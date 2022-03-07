If you’re looking for something to give you hope at the start of the week, look no further than this beautiful image making the rounds across social media platforms.

Taken by photojournalist Francesco Malavolta, the photo shows seven strollers sitting at a train station in Poland — waiting for mothers and children who fled Ukraine amid the Russian invasion of their country.

“Strollers left at the station for women arriving from Ukraine with babies,” Malavolta wrote on Twitter alongside the photo.

You can see that in some of the strollers there are blankets and supplies for refugee families arriving in Ukraine’s neighboring country to seek shelter as their homeland continues to be attacked by Russian forces. According to the CNN, the United Nations estimates that at least 1.5 million refugees have fled Ukraine since the beginning of the invasion, with up to 80,000 people crossing the 300-mile border between Ukraine and Poland every day.

The image, reportedly taken at Przemyśl Główny station, has circulated across social media platforms, with parents sharing their feelings on the poignant moment.

Twitter user @jsavite wrote, “You can choose to promote division and hate – or you can choose kindness,” with another, @GaritoMaria, posting, “I’d like to think that if mothers ruled the world, we wouldn’t be seeing any wars.”

On Sunday, the UN High Commissioner for Human Rights (OHCHR) said at least 364 civilians, including children, have been killed and at least 759 injured in Ukraine since the start of Russia’s invasion of the country last month. The true figures of the exact casualties are “considerably higher,” the OHCHR added, especially in areas controlled by the Ukrainian government.

It is photos like the one above that bring hope and show that people are trying their best to support Ukraine and care for its refugees as they face a devastating situation.

If you would like to donate, check out these charitable organizations.