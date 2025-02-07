One fine day last January, my husband and I sat side-by-side on the couch, perusing Airbnb listings in Winter Haven, Florida. We needed a place to stay for a friend’s wedding, and we dropped links to good options into our group chat with the other couples we planned to split the place with. That’s when I saw it. “Adult Only Love Hotel?” I texted my husband the link so he could take it all in at his own pace — the four different bedrooms with unique themes and sex apparatuses, a sex toy vending machine situation, and some pretty specific cleaning instructions. We did not book this little BDSM haven for the wedding weekend, but it did get me thinking: Are sexy, adult-themed Airbnbs really a thing? Turns out they are, and they seem like a scintillating way to spice up your sex life if you’re brave enough to book one.

You may not have stumbled across one before, but Airbnbs and VRBO listings tailored to people who want a getaway all about sex actually aren’t that rare. They have all sorts of special amenities: BDSM restraints, crosses, and sex swings, like this one in Jacksonville, Florida (please note the golden toilet). This cabin in Gatlinburg, Tennessee, has sort of an upscale dungeon vibe, complete with a locking cage under the bed frame. A “cozy, kinky condo” called Haus of Bliss in Jersey City surprises with a stripper pole in the middle of one room, while a more subdued cabin in Walker County, Georgia, boasts plenty of sexy equipment as well as mountain views. And who could forget the sex toy vending machine — complete with all manner of whips, rubber sheets, and dildos — in that Winter Haven listing?

What about the cleanliness?

This is a fair question when it comes to standard hotel and Airbnb rentals. Are they really washing the sheets in between each guest? When you’re talking about a literal 50 Shades of Grey red room-style dungeon of an Airbnb, of course you want to know ahead of time how well things are sanitized.

Check the rental listing to see how the host describes cleaning and sanitizing the space itself, as well as the equipment inside. For example, this VRBO in New Brunswick, Canada, specifies that “everything is washed and sanitized with EP-51 (hospital grade sanitizer) after every stay.” This cabin in West Virginia includes photos of industrial Purell wipes and a fancy-looking sanitizer, sex toy inside for full effect, so, that’s reassuring. Just be sure to carefully read through the reviews, and don’t hesitate to message the hosts and ask questions. If you’re going to enjoy your stay — as in actually get off and not be paranoid about your surroundings — you’ll need to feel at ease that everything’s sanitary.

How to find an adult Airbnb

It’s not like Airbnb has “BDSM equipment onsite” as one of their search filters, so if you want to book a sexy getaway, you should start by just closing out their app. Instead, turn to Google. Type in search phrases like “kinky Airbnb” or “adult-themed Airbnb” and the city you’re interested in visiting. This should turn up some listings that spark your interest and your libido.

So, what say you? Would you book an adults-only Airbnb for a steamy weekend getaway? Just be sure to pack your own toys (again, be sanitary) and some Icy Hot — looks like you’ll find yourself in some interesting new positions.