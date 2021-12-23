80+ Pisces Quotes To Share With Your Favorite Fish

What a wonderful world we live in, thanks to Pisces! Pisces are the dreamers of the zodiac. They are the artists, the feelers, the lovers, and the sensitive souls. If you have a little “fish” in your life, you may want a bit more insight about the sign — and Pisces quotes can give that to you. Words of wisdom about this sign can clue you into some of the many things that make this member of the zodiac so unique and special.

Of course, there are some aspects of living with a Pisces that are no mystery at all. You might notice that your favorite Pisces often gets lost in a daydream and probably has a library filled with journals in which they share their hopes, desires, and the more significant questions at large. Symbolized by two entwined fish, Pisces represents the link between the conscious and the subconscious worlds. They’re always looking for the deeper meaning of life and how their past can best inform their future. One of the biggest challenges of being a dreamy Pisces is remaining present.

It’s too common for Pisces to get caught up in both their reveries and the mistakes they’ve made. Because they are so sensitive, a Pisces is very hard on themself. They’re basically a walking sponge for emotions, so it’s also easy for them to pick up on the energy and feelings of others and absorb them as their own. It’s a double-edged sword — the feelings can be heavy to handle at times, but one of the greatest gifts of a Pisces’ extreme empathy is their friendship. While they like their alone time, a Pisces shows up through thick and thin. They’re the ones who can handle your hardships and can help soothe you. Getting lost in talks about love and feelings is one of their favorite things to do.

And let’s not forget about their expansive imagination. No wonder Pisces are great creatives and visionaries! Think Rihanna, Emily Blunt, Drew Barrymore, Daniel Craig, Albert Einstein, and Steve Jobs. They are constantly envisioning big projects and cinematic-worthy dreams. Because they are also intuitive (some might say even psychic), they often know how to make those dreams come true — that is, if they don’t get in their own way first (which they have a tendency to do).

If you’re interested in learning more about one of the most magical zodiac signs, below are quotes on Pisces, about Pisces, and by Pisces to give you insight into this fascinating fish.

Best Pisces Quotes

“Fact. Pisces is the most wobbly sign of the zodiac.” — Mary English “Excuse me while I have a Pisces moment.” — Patricia Lantz “I don’t need the facts. I’m a Pisces.” — Phil Volatile “Pisces is an era of storms and of wholesale disintegration.” — Dane Rudhyar “With Pisces, one is all, and all is love.” — Lynn Hayes “There is another side to the Pisces nature and that is the brutal honesty that can catch others off guard.” — Rosemary Breen “Pisces are the great chameleons of the zodiac. They often survive through the art of camouflage.” — Genevieve A. Vierling “I am a Pisces, a fish out of water, searching for a way back home.” — James Kidd “Pisces will always forgive you. It will follow an intense cold shoulder attack.” — Unknown “A Pisces knows no boundaries and dances with their limitlessness.” — Patricia Lantz “When the sun is in Pisces, expect weariness and sadness.” — Deborah Harkness “Because they are so sensitive, Pisces are like a sponge — they soak up everything around them. They are a product of their environment.” — Maria Shaw “I mean, I grew up with pretty down-to-earth, atheist parents, but I was born a Pisces.” — Melissa Auf der Maur. “I’m a Pisces, and Pisces have this weird inability to be completely spontaneous. We’re too conscious of our actions. I’ve always been way too sensible for my own good.” — Billy Corgan “I am a Pisces, and I am a storyteller. This means that I feel emotions intensely: both my own and those in my stories.” — Hilary Thompson “Start describing the ocean, and you’re getting closer to describing Pisces. Words like vast, deep, powerful, ever-changing come to mind perhaps.” — Genevieve Vierling “When Pisces go to war, there’s never a shortage of broken hearts.” — Phil Volatile “Being in love with a Pisces is an experience in mystery, enchantment, a joy forever.” — Susan Miller “Pisces can be passionate one moment and cool the next, for no apparent reason. The people who love Pisces must learn to accept this.” — Margarete Beim “A Pisces is genetically predisposed to stay camouflaged.” — Patricia Lantz “A Pisces woman knows exactly what is going on. There’s not a man around who pull the wool over her eyes for very long.” — American AstroAnalysts Institute “I find being a Pisces a bit of a rollercoaster sometimes! I can talk myself right in and right out of any decision, any subject, any time.” — Mary English “But a Pisces will always appreciate the inner person rather than the outer behavior.” — Debbie Frank “A Pisces will give you golden advice.” — Unknown “People born under Pisces are creative, highly sensitive to their surroundings, and have telepathic perception.” — Ruth Aharoni “Pisces are easy-going and resilient, love entertaining, and welcome strangers with open arms.” — Peter Balin “Pisces expresses as accepting, believing, caring, changeable, compassionate, dependent, dreamy, emotional, faithful, gullible, impressionable, intuitive, loving, mystical, psychic, religious, spiritual, trusting, understanding, and willing to sacrifice.” — Gene F. Collins “To attract a Pisces woman, a man must be a bit dapper but very tasteful.” — Jenni Kosarin “A Pisces man is a dreamer, and if it were up to him, he’d like to get away to some private island on a regular basis.” — Sylvia Friedman “Pisces is attuned to tranquility in its own way. The Fish searches for calm waters that soothe its sensitive emotional nature.” — Bernie Ashman “Pisces are reserved in their manners and are liable to draw premature conclusions on any matter.” — Saket Shah “The twelfth house, where Pisces resides, is the place where the mystical meets the mind. Some say that Pisces, in the last house, is a sign that encompasses a little bit of every sign that came before it.” — Stacey Wolf “Your best companions are those born in Pisces, Libra, and Virgo.” — Bhakti Seva “There’s an ephemeral, now you see them now you don’t, quality to a Pisces.” — Patricia Lantz “We Pisceans know how to swim without water.” — Munia Khan “You possess a unique, innate ability to see most aspects of most situations all at once!” — Rosemary Breen

