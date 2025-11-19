So, We Have A President Who Called A Female Journalist "Piggy"

While answering questions from reporters on board Air Force One earlier this week, President Donald Trump made a shocking statement to one of the female journalists asking a question about the president’s relationship with convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein.

Trump was explaining to another reporter that the focus on the Epstein investigation should be on prominent democrats like Bill Clinton, not himself.

When a journalist from Bloomberg News tried to ask a follow-up question, the irritated president turned to her and said: "Quiet. Quiet, piggy,” while pointing his finger at her.

The exchange took place as calls grew increasingly loud for the US Department of Justice to release files tied to its investigation into Epstein, who died in prison in 2019.

Shortly after the exchange, Trump did a 180 on the Epstein files, stating publicly that he welcomed the release and would sign the bill if it were passed by Congress. Then, on Monday, Congress overwhelmingly passed the measure 427-1 — sending it to Trump’s desk.

Just a few days later, Trump lashed out at another female reporter, this time in the Oval Office, after she asked a question about Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman’s involvement with the murder of a journalist.

“You’re a terrible person and a terrible reporter,” he said. “It’s not the question that I mind, it’s your attitude.

To be clear, this is not the first time President Trump has said something shocking to or about women. During his first presidential campaign in 2005, audio of Trump talking about how he treats women surfaced, but he was not able to prevent his election.

“I just start kissing them. It's like a magnet. Just kiss. I don't even wait. And when you're a star, they let you do it. You can do anything,” he said in footage released by The Washington Post. “Grab them by the pussy. You can do anything."

It’s also not the first time that Trump has acted inappropriately toward a reporter in public. In 2015, at a campaign rally, the president physically mocked journalist Serge Kovaleski, who suffers from a congenital joint condition.

"Now the poor guy, you gotta see this guy," he said, while flailing his arms.