Are We There Yet? 110+ Boredom-Busting Road Trip Questions

Ah, road trips — what an adventure! Yet, as thrilling as the idea of rolling windows-down into the great wide open seems, not all road trips are the stuff summer dreams are made of. When you’re a kid, vacations typically mean you’re going somewhere you didn’t choose. At the end of the day, parents call the holiday shots since they’re the ones paying for them. They might choose a family-friendly vacation full of fun… but the big trip of the year might also be a pilgrimage to visit Great Aunt Martha, who lives 600 miles away with her seven cats. Even if parents do choose a dream kid’s destination, driving Griswold-style 18 hours from Ohio to Orlando isn’t exactly how kids would opt to get to Disney World. As for parents (especially those of us over the age of 30-ish), driving might be the cheapest, safest, or most practical option, but we know it’s going to do a number on our sciatica. Plus, 18 hours of “are we there yet?” just doesn’t seem like fun. So, what can you do to pass the time on your next family road trip? Road trip questions might keep everyone in the car entertained (read: distracted enough not to drive each other up the wall).

These questions will keep the conversation going for at least a couple of hours. Just spread them out between epic audiobooks, road trip games, kid-friendly podcasts, and screen time. We recommend printing several copies of these so that the fam can take turns reading them out loud (except for the driver, of course). It might save you at least one argument.

Fun, Silly, & Thought-Provoking Road Trip Questions

What’s the best meal you’ve ever had? What food could you eat every day for the rest of your life? What food do you wish you never had to eat again? What song could you listen to over and over that never gets old? What do you want to be when you grow up? Do you think you want to be a mom/dad someday? If you could change your name, what would your new name be? If you could be the leading expert in something, what would it be? If you could switch places for a week with anyone in the world, whose place would you take? What is one talent or skill that you wish you had? If you opened your own restaurant, what would you call it, and what would you serve? What time period would you like to take a time machine to? If you could be famous for anything, what would you choose? Which instrument do you wish you could play? What would you buy if you won the lottery? What would you buy with an extra $50? What celebrity would you like to meet? If you could combine two animals into one, what would you make, and what would you call it? If you could have a conversation with one non-living person, who would you talk to? What musician or band do you most want to see perform? What’s the first thing you’d do if you were president? Which of the Deathly Hallows would you most like to have: invisibility cloak, philosopher’s stone, or elder wand? If you could be invisible for one day, what would you do? What are three things you’d try to save in a fire? What is your most prized possession? What would you do if you had to spend a week with no internet? What three things would you bring to a desert island? Who would you pick as your sidekick for the zombie apocalypse? What’s your funniest memory? What memory makes you sad? What are you most proud of? Which friend are you most proud of? What do you wish we did more of as a family? What do you love about yourself? What do you wish you could change about yourself? What is one thing you’ve learned in the last year? What’s your favorite thing about me? Where is the perfect hiding spot? What’s the best dream you’ve ever had? What animal do you most want to see? Which animal would you most like to communicate with? What two languages would you like to speak? What does your dream house look like? Which parent do you think you’re most like? What’s your favorite sound? What’s your favorite smell? What’s your favorite season? What’s your favorite book? What’s your favorite holiday? Why? What’s your least favorite holiday? Why? What book do you wish they’d turn into a movie? What is the best gift you’ve ever given? What’s the best gift you’ve ever received? How strict do you think we are on a scale of 1 to 10? What’s your favorite family tradition? If you could live with any TV family, which would you choose? If they made a TV show about our family, what would they call it? What’s your least favorite chore? Is there a chore you really like doing? Using one word, how would you describe our family? If you could redecorate your bedroom, how would you make it look? If you could do anything to your hair, what would you do? Would you rather go to Disney World or Universal Studios? Would you rather swim with dolphins or sharks? Would you rather go to the beach or the mountains? Would you rather walk or drive? Would you rather go to the Winter Olympics or Summer Olympics? Would you rather explore space or explore the ocean? Would you rather live on the moon or Mars? Would you rather be Batman or Superman? Would you rather see live dinosaurs or be able to breathe underwater? Would you rather fight one horse-sized duck or 10 duck-sized horses? Would you rather be a police officer or a firefighter? Would you rather meet a famous person or be a famous person? Would you rather be a wizard or a superhero? Would you rather have a cat or a dog? Would you rather eat a lemon or a raw onion? Would you rather be a dancer or a gymnast? Would you rather be a ninja or a knight? Would you rather control fire or water? Would you rather never have homework or be paid to do homework? Would you rather be a famous singer or a famous actor? Who would win: Captain America or Captain Planet? Who would win: Iron Man or Batman? Who would win: Hawkeye or Katniss Everdeen? Who would win: A shark or a bear? Who would win: A honey badger or a wolverine? Who would win: Andre the Giant or Yeti? Who would win: Vision or The Invisible Man? Who would win: Wolverine… or a wolverine? What is the absolute best food you’ve ever eaten? Who’s your favorite cartoon character? If someone walked up and handed you $500 right now, what would you spend it on? Who is your favorite teacher, and why? What’s your biggest fear? Sun or moon? Sweet or spicy? Silly or serious? Fire or ice? What are your biggest pet peeves? What would happen on your perfect day? Who are the three greatest living musicians? What was your worst date? Tell a play-by-play. What’s the most beautiful place you’ve ever been? If you could live in any TV home, what would it be? If we had to live in one of the places you’ve visited on vacation, which one would be your first choice? What would you name your boat if you had one? Which fictional character would be the most boring to meet in real life? What do you think is the closest thing to real magic? Who is the messiest person you know? Where is the worst smelling place you’ve been? What celebrity would you rate as a perfect 10? What’s the worst movie you’ve recently seen? Why was it so bad?