Quotes By Famous Pisces

“The true sign of intelligence is not knowledge but imagination.” — Albert Einstein “I’m fiercely independent, but I’m also terrified of being alone.” — Adam Levine “I’d rather be hated for who I am than loved for who I am not.” — Kurt Cobain “Sometimes when you innovate, you make mistakes. It is best to admit them quickly and get on with improving your other innovations.” — Steve Jobs “The scariest monster in the world is human beings and what we are capable of, especially when we get together.” — Jordan Peele “You have to follow and honor that inner voice.” — Camila Cabello “Settling is the worst feeling in the world.” — Rihanna “I decided early on that I was going to put on my crown and rule my world by acting right and treating myself like a queen.” — Queen Latifah “Growing up, I was a very shy, wallflower type. I was not a nerd, but not popular. I was just invisible, like that person you probably didn’t know you were in school with.” — Jenna Fischer “Fail fast. Fail often. The most talented people in the world have bad ideas. That’s a great way to learn.” — Rashida Jones “My personal feeling is that audiences are crying out for stories they can invest in and feel. I see a lot of big movies that leave me feeling rather numb.” — Emily Blunt “I made decisions that I regret, and I took them as learning experiences.” — Queen Latifah “Love is the hardest habit to break, and the most difficult to satisfy.” — Drew Barrymore “If you put out positive vibes to everybody, that’s all you’re going to get back.” — Kesha “I’m a Pisces, so I’m a very closed-book kind of person.” — Erykah Badu “My story is definitely going to be a happily ever after, no matter what.” — Rihanna “Not to sound too hippie, but I work so much off of energy. I’m a Pisces, and that’s part of who I am.” — Jaimie Alexander “You don’t have to be serious all the time to do a good job. You can still be very good at what you do and have fun.” — Simone Biles “We Pisces, we’re a special breed.” — Jodi Picoult “I had never really dated. I’ve been a relationship kind of person.” — Bruce Willis “I think finding the right person and being with the right person is probably the answer to most things.” — Daniel Craig “Let go of the things that make you feel dead! Life is worth living!” — Rihanna “Success is falling nine times and getting up ten.” — Jon Bon Jovi “Who you are, at any one moment which side you show to the world depends on who you are with and the circumstances you are in.” — Rosemary Breen “But I just find bitter people really un-fun, you know? And who would want to be that person?” — Drew Barrymore “We’re very physical creatures, and we worry about how we look sometimes more than our spiritual selves.” — Smokey Robinson “Every weird thing about you is beautiful and makes life interesting.” — Kesha “The minute you learn to love yourself, you won’t want to be anyone else.” — Rihanna “The most important thing is your family and taking care of each other and loving each other no matter what.” — Steph Curry “I am a Pisces, a fish out of water, searching for a way home.” — James Harvey Kidd “There were a lot of things I had to go through in front of everybody that were not comfortable. Ultimately, it led to such a great freedom to not have to pretend to be perfect. You cannot be living your life looking and seeking exterior validation. It’s going to be a very exhausting journey.” — Drew Barrymore “I’m a Pisces, and they say that Pisces are very sensitive. If men were just honest with themselves, they would see that they all have that side.” — Adam Levine “Learn from yesterday. Live for today. Hope for tomorrow.” — Albert Einstein “I tend to be more sensitive toward others and what they’re going through.” — Rihanna “I don’t believe in pressure. Pressure is when you don’t know where your next meal is coming from.” — Shaquille O’Neal “Every weird thing about you is beautiful and makes life interesting.” — Kesha “If I’m remembered for having done a few good things and if my presence here has sparked some good energies, that’s plenty.” — Sidney Poitier “You need to impress me, outwit me, compete with me? Go ahead; knock yourself out. I have no problem with that at all.” — Daniel Craig “You can’t undo the past… but you can certainly not repeat it.” — Bruce Willis “I’m slightly unsure as to what my goal is. I just keep doing jobs.” — Rachel Weisz “Being a typical Pisces, I might have experienced mood shifts, but I don’t remember any depression, or needing to do anything, or to have someone bring me out of being depressed.” — Julius Erving “When I was working on my career, I was very aware of what I had done, what I wanted to do next. I’m having a good time just reading things that might be interesting to do.” — Kurt Russell “When you realize who you live for, and who’s important to please, a lot of people will actually start living. I am never going to get caught up in that. I’m gonna look back on my life and say that I enjoyed it — and I lived it for me.” — Rihanna “Dear to me is sleep: still more, being made of stone, while pain and guilt still linger here below, blindness and numbness — these please me alone; Then do not wake me, keep your voices low.” — Michelangelo" “You can't rely on how you look to sustain you; what sustains us, what is fundamentally beautiful is compassion; for yourself and for those around you." — Lupita Nyong'o "My main goal in life is to just be happy. I don't compromise my happiness for anything. If I find what makes me happy, I'm going to do that. That's really going with the flow of life." — Jhene Aiko