The humble egg noodle does not get the love it deserves. It can bulk up a casserole, carry a big scoop of literally any other food on top, or add some substance to a soup. Plus, it’s like the cheapest pasta on the market, averaging around $1.50 per 16-ounce bag for the store brand at most grocers. That said, you may only know one or two dishes by heart that star these cheap little guys — but they’re way more versatile than that. So, here are 11 easy egg noodle recipes to keep on hand when you’re looking for inexpensive meals to make.

Personally, egg noodles take me right back to being a kid again. My mom and I would eat them sometimes with green peas, butter, and salt — and that’s it. But she would also use them as the base under chicken cooked in the Crock-Pot with cream-of-something soup, or the occasional pot roast. I haven’t given them much thought in my adult life, but these grocery prices lately have me looking their direction once again.

01 Homemade Hamburger Helper Damn Delicious Hamburger Helper is good, OK? There, I said it. But you can make your own, even tastier version at home if you happen to have ground beef, egg noodles, and cremini mushrooms lying around. Damn Delicious’ recipe only takes about 30 minutes to make, so it’s a perfect weeknight meal that’ll satisfy the whole fam.

02 Chicken Pot Pie Noodles Princess Pinky Girl Chicken pot pie is a classic comfort food that is generally a crowd-pleaser. If you want to try an easy crustless version, then Princess Pinky Girl’s egg noodle-based dish is perfect for you. This is a better way to make a pot pie if you intend to reheat it and eat leftovers for lunches throughout the week, if you ask me. No soggy crusts in sight.

03 Creamy Tuscan Pasta Salad Foodie Crush Pasta salad is definitely not the first place my mind goes when thinking about egg noodles, but honestly, they’re perfect for the job. Foodie Crush’s recipe yields the perfect desk lunch that’s nutritious and filling. It’s loaded with white beans, black olives, tomatoes, spinach, salami, and onion, all tossed in a creamy homemade dressing.

04 Tuna Noodle Casserole The Curious Plate Tuna casserole is what comes to mind when I think about egg noodles. While I’m not a huge fan of canned fish in general, all the complementary flavors in The Curious Plate’s tuna noodle casserole has me dying to try it. From cremini mushrooms to a splash of white wine, this dish sounds like a seriously elevated version of plain old tuna casserole.

05 Slow Cooker Beef Tips With Mushrooms & Egg Noodles Brown Eyed Baker Brown Eyed Baker’s recipe for slow cooker beef tips is a super savory take on a classic. This dinner requires very little prep — just dicing things up and applying some seasonings — and then it just hangs out in the slow cooker for 7.5 hours.

06 Creamy Vegetarian Enchilada Pasta Budget Bytes If you’re trying to save money on groceries, Budget Bytes’ recipes are the bomb because they break down the cost of each ingredient in the recipe. This one for vegetarian enchilada pasta — which is basically egg noodles loaded with black beans, corn, cheese, chiles, and cilantro — only costs a few bucks to throw together. And it looks really, really tasty.

07 Cajun Chili Stroganoff The Curious Plate The Curious Plate’s Cajun chili stroganoff ingredients are going on my grocery list immediately. The catch with this recipe is that you have to have some leftover chili on hand or make it new, but this seems like a delicious way to remix some leftovers halfway through the week.

08 Fried Cabbage & Noodles Budget Bytes Dinner really can’t get cheaper than Budget Bytes’ fried noodles and cabbage, and it doesn’t sacrifice flavor. The butter and caramelized onions bring so much to the dish, and all it requires is a handful of ingredients and about 25 minutes of time.

09 Instant Pot Chicken Noodle Soup Family Fresh Meals If you want Crock-Pot-level effort (very low) in a quick turnaround time, then you have to try Family Fresh Meals’ chicken noodle soup recipe. You’ll cook the carrots, chicken, and other veggies for most of the time and just dump in the uncooked egg noodles towards the end and wait until they’re fork tender.

10 Slow Cooker Pork Ragu Why aren’t we all making pork ragu more often? This recipe from Damn Delicious literally only takes 10 minutes to prep, and then it just cooks low and slow in a Crock-Pot for 8 hours. Boil the egg noodles when you’re ready to serve, and there you have it — a delicious, low-effort dinner that’s not just tacos or spaghetti once again.

11 Easy Chicken & Broccoli Casserole Simply LaKita Sorry but a cheesy broccoli casserole is one of the best comfort foods out there, and you can’t change my mind. Simply LaKita’s take on the classic only requires eight ingredients (three of them are just seasonings), and it gives you the perfect saucy consistency that she recommends serving over — you guessed it — egg noodles.

Move over, spaghetti! There’s a new noodle in town who can do it all for less.