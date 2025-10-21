The “World’s First Nostalgic Theme Park” Wants To Take You Back To The Best Decades

Would you like to be in, well, any timeline other than the one we’re in? You and me both, twin. Fortunately for us, there’s a new theme park on the horizon that intends to scratch that existential itch: RetroEscapes, the “world’s first nostalgia theme park.” Described as a time-traveler’s paradise, it promises to whisk guests away to prior decades with lands inspired by the ‘50s, ‘60s, ‘70s, ‘80s, and ‘90s, as well as a “Tomorrow Zone” for a glimpse into the future.

And where will you need to go for this big ol’ blast from the past? Las Vegas.

According to Daniel Leo Jr., the influencer and self-proclaimed “CEO of Las Vegas” who announced the project in a recent social media post, the park has been seven years in the making. And to be clear, it’s still very much in the early stages of development, says Leo Jr. They’re currently in talks with land partners, the city and county, and other strategic partners, meaning construction hasn’t even started yet.

Still, there’s a lot to be excited about if this all comes to fruition.

The Team Behind the Park

You may not be familiar with Daniel Leo Jr. by name, and to be transparent, I wasn’t either. You know what I am familiar with, though? Disney World’s Guardians of the Galaxy: Cosmic Rewind and SeaWorld’s Manta rollercoaster — two of the absolute best theme park rides in existence, if you ask me. And that matters because the same creative team that designed those, PGAV Destinations, is reportedly partnering with Daniel Leo Jr. and his father, Daniel Leo Sr., to bring RetroEscapes to life.

So, that gives the whole endeavor some serious theme park cred. Coupled with the fact it’s in Vegas, a city built on entertainment and amusement, it sounds like RetroEscapes could really be something next level.

Through the Decades

While many of the details undoubtedly still have to be hammered out and may change many times over the course of development, the park’s website offers a sneak peek into what’s (hopefully) to come.

At its core, RetroEscapes is an exploration of some of 20th-century America’s best decades:

The ‘50s : Think classic Americana with bright neon lights, an Elvis-themed diner, and a Marilyn Monroe-themed cocktail bar.

: Think classic Americana with bright neon lights, an Elvis-themed diner, and a Marilyn Monroe-themed cocktail bar. The ‘60s : Prepare to channel peace, love, and psychedelia, complete with a Yellow Submarine coffee shop and Rocket Bar inspired by the Space Age.

: Prepare to channel peace, love, and psychedelia, complete with a Yellow Submarine coffee shop and Rocket Bar inspired by the Space Age. The ‘70s : A disco bar? Mirror balls galore? Sign me up for all the groovy energy.

: A disco bar? Mirror balls galore? Sign me up for all the groovy energy. The ‘80s : Of course there will be a classic ‘80s mall-style food court, along with a Pac-Man game bar and ‘80s cinema. Sky-high Aquanet bangs optional (but encouraged… by me).

: Of course there will be a classic ‘80s mall-style food court, along with a Pac-Man game bar and ‘80s cinema. Sky-high Aquanet bangs optional (but encouraged… by me). The ‘90s: Yes, god, take me back to the days of skate culture and grunge nostalgia, where my biggest problems were trying not to kill my Tamagotchi or trip over my JNCO jeans.

In addition to the decade lands, visitors can get futuristic in Tomorrow Zone or gather around the Fountain of Youth, a nightly fireworks and laser-light show celebrating the icons of American pop culture through the decades.

Seems… Promising?

Obviously, until the first shovels hit the ground on construction, we’ll just have to keep following along for updates. But Leo Jr. has already put a few pressing questions (we all had) to bed. Yes, there will be “immersive” rides and attractions. And you probably won’t burst into flames if the only time you can visit is during Vegas’ scorching hot summers: “RetroEscapes is being designed as a hybrid indoor/outdoor, multi-level park with cooling measures in place to ensure a comfortable experience year-round.”