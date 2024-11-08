When I first head into a hotel or condo rental, the first thing I do is quickly scan for the breakables that my kids will no doubt demolish in the first 15 minutes of existing in the space. Know what’s way better than doing all that? Heading into an already family-friendly place where you can actually do what you’re supposed to on vacation — relax. At least till a kid needs something again.

Airbnbs have gained popularity among parents for being much easier to use when traveling with kids. Some have yards and playsets. Some have bunk beds and pack ‘n plays. Others blow your mind and will have your kids begging to return there instead of to a stuffy hotel.

Here are 10 must-try family-friendly Airbnbs to visit.

1. Tranquil Shores in Chincoteague Island, Virginia

Rating: 4.95/5 stars

4.95/5 stars Price: $110 per night

$110 per night Specs: 6 guests, 3 bedrooms, 4 beds, 2 baths

Why it’s a top choice for families

Who doesn’t love a beach vacation — especially when it is right outside the front door? Besides the beach, you may want to explore the many nearby restaurants and family-friendly activities in town. Bright furniture makes porch sitting much more welcoming to kids, and family game night in the enclosed porch next to the water is a must. Perk? Pets are welcome.

2. Marriott Streamside Evergreen in Vail, Colorado

Rating: 4.96/5 stars

4.96/5 stars Price: $104 per night

$104 per night Specs: 8 guests, 2 bedrooms, 4 beds, 3 baths

Why it’s a top choice for families

If you’re looking for the ultimate ski-cation, this Airbnb is for you! The modern condo is conveniently situated near Vail Mountain (and they offer a complimentary shuttle to the mountain). If your family is more of the “stay inside” type, the resort does not disappoint. Amenities include a heated indoor/outdoor pool, whirlpool spas, cozy fireplace, a sauna and steam room. For the sporty members of the family, there is a racquetball court and fitness center. Finally, the property also boasts a children’s playground, daily scheduled activities, and even “the Cave” (their teen lounge).

3. Old Missouri Farm in Carthage, Missouri

Rating: 4.98/5 stars

4.98/5 stars Price: $98 per night

$98 per night Specs: 8 guests, 4 bedrooms, 5 beds , 1 bath

Why it’s a top choice for families

Feeling a little cramped and hemmed in? This is the rental for your family. This historic farmhouse and cattle ranch is situated on 125 acres of Ozark field and forests. Fill the days with hiking, and enjoy the stunning wildlife views from the porch. Be aware, though — this property is a working farm with animals (cows, horses, and two friendly medium-large dogs who like to say hi). If there’s a rainy day, visit the "activity barn" with a choice of outdoor gear and toys to play with!

4. Grand View Cabin in Sugar Grove, North Carolina

Rating: 4.97/ 5 stars

4.97/ 5 stars Price: $294 per night

$294 per night Specs: 7 guests, 3 bedrooms, 4 beds (1 king, 1 queen, 1 double, 1 single), 2.5 baths

Why it’s a top choice for families

You get the entirety of this open plan A-frame cabin, featuring 180-degree of stunning natural views. Amenities include Wi-Fi, a hot tub, a fire pit, shuffleboard, foosball, and games galore. Bring a few family friends to share your vacation with.

5. The Garden Haus in Alder, Montana

Rating: 5.0/5 stars

5.0/5 stars Price: $159 per night

$159 per night Specs: 4 guests, 2 bedrooms, 3 beds, 1 bath

Why it’s a top choice for families

A charming vintage cottage with an enclosed private backyard and garden, this sweet escape is for families looking for adventure. If you’d like to explore beyond your own backyard, vintage bikes are in the shed. Walk or bike the nearby dirt roads of Ruby Town, the historic mining village where this home is located, along with nearby ranches surrounding the Garden Haus.

6. Copper Lodge in Mariposa, California

Rating: 4.98/5 stars

4.98/5 stars Price: $324 per night.

$324 per night. Specs: 6 guests, 2 bedrooms, 3 beds, 2 baths

Why it’s a top choice for families

Situated on 12 acres of space on the west fork of the Chowchilla River Valley, this property offers views that can't be beat. As an added feature, a quarter mile of the river runs through the property, which is great for exploring. If you’re feeling the need to venture further, Yosemite National Park (about an hour away) has a host of family-friendly activities to offer.

7. The Silo House at Laughing Llama Ranch in Troy, Texas

Rating: 4.99/5 stars

4.99/5 stars Price: $168 per night

$168 per night Specs:4 guests, 1 bedroom, 2 beds, 1.5 baths

Why it’s a top choice for families

This unique vacation spot is built inside of a former grain bin, but it is now lovingly situated on Laughing Llama farm. Don’t let the small-footprint exterior fool you; it has a queen-size loft bedroom upstairs, a queen-size sleeper sofa in the living room, and a full bathroom. Located just 30 minutes away from three cities (Waco, Temple, and Belton), the silo is a short drive from plentiful dining and entertainment options. This is another working farm complete with llamas, sheep, and goats to watch graze on lazy days or have a day of catch-and-release fishing in the pond.

8. Treehouse Near Bar Harbor in Hancock, Maine

Rating: 4.92/5 stars

4.92/5 stars Price: $299 per night

$299 per night Specs: 6 guests, 2 bedrooms, 3 beds, 1.5 baths

Why it’s a top choice for families

This cozy but expansive treehouse sports a whirlpool, fireplace, sauna, and tons of deck space. It is also conveniently located near the many attractions along the Downeast Coastline such as Acadia National Park or day tripping in Bar Harbor. With multiple beds (including a bunk in one of the rooms), siblings won’t have to share a bed like at a traditional hotel.

9. Lakefront Home on Portage Lakes in New Franklin, Ohio

Rating: 4.98/5 stars

4.98/5 stars Price: $350 per night

$350 per night Specs:11 guests, 4 bedrooms, 6 beds, 2.5 baths

Why it’s a top choice for families

This beautiful lakefront home has its own boat dock, so hitch up your boat or rent one nearby. (Bonus: Most local restaurants are accessible by boat.) This lakeside retreat is great for a family getaway all year round — when winter comes, there is snowmobiling and skating on the lake. Or if you're more inclined to be cozy, there is a whole closet full of games for rainy days. Regardless, family memories will be made around the campfire each night.

10. Stunning Old Town Penthouse with Private Roof in Chicago, Illinois

Rating: 4.92/5 stars

4.92/5 stars Price: (3-night minimum) $599 per night

(3-night minimum) $599 per night Specs: 15 guests, 5 bedrooms, 8 beds, 4 baths

Why it’s a top choice for families

This beautiful townhouse combines a three-bedroom penthouse loft and a two-bedroom unit directly underneath. Private stairs connect the two, and best of all, there’s a private rooftop deck. Located in the heart of downtown Chicago, there is no limit to your dining or entertainment options. Bigger families and friend groups, take note: It has two full kitchens for each half of the house, making it perfect for families traveling together or just one big happy family.