6 Surefire Signs Your Dog Thinks They’re Your Roommate

I remember when I first got my dog Milo. I was convinced that this would be a different dynamic from the one I had experienced living with my parents and their dogs for many years prior. Back then, I was a young child and a teenager. Now, I was an adult earning a living on my own. I thought, Hey, I'm going to get a dog to keep me company and keep things interesting. But at the end of the day, it'll still just be a dog. I'd be in charge. Milo would belong to me, not the other way around.

For the first few months, I had Milo sleeping outside in his own house. We set some boundaries. No jumping on the couch. No feeding off scraps. I eat first, then he gets his meal. But eventually, things changed. And now, I can relate to every before-and-after video I see on social media where the dog gets treated like a boss.

I've finally come to understand my parents' dynamic with their dogs as well. I think every dog owner starts the same way. But then, before long, we start buying birthday presents for our dogs. We talk to them like they are our children. Before we know what's happening, they've stolen our side of the couch and ignore us when we call them.

Sound familiar?

As a veteran pet writer, I've learned a lot — from both personal experience and canine behavior experts — about the relationship between dogs and the people they share spaces with. And what I’ve come to realize is that dogs rarely, if ever, are “just pets.” They don’t just live with us; they cohabitate.

Not convinced? Here are six signs your dog practically shares the lease.

You have full-blown conversations.

There’s a joke that always makes me laugh: “I saw a woman talking to her cat at the park. I came home, told my dog, and we laughed about it.” Funny? Yes. Relatable? Even more so if you’re a dog person.

Dog owners know the joy of chatting with their pets like they’re old friends. And honestly? It’s more than just cute — it’s therapeutic. Over the past eight years with my dog Milo, I’ve learned I can talk to him about anything. He doesn’t interrupt. He doesn’t judge. He just listens.

Sometimes, all you need is to express your thoughts out loud and get a fresh perspective. Your dog will probably look at you with their curious eyes, trying to understand what you are saying. And you can vent to them like a best friend.

You sleep together, and it's not always comfortable.

Here is another fun expectation–reality twist. When most people get a dog and try to sleep with them, they expect an adorable cuddling session. The reality? Your dog stretches out diagonally across the bed, and your comfort becomes a distant memory.

And the worst part is you won’t even move them. They look so content and comfy — how could you? You just accept your fate, sleeping on the remainder of the bed, rethinking your life choices, and being not-so-comfortable.

That is family life. Some people experience it with their spouse (yes, I just compared a spouse to a dog), and some with their dog. However, sleeping comfortably is not on the menu when you have a pet in bed.

They ignore you when you call them.

I’m convinced Milo hears every word I say. But unless it is in his interest, more often than not, he will ignore my call. The second I say, “Let’s go for a walk” or “Let’s get a treat," he jumps out of his bed and storms to the front door or the balcony, where the treat stash lives.

In other words, your dog will hang out with you only if they are in the mood. Parents of tweens and teens undoubtedly understand this behavior.

They have their own spot on the couch, and you respect that.

Living with a roommate usually means shared spaces, shared snacks, and the unspoken rule that everyone gets a fair shot at the couch. Living with a dog? Pretty much the same, except your four-legged roommate has zero respect for personal space and all the rights to the best spot. And being the considerate roommate you are, you never think about disrupting them when they are busy napping.

Sure, you might try setting some rules at the beginning, such as who gets to sit where, and so on. Eventually, though, you stop thinking in terms of rules — because you realize you’re not the only one living there. They’re not just pets. They’re housemates with personality, preferences, and their own rights, too.

They call the shots.

Speaking of house rules, don't kid yourself — they're the ones making those. I remember when I got Milo, I had a vision: structured meals, firm boundaries, and the furniture was off-limits! We stuck to it at first.

Fast-forward a few months, and things changed completely. Day by day, I gave him a finger, and he would take the whole hand. It is the same as living with a human roommate. You start with a plan and boundaries. Then, one day, you wake up and all of those rules have been thrown out the window.

Have you ever shared a house with a roommate and opened the windows because they wanted fresh air, even though it was freezing outside? Well, welcome to the world of dog parenting. You sometimes do things to make them comfortable, even though it might mean your own comfort takes a hit.

They sometimes get a little too personal.

Living with a dog often means saying goodbye to personal space. Whether you’re brushing your teeth, showering, or just trying to pee in peace, there they are. Right behind you.

As weird as it sounds, for dogs, this isn't about invading privacy. They want to be close to their favorite human. Eventually, you will find it comforting knowing that no matter where you go or what you are doing, your loyal companion will always be there. Yep, even the bathroom.

The verdict? Congrats, you've got a freeloading roomie.

Let’s face it — you didn’t adopt a dog; you moved in with one. You’re part snack provider, part emotional support human, part designated bed sharer. Your roomie, er, dog wouldn’t have it any other way. And even though this four-legged freeloader doesn’t pay bills or clean up after itself, somehow, it works. You’re obsessed with your weirdo. After all, what’s a little loss of personal space in exchange for unconditional love (and maybe some fur on the couch)?