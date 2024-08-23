There are few things I love more than when dinnertime goes right. When the dinner didn’t take too long to cook, the kitchen isn’t destroyed, and the kids actually ate it. But that doesn’t happen all the time, and honestly, I think it’s because I need more family dinners with seven ingredients or less.

We’ve all been swooped into the Instagram reels of elaborate dinners and fancy cookbooks and a million different ways to make cauliflower, and it’s hard to then just make a simple dinner for your family. And I mean a whole dinner — not a recipe for one entree that requires you to pull out more pots for veggies or macaroni and cheese on the side. But the recipes listed here are perfect for families. Each recipe requires seven ingredients or less (we aren’t counting things like salt, garlic powder, olive oil for cooking, etc.), and they are also all full meals. Like, not just a chicken recipe with nothing to mix it into. These recipes are also great for budgets and are simple enough to whip up on a weekend night, even if you’re stressing about soccer practice.

So, get out that meal planning calendar and start jotting down some notes. Luckily, one short trip to the grocery store is all you’ll need.

Sheet Pan Tomato Soup A Cozy Kitchen Tomato soup has never been so luxurious — and easy. This simple sheet pan tomato soup recipe from A Cozy Kitchen has you roasting your ingredients in the oven and then blending them up for an impossibly creamy and flavorful soup. And for the picky eaters, leave off the garnish — keep it simple. You can even toss some Goldfish crackers on top.

Garlic Parmesan Chicken Pasta A Spicy Perspective Kids love cheesy noodles? Then whip up this one-pot garlic parmesan chicken pasta from A Spicy Perspective. You can add whatever seasonings work for your family, but this is a super easy dish with less than seven ingredients — and you don’t need to think up any sides to go with it.

BBQ Chicken Nachos A Classic Twist I mean, how happy will the fam be when you serve nachos for dinner? A Classic Twist’s shredded BBQ chicken nachos can be jazzed up as much as you like, but the original recipe has less than seven ingredients for super loaded nachos that will be a major crowd-pleaser.

Zuppa Toscana Soup Gimme Some Oven You want cozy? You want hearty? You want easy? Then you want this zuppa toscana soup from Gimme Some Oven. It’s a copycat version of an Olive Garden favorite, and it should definitely be a weeknight dinner staple.

Cheesy Chicken & Rice Casserole Inside Bru Crew Life Chicken and rice is a classic for a reason — it’s easy, it’s delicious, and it’s cheap. You can jazz up this cheesy chicken and rice casserole from Inside Bru Crew Life with different seasonings or veggies for your family, but the basic recipe is simple and just so wholesome and good.

Sheet Pan Gnocchi A Pretty Life in the Suburbs Gnocchi does not get enough accolades if you ask me, and this sheet pan gnocchi with Italian sausage from A Pretty Life in the Suburbs is perfection.It’s loaded with veggies and all goes in the oven together, so you can make it without destroying your entire kitchen — always a major plus.

Slow Cooker Chicken Caesar Wraps Damn Delicious One-handed dinners are always a hit, and this recipe for slow-cooker chicken Caesar wraps from Damn Delicious is super easy. With store-bought Caesar dressing and wraps, you can make them as full or light as you’d like with the addition of croutons and lettuce, and could even add in some other family-favorite toppings.

Black Pepper Stir Fried Udon Pinch of Yum Pinch of Yum’s black pepper stir-fried udonis going to be in heavy rotation in your house, I’m sure of it. It is so savory, with the perfect sauce over those noodles and plenty of opportunities for veggies — you can absolutely make this an entire dinner, and it will take hardly any effort.

Ranch Chicken Tzatziki with Garlic Parmesan Zucchini Half Baked Harvest Most of the ingredients in this ranch chicken tzatziki from Half Baked Harvest are herbs for the meat, but feel free to just grab a ranch packet if you want. This, plus the recipe for the garlic parmesan zucchini, makes for a dinner that’s on the table in no time and still packed with flavor.

Hamburger Macaroni Soup Mom on Timeout I love a good, hearty, stick-to-your-ribs soup, and that’s exactly what this hamburger macaroni soup from Mom on Timeout is. Super budget-friendly, this recipe includes all the kid-safe vegetables like corn and plenty of elbow noodles for those who like to eat around the ground beef.

Instant Pot Pork Chops with Potatoes & Carrots Family Fresh Meals Talk about a full dinner — this Instant Pot pork chops with carrots and potatoes dish is all done in one pot and is so, so good.From Family Fresh Meals, this is one of those recipes that doesn’t have any surprises, and at the end you have a nice, cozy meal that doesn’t require any additional cooking.

Chicken Sausage White Bean Skillet Budget Bytes White beans are a powerhouse of protein, and they also absorb whatever flavor you mix into dishes — they’re so versatile. So, if you’re looking for easy, cheap, and yummy, try this chicken sausage white bean skillet from Budget Bytes. The sausage included also ups the protein for this dish, so this is a great one to enjoy on sports nights.

Shrimp Scampi Pasta Averie Cooks Shrimp scampi is one of those dinners that sounds super fancy but is actually way easier to make than you think — and pretty cheap. Lemon goes a long way in this recipe by Averie Cooks, so don’t skip it. And if you have picky kiddos, serve them up just a bowl of perfect, buttery noodles. Extra shrimp for you!

Don’t you love a dinner that doesn’t require you to clean out the fridge and make room for more ingredients?