ lunches throughout the week.

03 Taco Ring Princess Pinky Girl Need a new recipe to use up the ground beef sitting in the fridge? With the help of some crescent roll dough, you can try Princess Pinky Girl’s taco ring, complete with salsa and guacamole for dipping. It’s a fun, communal dinner that’s a nice change from the usual taco night.

04 Mini Chicken Pot Pies Averie Cooks Averie Cooks’ recipes are usually the best of all worlds — they’re flavorful, easy, and quick as can be. Her personal chicken pot pies are no exception. In 25 minutes start to finish, you could be eating comforting, nutritious pot pies with flaky, buttery crusts? Sign me up.

05 Crescent Roll Apple Dumplings Simply LaKita This recipe from Simply LaKita looks absolutely heavenly. Can you imagine how good this makes your whole house smell while it bakes? These little apple dumplings have all the cinnamon, butter, and nutmeg you could want, as well as a gooey apple filling that looks so satisfying.

06 Cheesy Egg Crescent Roll Casserole Family Fresh Meals Want to use up your crescent rolls for something breakfast-related? Family Fresh Meals’ casserole recipe is customizable with any bacon or sausage, peppers, or cheese types your fam will enjoy most. It only takes about 10 minutes to assemble, then just bake for 25 and dive in.

07 Pizza Pinwheels Princess Pinky Girl Similar to pigs in a blanket, what party wouldn’t be better with a big plate of pizza pinwheels laid out? They’re also a fun snack if you’re hosting your kids’ friends for a sleepover. Princess Pinky Girl’s recipe explains how to make them in the air fryer to fluff up and serve with marinara, alfredo, and pesto for a choose-your-own-dip adventure.

08 Chicken Alfredo Rollups Damn Delicious Chicken alfredo rollups are a fun, easy way to enjoy a classic flavor. Damn Delicious’ recipe calls for crescent roll dough, chicken breasts, cream cheese, parmesan, and lots of pantry staples and seasonings you probably have on hand. Top them with a quick homemade cheese sauce and you’re sure to see these fly off the sheet pan.

09 Fruit Pizza Brown Eyed Baker Fruit pizzas are actually so pretty — can you imagine throwing one together for a girls’ brunch or Mother’s Day celebration? Brown Eyed Baker’s recipe explains all the best ways to piece together the crescent roll dough, how to make personal pizzas instead, and making it ahead of time if need be.

All of these crescent roll recipes look like dishes that’ll please the whole family. So, which one will you try this week?