There are so many authors I remember specifically from my own childhood — Robert Munsch, Patricia Polacco, Jon Scieszka — and it's my favorite thing to hear my daughters talking about their own favorites now. We read a lot of classics in our house, but nobody will hold quite as big of a spot in my girls' childhood book memories as Mac Barnett. And with Santa's First Christmas, his new book coming out this October, he just sealed a spot in their holiday memories, too.

Releasing Oct. 22, 2024, Santa's First Christmas is a seriously lovely story and something you aren't expecting. It isn't about a baby named Santa's experiencing their first Christmas. It's about *the* Santa — the big guy with the belly that shakes like a bowl full of jelly. It's about the elves realizing that, every Christmas morning, Santa just starts all over again and never gets to actually enjoy the fun. So, they decide it's time... for Santa's first Christmas.

The book’s synopsis reads: “We all know that Santa makes everyone’s dreams come true every Christmas, but it turns out that he needs a little help getting into the holiday spirit himself. Instead of letting Santa get right back to work after he returns home to the North Pole on Christmas morning, his loyal elves want to make sure he experiences the same Christmas cheer he provides for others. With the perfect tree, lots of delicious treats, and, of course, presents, Santa experiences the magic of Christmas for the very first time.”

I know; you've got a million Christmas picture books and really don't need another, but listen: This is new. This is a fresh, darling story about generosity, love, and the true merriment of a Christmas spent with your favorite people. It's about thinking of others and going a little above and beyond to make sure they know how special they are. And it's bound to make you, the parent in charge of all that Christmas magic every year, feel a little seen.

Plus, this is the first time Sydney Smith and Barnett have collaborated on a story together, and I hope it's not the last. Smith's illustrations are so delightful and have tons of sweet pops of detail and color. Barnett's storytelling always feels magical, and Smith's illustrations match it perfectly — a little whimsy, a little realism, and a whole lot of wanting to dive right into the pages yourself. Just wait until you see the gorgeous food spread illustrations.

Barnett's stories often have a sweet message, but they're also always funny. Even in Santa's First Christmas, you'll laugh out loud at a few moments. The entire idea behind the story is just so fresh. What does Santa do on Christmas? It'll spark some interesting conversations with your own kids about how they think Santa should celebrate. Who knows? Maybe they'll leave a note asking him to come back for dinner at your place one year.

Get a headstart on your holiday shopping by preordering Santa's First Christmas now. The book will officially be released on Oct. 22, 2024, which means it'll be ready and waiting for you as soon as you finish trick-or-treating Halloween night. (Pretty sure Santa just works that holiday, too.) It's bound to be a Christmas classic for your family.