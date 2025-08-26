8 Signs You’re A 2025 PTA Mom & Not A 1995 PTA Mom

There is a certain stigma that comes with being a “PTA Mom,” and we all know it’s because of how the PTA was perceived — and now forever stereotyped — in the ‘90s. Being a PTA mom in the ‘90s felt like some kind of weird cult thing where you refused to let outsiders in and took great pleasure in being in control of a school-wide dance. But you’re a 2025 PTA mom. And you know there’s a big difference in being a 2025 PTA mom than a 1995 PTA mom.

For starters, 2025 is an entirely different era when it comes to school and raising children and parent involvement. And all of that obviously trickles down into PTA responsibilities. Maybe in 1995, parents felt obligated — especially moms — to join the PTA and pick an event to run. Maybe they felt that was the only way to be invested in their child’s school or to feel closer to their kids. But in 2025, we have a lot more knowledge of what it’s like for teachers, for marginalized parents, for our kids. We’re no longer trying to get involved out of obligation — we want to be involved because we want to help. And if being a PTA mom means we can relieve some stress on the teachers or help our schools feel loved and supported, then why not?

And that’s just the tip of the iceberg on how being a 2025 PTA mom is different than being a 1995 PTA mom.

You’ve never called a PTA member on the phone. Back in 1995, calling the parents who had signed up for PTA was pretty much the only way you were going to get anybody to run the cotton candy machine at the back-to-school carnival. Now, the thought of calling anyone, let alone a stranger who signed up for PTA online from a QR code at the open house, is terrifying.

You don’t get the “clique” rumors because you never have enough volunteers to form a “clique.” I get it — in the ‘90s, the PTA could maybe be a little unwelcoming and very clique-ish. In 2025, you’re lucky if you have enough members show up to a PTA meeting, let alone form a clique.

You know that other parents are just trying their best. In 2025, I think other moms get it. We all know how hard we’re working, and we all have a little more grace — and less judgment — for each other than was perhaps available in 1995. You’re the PTA mom people aren’t embarrassed to talk to because you’ve been there.

You’re defensive when someone who has never volunteered says, “I never hear anything from PTA.” Look, back in 1995, there were a million parent volunteers ready to man the phone trees and make posters and show up at events. When there are fewer people spread out to do the work in 2025, it can make it super frustrating to communicate — and equally frustrating when someone who has never offered to help says that you aren’t doing a good enough job.

You have way fewer meetings — and you make them accessible. I am convinced that the reason we have such low engagement in our PTA is because parents think they’re going to be held to some impossible meeting standard, but it’s 2025. We know better now. There is no need for a monthly PTA meeting, and there’s zero reason why you can’t offer it via Zoom or at a more convenient time than 4:30 p.m. You’re a 2025 PTA mom — you’re making meetings accessible.

PTA isn’t your life; it’s just something you make time to do. In 1995, if you were a stay-at-home parent, it was almost expected that you would take the helm of volunteering opportunities and become fully invested. But in 2025, whether you work outside of the home, are a stay-at-home mom, or do a mixture of both, things are different. We know how to set boundaries, and we know how to say no. You may find us helping out with PTA or running an event, but you won’t find us losing sleep over it or spending all of our extra time pouring into a volunteer opportunity.

You’re grateful for any and all help. You know that if someone is volunteering, it’s because they want to, not because they feel a deep obligation. Remember, we’re boundary-setting in 2025. So if a parent says, “Hey, I’d like to help with the school dance,” you have zero reservations. Give them a roll of crepe paper and let them in.