9 Quick & Easy Kielbasa Recipes For The Next Time They're On Sale

If you feel like you need a second job just to pay for your groceries anymore, welcome to the club. We... well, we don’t have snacks, they’re expensive. No, but we do know how to pinch our pennies and find new recipes for whatever is BOGO at the grocery store this week. If kielbasa is on sale, then you’ll appreciate these quick and easy kielbasa recipes for weeknight dinners and yummy lunch leftovers. If you don’t regularly cook with kielbasa, these dishes might just convince you to try. They’re so flavorful right out of the package, and you don’t have to spend much time prepping them at all, aside from maybe cutting them up so you can brown all the edges (mmmmm).

01 The Best Sausage and Peppers Recipe All The Healthy Things Heat up a skillet. Chop up your sausage and peppers. Season a bit. Enjoy. That’s how simple this recipe is from All The Healthy Things. You could serve it over rice or with pasta if you feel like it’s missing a carb, but doesn’t it look so appetizing as is with all that color?

02 Cowboy Stew Averie Cooks Averie Cooks calls this recipe a meat lover’s dream, though I think you could opt to leave out the ground beef or bacon if you wanted to and stick to kielbasa only. It takes about 10 minutes to prep everything and throw it in a soup pot to simmer, and you’re left with a super hearty, satisfying stew you’ll definitely crave again.

03 Slow Cooker Cabbage & Sausage Budget Bytes Cabbage and sausage are kind of a classic combo, and Budget Bytes’ recipe makes sure the kielbasa, cabbage, and potatoes all come out fork-tender and delicious. Just chop, season, and put everything in the slow cooker to cook on high for four hours or low for eight hours.

04 Easy Jambalaya Damn Delicious Damn Delicious’ one-pot jambalaya provides maximal flavor with minimal dishes. What could be better, honestly? Her recipe calls for andouille sausage, which is spicier and heavier on the paprika than kielbasa, but you can substitute in whatever you have available and just season accordingly (my Louisiana relatives would clutch their pearls, though).

05 Potato Kielbasa Breakfast Hash A Beautiful Plate Kielbasa is great for breakfast too, for the record, as evidenced by A Beautiful Plate’s potato kielbasa breakfast hash. This recipe is easy but a little more time-consuming, as you’ll want to sear the food in a skillet and then bake it all together. But as a weekend breakfast for the whole family, it’s well worth the time.

06 One-Pot Sausage, Kale, and Potato Soup All The Healthy Things Rough day? If comfort food is in order, All The Healthy Things’ one-pot sausage, kale, and potato soup is creamy, hearty, and just feels like a hug in a bowl. Serve it with some crusty bread for good measure.

07 Red Beans & Rice Damn Delicious If you want a cheap dinner that you can make a huge batch of but doesn’t short you on flavor, you have to make red beans and rice. Damn Delicious’ recipe includes kielbasa for extra flavor and to make it more filling.

08 Easy Shrimp Boil in Oven Simply LaKita Is it technically a shrimp boil if you bake it? We won’t tell if you don’t. Simply LaKita’s method of making a shrimp boil takes about 10 minutes of prep and 30 minutes in the oven, and you don’t have to stand over the pot the whole time, so I say it’s worth a shot.

09 15-Minute Mexican Sausage, Black Beans, & Rice Skillet Averie Cooks Only 15 minutes, you say? Sign me up. Averie Cooks’ Mexican sausage, beans, and rice skillet sounds filling, flavorful, and high in protein. Sounds like a new weeknight staple in the making if you ask me.

Why did I ever let red beans and rice fall out of my meal planning rotation? Thanks for the reminder, kielbasa.